$28.41 Billion Global Barrier Systems Market to 2031 - Players Include Tata Steel, Barrier 1 Systems, Avon Barriers Corporation and Hill & Smith

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barrier Systems Market By Device type, By Technology, By Material, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The barrier systems market valued for $19,252.81 million in 2021 and is estimated to surpass $28,134.50 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Deltabloc International GmbH

A-Safe

Tata Steel Group

Barrier 1 Systems, Inc

Avon Barriers Corporation Limited

Hill & Smith Ltd

Global Grab Technologies Inc.

Valmont Structures Pvt Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

Gramm Barriers Systems Limited

Barrier systems are essential components that are used to eliminate and minimize crashes and vehicle collisions to ensure the safety of vehicles and pedestrians. Barrier systems include fence, bollard, crash barrier, drop arm, and others. Rapid growth in the infrastructure industries and urbanization has highly impacted the traffic level on roads, leading to increased number of accident incidences.

To curb down the accident frequencies and ensure road safety, barrier systems are installed. Furthermore, barrier systems act as guidelines, to ensure safe passage of vehicles as well as pedestrians along designated routes and preventing them from entering into restricted areas.



Government's increasing investments in transport infrastructure including road, highway, bridge, railway, and airport is a primary factor that accelerates the demand for barrier systems. Furthermore, rise in population and increase in purchasing power drive the automobile industry; thereby, stimulating the need for application of safety solutions. This scenario is expected to boost the barrier systems market.

With the continuous technological evolution, manufacturers are producing barrier systems equipped with automated control panel systems, which serve as a potential booster for the global barrier systems market. However, barrier systems, especially rigid barriers incur high cost of repair on crash impacts, which is expected to restrain the growth of the global market.



As per the market trend, plastic barrier systems are witnessing significant growth, owing to their attributes such as low cost, durability, and light weight. One of the major factors that drives the adoption of plastic barrier systems among the manufacturers includes the recyclability and re-usability properties of plastics. In addition, various government initiatives in developing economies are anticipated to substantially increase the number of road and rail development projects in emerging economies.



In addition, the report includes regional market analysis of these segments. Each segment in the report is studied at regional and country level as well to provide complete coverage of the barrier systems market. The report categorizes the barrier systems market into four major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. These regions are further sub-categorized into countries to cover barrier systems market scenario across respective regions.



Furthermore, the report covers the competitive scenario of the barrier systems market. The key players operating in the barrier systems market are studied in the report to understand their current market position and competitive strengths in the industry. The report profiles 10 key companies. Moreover, the company profiles include various data-points such as company overview, company executives, recent financials of the company and major growth strategies espoused by companies, to maintain their position in the market.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the barrier systems market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing barrier systems market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the barrier systems market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global barrier systems market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Expansion of infrastructure

3.4.1.2. Increasing road safety awareness

3.4.1.3. Advancements in technology



3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High maintenance and repair cost

3.4.2.2. High severity of collisions in rigid barrier collision



3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increased infrastructure investment in emerging economies



3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: BARRIER SYSTEMS MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Fences

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market share analysis by country

4.3 Bollards

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market share analysis by country

4.4 Gate

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market share analysis by country

4.5 Crash barrier systems

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market share analysis by country

4.6 Drop arms

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: BARRIER SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Rigid

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market share analysis by country

5.3 Semi-rigid

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market share analysis by country

5.4 Flexible

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: BARRIER SYSTEMS MARKET, BY MATERIAL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Metal

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market share analysis by country

6.3 Non-metal

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: BARRIER SYSTEMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Roadways

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market share analysis by country

7.3 Airports

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market share analysis by country

7.4 Railways

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market share analysis by country

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: BARRIER SYSTEMS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.5. Top player positioning, 2021



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

