U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,372.00
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,292.00
    -66.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,829.00
    -64.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.70
    -8.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.45
    -0.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.70
    +20.80 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    +0.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.22
    +2.40 (+11.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3018
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6300
    +0.1910 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,910.04
    -1,484.05 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.24
    -62.19 (-6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

$28+ Billion Global Cyber Insurance Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 24.90% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·11 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Cyber Insurance Market finds that the increase in cyber-attacks and data breaches is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising rate of recovery of financial losses, the total Global Cyber Insurance Market is estimated to reach USD 28.445 Billion by the year 2028.

The Market stood at a revenue of USD 7.49 billion in the year 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.90%.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology for risk analytics is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Cyber Insurance Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cyber Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Organization Size (Large Companies, Small & Medium-sized Companies), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare), by Component (Cybersecurity Insurance Analytics Platform, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Cybersecurity Solution, Consulting/ Advisory), by Insurance Coverage (Data Breach, Cyber Security liability), by Insurance Type (Packed, Stand Alone), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cyber-insurance-market-1476/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increase in Cyber Attacks and Data Breaches to Fuel Global Cyber Insurance Market

Data breaches and cyber-attacks expose sensitive, confidential, or protected information to an unauthorized person. Anyone, from individuals to high-level enterprises and governments, can be at risk of a data breach. Hackers can easily get to the data through the text messages, internet, Bluetooth, or the online services that are been used daily whether you are offline or online. According to Check Point Research, 2019 saw a 50% increase in attacks by mobile banking malware compared to 2018. The Verifications.io., world’s largest email validation company, fell victim to a major data breach due to an unprotected MongoDB database. Data from over 800 emails was exposed, containing sensitive information that included personally identifiable information (PII). Further, the personal data of over 100 million users of the Indian search service Justdial was exposed after an unprotected database was found online. The leaked data was collected in real-time from every customer who accessed the service through its mobile app, website, or even by calling, and includes usernames, mobile numbers, email addresses, addresses, occupation and even photos. Many such data breaches have been taking place since few decades which is expected to result in increase in the demand of cyber insurance across the globe.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Cyber Insurance market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.90% during the forecast period.

  • The Cyber Insurance market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 7.49 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.445 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Cyber Insurance market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/cyber-insurance-market-1476/0

Benefits of Purchasing Cyber Insurance Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Cyber Insurance Market:

  • Organization Size

    • Large Companies

    • Small & Medium-sized Companies

  • Industry Vertical

    • BFSI

    • IT & Telecom

    • Retail & E-commerce

    • Healthcare

    • Manufacturing

    • Government & Public Sector

    • Others

  • Component

    • Cybersecurity Insurance Analytics Platform

    • Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

    • Cybersecurity Solution

    • Consulting/ Advisory

    • Security Awareness Training

    • Others

  • Insurance Coverage

    • Data Breach

    • Cyber Security liability

  • Insurance Type

    • Packed

    • Stand Alone

  • Region

    • North America

    • Asia Pacific

    • Europe

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cyber-insurance-market-1476

Driver: Increasing Rate of Recovery of Financial Losses to Stimulate Market Growth

The increase in rate of recovery of financial losses is anticipated to augment the growth of the Cyber Insurance Market within the estimated period. Cyber insurance helps all the organizations and enterprises mitigate losses from a variety of cyber incidents that take place every day, from a data breach involving sensitive customer information to network damage and disruption. Cyber insurance though does not protect any organization against the hack itself, but it does offer help before, during and after an attack. Further, it also helps with the costs associated with remediation, including payment for the legal assistance, crisis communicators, investigators, and customer credits or refunds. However, the lack of awareness related to cyber insurance and reluctance in choosing cyber insurance over cyber security solutions is expected to hamper the growth of the market in near future. Moreover, the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology for risk analytics is further anticipated to support the growth in the years to come.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the IT industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cyber-insurance-market-1476/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The report on Cyber Insurance Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America to Dominate the Global Cyber Insurance Market

North America has dominated the Global Cyber Insurance Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The US dominated the North America region in 2021. This is attributable to the presence of major players such as American International Group, Inc.; and Lockton Companies, Inc. in the region. Furthermore, rising awareness of cyber insurance among SMBs along with increasing data breaches across various industries are also anticipated to encourage the adoption of cyber insurance.

List of Prominent Players in the Cyber Insurance Market:

  • Allianz

  • American International Group Inc.

  • Aon plc

  • AXA

  • Berkshire Hath way Inc.

  • Lloyd’s of London Ltd.

  • Lockton Companies Inc.

  • Munich Re

  • The Chubb Corporation

  • Zurich

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cyber Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Organization Size (Large Companies, Small & Medium-sized Companies), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare), by Component (Cybersecurity Insurance Analytics Platform, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Cybersecurity Solution, Consulting/ Advisory), by Insurance Coverage (Data Breach, Cyber Security liability), by Insurance Type (Packed, Stand Alone), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/cyber-insurance-market-082903

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Cyber Insurance Market?

  • How will the Cyber Insurance Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Cyber Insurance Market?

  • What is the Cyber Insurance market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Cyber Insurance Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

December, 2021: Coalition announced to launch a new captive to begin taking risk on its cyber insurance programs. With this captive, Coalition will enhance its ability to manage capacity and its long-term growth objectives while further aligning incentives with its customers.

December, 2021: Generali Group announced its teaming with Accenture and Vodafone Business to help create a package of cyber insurance services that help customers quickly and effectively recognize, respond to and recover from cybersecurity threats and incidents.

This market titled “Cyber Insurance Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

  • Organization Size

    • Large Companies

    • Small & Medium-sized Companies

  • Industry Vertical

    • BFSI

    • IT & Telecom

    • Retail & E-commerce

    • Healthcare

    • Manufacturing

    • Government & Public Sector

    • Others

  • Component

    • Cybersecurity Insurance Analytics Platform

    • Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

    • Cybersecurity Solution

    • Consulting/ Advisory

    • Security Awareness Training

    • Others

  • Insurance Coverage

    • Data Breach

    • Cyber Security liability

  • Insurance Type

    • Packed

    • Stand Alone

  • Region

    • North America

    • Asia Pacific

    • Europe

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • U.K

    • France

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • South East Asia

    • Rest Of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

  • Allianz

  • American International Group, Inc.

  • Aon plc

  • AXA

  • Berkshire Hath way Inc.

  • Lloyd’s of London Ltd.

  • Lockton Companies Inc.

  • Munich Re

  • The Chubb Corporation

  • Zurich

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cyber-insurance-market-1476/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    "Are you allowed to say this?" one user tweeted. "No," Dorsey replied.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty drops amid market turmoil

    Bitcoin miners saw a 1.26% drop in mining difficulty on Thursday, the third time this year, while the price fell to less than US$40,000. See related article: Cryptos slump over inflation, Shanghai lockdown and war concerns Fast facts The mining difficulty level is now at 28.23 trillion at block height 731,808, after it saw an […]

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • The 26-Year-Old Dropout Lapping the Hedge-Fund Field

    Fund manager, startup founder and blogger Eva Shang is cracking the private debt market. The $400 million she raised in six months says Wall Street is taking notice.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Consider Buying Despite Their Hated Name Changes

    The new names for this trio may not be fan favorites, but investors should still love these businesses.

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Elon Musk Has an Original Strategy to Take Control of Twitter

    The billionaire has launched a hostile $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but is met with resistance from the board.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I work as a waiter on the Las Vegas Strip. We are overworked, underpaid, and our drunk customers often don’t tip

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for a Lower Open on Monday

    Heavy-hitters reporting earnings this week include Tesla, IBM, Netflix, and Snap, among the 67 total S&P 500 companies scheduled to report results.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • Recession fears and the stock market — is it too late to play defense?

    Recession fears are on the rise as the Fed gears up to fight inflation. Stock-market investors are already playing defense.

  • These Are the 5 Best — and 5 Worst — Performers in the S&P 500 This Month

    Twitter, Ross Stores, and Target are some of the best performers so far, while Nvidia has lost the most throughout April.

  • This Hidden Stock Exploded by 190% in a Day. Is It a Buy?

    Per the interim results of a phase 3 clinical trial published April 11, Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) oral drug sabizabulin cut deaths by an impressive 55% when administered to hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. With promising data like that, it's no surprise that its shares popped by upward of 190% on Monday and remain up by more than 200% over the last five days. Let's analyze Veru's latest accomplishment as well as a few of its other victories to see if it might be a worthy addition to your holdings.