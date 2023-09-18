28 States Where Child Care Costs More Than College Tuition
Many parents and parents-to-be know that college can be a major expense, but they may be underestimating a major cost that comes much sooner in a child's life -- child care. A recent study conducted by NetCredit found that in most states, child care actually costs more than college, with child care costing $1,031 more than public college tuition on average across the states.
Here's a look at all of the states where child care is a larger financial burden than college tuition.
Hawaii
Child care annual cost: $21,016
In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,021
Difference in annual cost: $15,995
New York
Child care annual cost: $23,231
In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,280
Difference in annual cost: $15,951
California
Child care annual cost: $9,881
In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,019
Difference in annual cost: $6,862
North Carolina
Child care annual cost: $9,123
In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,370
Difference in annual cost: $5,753
Washington
Child care annual cost: $10,812
In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,164
Difference in annual cost: $4,648
Georgia
Child care annual cost: $9,464
In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,835
Difference in annual cost: $4,629
New Jersey
Child care annual cost: $14,438
In-state college tuition annual cost: $10,212
Difference in annual cost: $4,226
Arizona
Child care annual cost: $8,322
In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,898
Difference in annual cost: $3,424
New Mexico
Child care annual cost: $6,949
In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,757
Difference in annual cost: $3,192
Florida
Child care annual cost: $6,810
In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,802
Difference in annual cost: $3,008
Virginia
Child care annual cost: $11,316
In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,721
Difference in annual cost: $2,595
Massachusetts
Child care annual cost: $11,554
In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,980
Difference in annual cost: $2,574
Colorado
Child care annual cost: $9,291
In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,103
Difference in annual cost: $2,188
Oregon
Child care annual cost: $10,039
In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,333
Difference in annual cost: $1,706
Iowa
Child care annual cost: $8,092
In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,450
Difference in annual cost: $1,642
Kansas
Child care annual cost: $6,555
In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,089
Difference in annual cost: $1,466
Texas
Child care annual cost: $8,073
In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,663
Difference in annual cost: $1,410
Montana
Child care annual cost: $6,886
In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,589
Difference in annual cost: $1,297
Alaska
Child care annual cost: $8,646
In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,455
Difference in annual cost: $1,191
Wisconsin
Child care annual cost: $7,554
In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,408
Difference in annual cost: $1,146
Wyoming
Child care annual cost: $5,754
In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,628
Difference in annual cost: $1,126
Maryland
Child care annual cost: $9,656
In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,627
Difference in annual cost: $1,029
Maine
Child care annual cost: $8,202
In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,190
Difference in annual cost: $1,012
Minnesota
Child care annual cost: $9,350
In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,387
Difference in annual cost: $963
Oklahoma
Child care annual cost: $7,109
In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,302
Difference in annual cost: $807
Arkansas
Child care annual cost: $5,521
In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,280
Difference in annual cost: $241
Nevada
Child care annual cost: $5,783
In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,551
Difference in annual cost: $232
Connecticut
Child care annual cost: $9,332
In-state college tuition annual cost: $9,146
Difference in annual cost: $186
All data is sourced from NetCredit and is accurate as of June 2023.
