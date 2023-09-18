28 States Where Child Care Costs More Than College Tuition

franckreporter / Getty Images

Many parents and parents-to-be know that college can be a major expense, but they may be underestimating a major cost that comes much sooner in a child's life -- child care. A recent study conducted by NetCredit found that in most states, child care actually costs more than college, with child care costing $1,031 more than public college tuition on average across the states.

Here's a look at all of the states where child care is a larger financial burden than college tuition.

Hawaii

Child care annual cost: $21,016

In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,021

Difference in annual cost: $15,995

New York

Child care annual cost: $23,231

In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,280

Difference in annual cost: $15,951

California

Child care annual cost: $9,881

In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,019

Difference in annual cost: $6,862

North Carolina

Child care annual cost: $9,123

In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,370

Difference in annual cost: $5,753

Washington

Child care annual cost: $10,812

In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,164

Difference in annual cost: $4,648

Georgia

Child care annual cost: $9,464

In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,835

Difference in annual cost: $4,629

New Jersey

Child care annual cost: $14,438

In-state college tuition annual cost: $10,212

Difference in annual cost: $4,226

Arizona

Child care annual cost: $8,322

In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,898

Difference in annual cost: $3,424

New Mexico

Child care annual cost: $6,949

In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,757

Difference in annual cost: $3,192

Florida

Child care annual cost: $6,810

In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,802

Difference in annual cost: $3,008

Virginia

Child care annual cost: $11,316

In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,721

Difference in annual cost: $2,595

Massachusetts

Child care annual cost: $11,554

In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,980

Difference in annual cost: $2,574

Colorado

Child care annual cost: $9,291

In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,103

Difference in annual cost: $2,188

Oregon

Child care annual cost: $10,039

In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,333

Difference in annual cost: $1,706

Iowa

Child care annual cost: $8,092

In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,450

Difference in annual cost: $1,642

Kansas

Child care annual cost: $6,555

In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,089

Difference in annual cost: $1,466

Texas

Child care annual cost: $8,073

In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,663

Difference in annual cost: $1,410

Montana

Child care annual cost: $6,886

In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,589

Difference in annual cost: $1,297

Alaska

Child care annual cost: $8,646

In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,455

Difference in annual cost: $1,191

Wisconsin

Child care annual cost: $7,554

In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,408

Difference in annual cost: $1,146

Wyoming

Child care annual cost: $5,754

In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,628

Difference in annual cost: $1,126

Maryland

Child care annual cost: $9,656

In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,627

Difference in annual cost: $1,029

Maine

Child care annual cost: $8,202

In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,190

Difference in annual cost: $1,012

Minnesota

Child care annual cost: $9,350

In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,387

Difference in annual cost: $963

Oklahoma

Child care annual cost: $7,109

In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,302

Difference in annual cost: $807

Arkansas

Child care annual cost: $5,521

In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,280

Difference in annual cost: $241

Nevada

Child care annual cost: $5,783

In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,551

Difference in annual cost: $232

Connecticut

Child care annual cost: $9,332

In-state college tuition annual cost: $9,146

Difference in annual cost: $186

All data is sourced from NetCredit and is accurate as of June 2023.

