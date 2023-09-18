U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

28 States Where Child Care Costs More Than College Tuition

Gabrielle Olya
·5 min read
Many parents and parents-to-be know that college can be a major expense, but they may be underestimating a major cost that comes much sooner in a child's life -- child care. A recent study conducted by NetCredit found that in most states, child care actually costs more than college, with child care costing $1,031 more than public college tuition on average across the states.

Here's a look at all of the states where child care is a larger financial burden than college tuition.

Hawaii

  • Child care annual cost: $21,016

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,021

  • Difference in annual cost: $15,995

New York

  • Child care annual cost: $23,231

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,280

  • Difference in annual cost: $15,951

California

  • Child care annual cost: $9,881

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,019

  • Difference in annual cost: $6,862

North Carolina

  • Child care annual cost: $9,123

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,370

  • Difference in annual cost: $5,753

Washington

  • Child care annual cost: $10,812

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,164

  • Difference in annual cost: $4,648

Georgia

  • Child care annual cost: $9,464

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,835

  • Difference in annual cost: $4,629

New Jersey

  • Child care annual cost: $14,438

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $10,212

  • Difference in annual cost: $4,226

Arizona

  • Child care annual cost: $8,322

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,898

  • Difference in annual cost: $3,424

New Mexico

  • Child care annual cost: $6,949

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,757

  • Difference in annual cost: $3,192

Florida

  • Child care annual cost: $6,810

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,802

  • Difference in annual cost: $3,008

Virginia

  • Child care annual cost: $11,316

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,721

  • Difference in annual cost: $2,595

Massachusetts

  • Child care annual cost: $11,554

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,980

  • Difference in annual cost: $2,574

Colorado

  • Child care annual cost: $9,291

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,103

  • Difference in annual cost: $2,188

Oregon

  • Child care annual cost: $10,039

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,333

  • Difference in annual cost: $1,706

Iowa

  • Child care annual cost: $8,092

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,450

  • Difference in annual cost: $1,642

Kansas

  • Child care annual cost: $6,555

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,089

  • Difference in annual cost: $1,466

Texas

  • Child care annual cost: $8,073

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,663

  • Difference in annual cost: $1,410

Montana

  • Child care annual cost: $6,886

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,589

  • Difference in annual cost: $1,297

Alaska

  • Child care annual cost: $8,646

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,455

  • Difference in annual cost: $1,191

Wisconsin

  • Child care annual cost: $7,554

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,408

  • Difference in annual cost: $1,146

Wyoming

  • Child care annual cost: $5,754

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,628

  • Difference in annual cost: $1,126

Maryland

  • Child care annual cost: $9,656

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,627

  • Difference in annual cost: $1,029

Maine

  • Child care annual cost: $8,202

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,190

  • Difference in annual cost: $1,012

Minnesota

  • Child care annual cost: $9,350

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,387

  • Difference in annual cost: $963

Oklahoma

  • Child care annual cost: $7,109

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,302

  • Difference in annual cost: $807

Arkansas

  • Child care annual cost: $5,521

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,280

  • Difference in annual cost: $241

Nevada

  • Child care annual cost: $5,783

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,551

  • Difference in annual cost: $232

Connecticut

  • Child care annual cost: $9,332

  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $9,146

  • Difference in annual cost: $186

All data is sourced from NetCredit and is accurate as of June 2023.

