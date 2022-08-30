280.16 thousand MT growth in Alkyd resin market, Evolving Opportunities with Akzo Nobel NV and Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alkyd Resin Market size is expected to grow by 280.16 th MT at a CAGR of 3.57% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers alkyd resin market segmentation by application (architectural, industrial, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Alkyd Resin Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the global alkyd resin market is the excellent features of alkyd resins. Polyhydric alcohols are heated with polybasic acids or their anhydrides to create alkyd resins, which are thermoplastic polyester resins. Due to their excellent weathering characteristics, alkyd resins are employed in the production of protective coatings. Because of their adaptability and affordability, these resins are the most vital components used in the production of synthetic paints.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Alkyd Resin Market Analysis Report by Application and Geographic and the Segment Forecasts". Request Free Sample Report.

Five Major Alkyd Resin Companies:

Akzo Nobel NV: the company offers high-quality coatings, which are used to protect and enhance the surfaces of ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, and architectural components. These coatings are also used for consumer goods, such as mobile devices, appliances, beverage cans and furniture, and oil and gas facilities.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.: The company offers alkyd resins with excellent adhesion and corrosion resistance properties. It is used as a binder resin for phthalic acid resin paint, industrial primer paint, and additive offset printing ink.

Arkema Group: The company offers solvent-based alkyd resins for use in the production of architectural coatings, powder coatings, adhesives, and paints.

BASF SE: The company offers alkyd resins, which are used in coating, construction, paper, adhesives, printing and packaging, plastics, and electronic industries.

Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.: The company offers various types of alkyd resins, including long-oil alkyd resin, medium-oil alkyd resin, short-oil alkyd resin, water-based alkyd resin, and modified alkyd resin.

Story continues

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Buy Sample Report.

Alkyd Resin Market Segmentation

Application

Geographic Landscape

The architectural segment's share of the alkyd resin market will expand significantly. Architectural coatings used on both commercial and residential buildings use alkyd resins for architectural purposes. They shield structures from contaminants like moisture, UV rays, and microorganisms. Alkyd resins are used in the formulation of many different types of architectural coating products, including paints, primers, lacquers, varnishes, and stains. Get a Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026. Download Free Sample Report.

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026. Download Free Sample Report.

Synthetic Leather Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026. Download Free Sample Report.

Alkyd Resin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.57% Market growth 2020-2024 280.16 th MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.31 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Polynt Spa, Solvay SA, and Synthomer Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five force summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Architectural - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akzo Nobel NV

10.4 Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

10.5 Arkema SA

10.6 BASF SE

10.7 Eternal Materials Corp. Ltd.

10.8 Evonik Industries AG

10.9 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

10.10 Polynt Spa

10.11 Solvay SA

10.12 Synthomer Plc

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/280-16-thousand-mt-growth-in-alkyd-resin-market-evolving-opportunities-with-akzo-nobel-nv-and-arakawa-chemical-industries-ltd---technavio-301612577.html

SOURCE Technavio