U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,605.00
    +16.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,390.00
    +129.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,865.50
    +25.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,703.70
    +11.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.24
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.60
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.22 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9730
    +0.0021 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.62
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1156
    +0.0057 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8050
    -0.0560 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,650.69
    -490.20 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    419.41
    -14.31 (-3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.82
    +0.67 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

29% of Homeowners Still Considering HELOC or Refi Despite Historically High Interest Rates

Point
·4 min read

Homeowners cite a lack of other financing options, according to survey from Point

Palo Alto, California, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Though mortgage interest rates haven’t been this high since 2002, 29 percent of homeowners say they are considering or pursuing financing secured by their home, according to new research from Point, the leading home equity platform. More than half of homeowners (61 percent) said they considered a home equity line of credit (HELOC) or mortgage refinance in the last 12 months, but about one-third (35 percent) of those homeowners decided not to pursue the loan due to rising interest rates.

The company released the results of a new survey of over 1,000 U.S. homeowners about their attitudes toward accessing the wealth built up in their homes' equity.

Based on the current interest rate, U.S. homeowners are paying an additional $695 in monthly mortgage payments compared to what they would have paid if they'd gotten the equivalent mortgage a year ago. Over the lifetime of the loan, that adds up to $250,000 in extra mortgage interest payments.

Despite these rising rates, homeowners continue to look for ways to tap their historically high home equity, which totaled $29 trillion in the second quarter of 2022. The homeowners who had been considering loans, but who decided not to pursue a HELOC or refinance due to rising rates, say they will cut back on expenses (39 percent), while 34 percent feel they have no other options.

“With interest rates in the news so much —  and with the true cost of a loan increasing significantly in the last six months —  it’s telling that so many homeowners are still eager to tap into their home equity or feel as if they have no other good choices,” said Eddie Lim, CEO and co-founder of Point. “Higher consumer debt levels and inflation mean homeowners need more access to cash, but homeowners are often unaware of all available options. And the vast majority of U.S. homeowners are sitting on an asset holding a lot of their wealth – but it’s not liquid.”

If homeowners were able to take out $50,000 from their homes, the top-ranked use cases for the cash would be to:

  1. Use it for home improvement projects (39 percent)

  2. Pay off existing debt (31 percent)

  3. Invest it (10 percent), and

  4. Use it to start a business (6 percent).

Those with more perceived equity in their homes were more likely to say they would use the funds on home improvement or investing, while those with perceived smaller amounts of equity would focus on paying off debt.

“Rising interest rates will continue to impact homeowners' ability to access the equity in their home,” continued Lim. “Combined with inflation and the lasting impacts of the pandemic on personal finances, many homeowners may feel like they have no options. But homeowners may have more options than they are aware of, such as a Home Equity Investment. We believe HEIs can be a compelling solution for those looking to tap into their equity while avoiding issues with rates and without having to add on a monthly payment.”

For more survey details, the full report can be downloaded here.

About Point

Point is a home equity platform that makes home wealth more valuable for everyone. With a Home Equity Investment (HEI) from Point, homeowners can unlock their home equity, enabling them to eliminate debt, get through periods of financial hardship, and diversify their wealth. For investors, Point provides access to a previously untapped asset class in the residential real estate space. Founded in 2015 by Eddie Lim, Eoin Matthews and Alex Rampell, Point is backed by top investors including Westcap, Andreessen Horowitz, Ribbit Capital, Greylock Partners, Bloomberg Beta, Redwood Trust, Atalaya Capital Management, Kingsbridge Wealth Management, Deer Park Road Management, The Palisades Group, Alpaca VC, and Prudential. To date, Point has raised over $170 million in equity capital. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.point.com.

1.)  The data for this survey was collected using SurveyMonkey Audience. Information on how respondents are recruited to SurveyMonkey is available here: www.surveymonkey.com/mp/audience. 1059 people were surveyed, and 312 said they were either considering a refi and/or HELOC in the next 12 months, or were in the process of obtaining one.

2.) Based on 20% down on the average valued home according to the Zillow Home Index, August 2022

3.) According to FRED: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/OEHRENWBSHNO

CONTACT: Amanda Woolley Point 3603191738 awoolley@point.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • The 2023 Social Security Raise Will Be Revealed Today. It Could Be Huge for Retirees.

    The Social Security Administration is expected to announce a COLA of about 8.7%, the highest in more than 40 years.

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates rise to highest level since 2006

    Mortgage rates have more than doubled since the beginning of the year as the Federal Reserve pursues an aggressive path of interest rate hikes to bring down stubbornly high inflation. Those actions, designed to cool the economy sufficiently to curb price pressures, have weighed heavily on the interest-rate-sensitive housing sector as expectations for Fed tightening have led to a surge in Treasury yields. The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose by 6 basis points to 6.81% for the week ended Oct. 7 while the MBA's Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, fell 2.0% from a week earlier and is down roughly 69% from one year ago.

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is a mechanism that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • Selling AMC Stock Could Be a Genius Move

    If you bought $1,000 worth of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) stock at its all-time high of $62 in June 2021, you would have roughly $100 today -- a decline of 90%. While the movie theater operator seems to be recovering nicely from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, massive levels of equity dilution could leave investors holding the bag. At the height of the crisis in 2020, AMC's revenue collapsed by 77% to $1.24 billion against the prior year, and it lost $4.59 billion.

  • Dow Jones Closes Lower After Fed Minutes Point To 4.6% Terminal Rate; Solar Stocks Fall; Microsoft's $69 Bil Battle Continues

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended a day of choppy trading with a 0.1% drop. The morning's 0.2% uptick faded early, but the index built momentum after the Fed's minutes release at 11 a.m. ET. The Fed's minutes on Wednesday showed that the path to higher interest rates remains intact.

  • FTSE extends losses as investors await US inflation data

    Housebuilders were amongst the largest fallers during the morning due to recent signs of slowing house prices.

  • Yellen Worries Over Loss of ‘Adequate Liquidity’ in Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited concerns about the potential for a breakdown in trading of US Treasuries, as her department leads an effort to shore up that crucial market.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as

  • TSMC Cuts Capital Spending 10% in a Warning for Tech Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. slashed its 2022 capital spending target by roughly 10%, a dramatic sign of trouble for the technology industry from the world’s most valuable chip company.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to

  • Better Growth Stock: SNDL vs. Tilray

    Cannabis stocks have been on fire of late as hopes surrounding marijuana reform in the U.S. have put them back into the spotlight. Tilray is a top cannabis company in Canada, with sales totaling $613.6 million over the trailing 12 months. Although the company is technically still incurring net losses, Tilray is known for being one of the more profitable businesses in the industry, achieving adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) profitability for 14 straight quarters.

  • Carl Icahn Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we shall discuss the top 12 picks in Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio. To skip our detailed analysis of Icahn’s history, his investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Carl Icahn Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American financier and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer […]

  • Nissan is selling all of its Russian assets for less than $1 as it pulls out of the country 7 months into the war

    After months of waiting, the Japanese carmaker is taking a big loss as it finally leaves Russia.

  • The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’

    Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,” which described the 2008 failure of Lehman Brothers, expects more turmoil in the bond market, in part, because “there is $50 trillion more in world debt today than there was in 2018.” The bond market dwarfs the stock market — both have fallen this year, although the rise in interest rates has been worse for bond investors because of the inverse relationship between rates (yields) and bond prices.

  • ‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names

    Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of a recession looms, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management Managing Director Andrew Slimmon points out that many stocks already appear to be taking for granted the likelihood of a recession.

  • China’s Bursting Housing Bubble Will Rock the Economy for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The wave of stimulus aimed at reviving China’s housing market -- billions in bank loans, interest rate cuts and support for developers -- has done little to help Echo sell her home near Shanghai.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to

  • U.S. stock futures advance ahead of CPI release

    U.S. stock futures advanced Thursday ahead of the week's big event, the release of inflation data.

  • ‘I finally woke up to reality.’ I’ve been paying a percentage of my investments to a financial adviser for years now, but I don’t think it’s worth it. Is a 1% fee really fair?

    “After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.