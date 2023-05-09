29 sweet gifts for new moms on their first Mother's Day

Best Mother’s Day gifts for new moms: Sleepwear, figurines, sleep machines, play gyms and more.

New moms deserve their first official Mother's Day to be as memorable as possible. In 2023, Mother's Day lands on Sunday, May 14 so there's time to do some serious planning. One of the best things you can do to make their inaugural Mother's Day a momentous event they'll remember for years to come is to get them an incredibly thoughtful Mother's Day gift.

As heartfelt as a macaroni portrait is we've compiled some of the best gifts that the new mom in your life will get serious use of. Whether you want to get your favorite new mom something sentimental, pampering or useful, here are a variety of Mother’s Day gifts for new moms she’s sure to love. We recommend you scoop it up as soon as possible and not only beat the holiday rush but save yourself from any last-minute panic buying.

1. Eberjey Gisele PJ Set for Women

Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Eberjey PJ set.

New moms don’t usually get much sleep, but you can help make the most of her beauty rest with a pair of the best pajamas for women. We tested more than a dozen top-rated options, and the Eberjey Gisele PJ Set is definitely a worthwhile splurge. These pajamas are made from silky smooth fabric that’s lightweight and oh-so cozy, and they come in plenty of different colors to suit any style. Plus, these pajamas are extremely well-made and hold up well in the wash, so they’ll likely last for several years.

$138 at Amazon

2. Hatch Rest+ Baby Sound Machine

Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Hatch Rest+ sound machine.

New parents are sure to appreciate the oh-so popular Hatch Rest+, which is a nightlight, sound machine and audio monitor all wrapped up into one sleek gadget. For infants, Hatch provides a variety of white noise options to help them sleep more soundly, and as kids get older, it can be used to help a toddler settle into sleep schedules with time-to-rise programs. The nightlight glows in soothing colors, and the smart device can even be controlled via Amazon Alexa.

$90 at Hatch

3. For coordinating cute outfits: Ingrid and Isabel matching Mama and Baby baseball caps

Best Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Ingrid and Isabel matching Mama and Baby baseball caps

Is there anything more precious than when a mom and her new baby syncs up their style? These baseball caps from Ingrid and Isabel are the perfect cap for everyday use, whether you're tailgating or just play date bound. The bright navy cap goes with just about every outfit and is perfect for super-adorable flexing on the 'gram.

$24 at Ingird and Isabel

$26 at Ingrid and Isabel

4. For relaxing before bed: Renpho eye massager with heat

Best Mother’s Day gifts for new moms: Renpho eye massager with heat

For new mothers, sleep becomes a precious commodity. The Renpho eye massager with heat is an eye mask that also applies comforting heat which not only soothes the aches of the day but helps relax you so you can get your much-needed rest. It even has built-in Bluetooth speakers to add music into the relaxing mix. For a limited time, you can save 10% at checkout by applying a coupon.

$68 at Amazon

5. For flexing new mom status: Ford and Wyatt “Mama” everyday hoodie

Best Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Ford and Wyatt “Mama” everyday hoodie

Earning the "Mama" is a title worth bragging about so why not flex on everyone with this gorgeous sweater? This 100% Cotton French Terry hoodie is not just great for stunting at strangers in the grocery store but it's super soft and perfect for wearing out or staying in. It's even got hidden pockets to pack along pacifiers and teething toys.

$76 at Ford and Wyatt

6. For staying hydrated: S’well stainless steel water bottle

Best Mother’s Day gifts for new moms: S’well stainless steel water bottle

When caring for a newborn it can be easy for new moms to take care of themselves. S'well stainless steel water bottle is an easy way for moms to stay hydrated even when they're busy bottle feeding and changing diapers. S'well isn't just an attractive water bottle, it keeps water icy cold for hours thanks to its insulated steel body.

$27 at Amazon

7. BEABA Babycook Solo 4 in 1 Baby Food Maker

Mother's day gifts for new moms: Béaba babycook.

We’ve tested all of the best baby food makers, and the BEABA Babycook is by far our favorite. This all-in-one machine is able to steam and puree a wide range of ingredients, creating fresh baby food in a matter of minutes. It can create the perfect baby food for stages one to four, and we found that it’s extremely easy to operate. The machine comes in a variety of pretty colors, and most of its components are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

$160 at Amazon

8. Willow Tree Our Gift Figure

Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Willow Tree sculpture.

This precious figurine from Willow Tree helps to capture the beauty of a newly-expanded family, making it the perfect gift for a new mom. The rustic design features parents holding an infant, and it comes with a card that reads, "Our bright, joyful gift!” The piece, which is a replica of an original carving done by artist Susan Lordi, is made from hand-painted resin, and it comes in a fitted box that’s easy to wrap up as a present.

$54 at Amazon

9. The Play Gym by Lovevery

Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Lovevery Play Gym.

This award-winning toy is a thoughtful gift for any new mom and her baby—they’re sure to make lots of memories together while using it, and her little one will learn lots of important skills, too! The Play Gym by Lovevery is suitable for newborns on up, and it features a wooden frame that’s easy to set up, as well as a machine-washable play mat and accessories like a Montessori ball and wooden batting ring. The set is designed to promote cognitive, visual and motor development in babies, and it can be converted into a play fort with the included cover as the baby gets older. It even comes with a play guide that offers lots of activities for different stages between 0 and 12 months.

$141 at Amazon

10. For quick tension release: TheraGun Mini 2.0

Best Mother’s Day gifts for new moms: TheraGun Mini 2.0

Caring for a baby is one of the hardest things anyone can do, and while it is rewarding it can truly wear you out. The TheraGun Mini 2.0 is a massage gun that's not just powerful but portable, so you can use it anywhere and everywhere. It's lightweight and easy to use so you can melt away tension anywhere and everywhere. Because it's so user-friendly it's one of our favorite massage guns on the market right now.

$199 at Amazon

11. The Coach Baby Bag

Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Coach Baby Bag.

For moms on the go, this 4.8-star rated Coach diaper bag is a stylish alternative to conventional diaper bags. It features tons of compartments to store snacks, toys and supplies, and is built with a pullout changing pad that's designed to be wiped down easily. The bag is constructed in Coach's signature polished pebble leather and features a zip-top closure and gold accented hardware.

$225 at Coach Outlet

12. For stress relief: Asakuki Ultrasonic essential oil diffuser

Best Mother’s Day gifts for new moms: Asakuki Ultrasonic essential oil diffuser

An essential oil diffuser is another great choice to help new moms get some much-needed R&R. The Asakuki Ultrasonic essential oil diffuser is one of our favorites because diffuses oil evenly, runs quiet and has a simple design that goes with any room in your home. It's an incredible value and well within most budgets.

$23 at Amazon

13. We Take The Cake Bouquet Cupcakes

Mother's Day gifts for new moms: We Take The Cake bouquet cupcakes.

A bouquet of flowers is a lovely gift for a new mom, but these bouquet cupcakes are beautiful and edible. A win-win! The pack of eight delicious cupcakes is made by We Take The Cake, a popular bakery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and they’ll be shipped right to your recipient’s doorstep. The pack includes four chocolate and four golden butter cupcakes, all of which are decorated with stunning buttercream flowers.

$86 at Goldbelly

14. Mama Necklace

Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Mama Necklace.

This sweet necklace helps to celebrate your giftee’s new title: Mama! The delicate design features hanging letters that spell out Mama and is available in gold, silver or rose gold finishes to match their style. The necklace is hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin, and not only does the new mom get a new piece of jewelry, the brand donates to charity with each item sold, so it’s a purchase that makes a difference to someone in need.

$19 at Amazon

15. For improving sleep quality: Gravity weighted blanket

Best Mother’s Day gifts for new moms: Gravity weighted blanket

Falling asleep can be difficult for new moms. A good weighted blanket like the one made by Gravity may help them get the restful sleep they need. It mimics the feeling of being hugged, which may help mom drift to a restful sleep quicker and easier. It just so happens to be our favorite weighted blanket on the market right now.

$187 at Amazon

16. Aveeno Baby Mommy & Me Daily Bathtime Gift Set

Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Aveeno bathtime set.

You can pamper both mom and baby with this bathtime gift set from Aveeno. The four-piece package comes with a gentle wash and shampoo for babies, tear-free baby calming comfort bath, a tube of hypoallergenic, fragrance-free baby lotion and a bottle of stress relief body wash for Mom. All the products are packed in a cute reusable wicker basket, and they’re made with soothing ingredients like natural colloidal oatmeal and calming lavender.

$23 at Amazon

17. Custom photo art by Minted

Print and frame an adorable moment between mom and her newborn.

This photo art design from Minted is a lovely way to frame a portrait of the new mom in your life and her bundle of joy. It features an elegant script that reads "you are my everything" below the photo, along with a subtle heart decal in the corner. Just upload the photo you want printed, choose the size you'd like the print to be and select the moulding of the frame, and Minted will take care of the rest.

From $24 at Minted

18. For quick and easy meals: Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Best Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

It can be easy to forget to take care of yourself when you're caring for a new baby. Ninja Speedi is a great way to make quick and easy meals in a flash. It's a pressure cooker and an air-fryer, so it can easily make a big pot of chili or satisfy a midnight craving for something crunchy and salty like fries or mozzarella sticks. It's our favorite air fryer because it's intuitive and easy to use.

$150 at Amazon

19. Personalized “My Mum” Book

Mother's Day gifts for new moms: My Mum book.

Personalized gifts are always extremely thoughtful, and this adorable children’s book is no exception. The “My Mum” book is personalized with your recipient’s name, as well as her baby’s name (or names, if she has multiple kids), and you can add in details like where she lives and her special skills, as well. These details will be incorporated into the story, which features a momma bee and her cute baby. It’s sure to become a bedtime favorite.

From $30 at Etsy

20. LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set

Mother's Day gifts for new moms: LifeAround2Angels bath bombs.

Most new moms could use a little bit of pampering, and this bath bomb gift set is an ideal option to help her relax. The set contains 12 of the best bath bombs we’ve tested, and the golf ball-sized bombs come in a wide range of scents, including Kiwi & Strawberry, Lavender and Lemongrass Green Tea. The set is made from natural ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil and coconut oil, and they leave your skin feeling moisturized without any color staining or overwhelming scents.

$21 at Amazon

21. Mommy and Me Matching Shirts

Best gifts for new Moms for Mother's Day: Mommy and me matching shirts

For the mom who loves matching with her baby, there’s no cuter gift than matching Mother’s Day shirts. These adorable outfits read, “Our first Mother’s Day,” and the design is decorated with cute heart details. The shirts are available in a variety of sizes, including options for adults and matching baby onesies in several different colors.

From $15 at Amazon

22. 'Q&A a Day for Moms: A 5-Year Journal'

Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Qu0026A a Day for Moms.

The first few years of a child’s life often fly by, and new moms will love being able to capture memories in this Q&A-style journal, which is designed especially for parents. The five-year journal has a page for each day, and there are prompts like, “I never imagined I’d say things like ________, before I became a mom.” (There’s plenty of space to write additional thoughts and memories, too.) The book will become a record of the first few years of their baby’s life, and maybe they’ll even share it with their child someday in the future!

$12 at Amazon

23. For moms who need a boost of energy: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe coffee and espresso machine

Best Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe coffee and espresso machine

Caring for a newborn baby really drains you of your energy. Sometimes all you need is a quick little pick me up. The Nespresso VertuoPlus makes delicious espressos, lungos, Americanos and other delicious and energizing coffee house drinks in mere moments. Just pop in a pod and you're moments away from a quick caffeinated pick-me-up.

$199 at Amazon

24. For keeping things spotless for baby: The Honest Company Clean Conscious Wipes

Best Mother's Day gifts for new moms: The Honest Company Clean Conscious Wipes

Babies are messy little things especially when it comes to doing their business. The Honest Company makes great baby wipes that are gentle on newborn babies not to mention, the environment. Each disposable wipe is hypoallergenic and fully compostable to boot. You can get them in packs from 10 all the way to 720. We recommend going big here just to be safe and help the new mama stock up!

$45 at Amazon

25. For spill-proof snacking: Tanjiae stainless steel snack containers

Best Mother's Day gifts for new moms: Tanjiae stainless steel snack containers

Growing babies and busy moms need to refuel to keep their strength up. Having delicious and healthy snacks at arm's reach is not just ideal, it's necessary. These stainless steel containers hold up to eight ounces of fresh-cut fruits and veggies, nuts and even bento-style lunches. This set comes with three versatile containers.

$20 at Amazon

26. For instant memories: Polaroid Hi-Print portable photo printer

Best Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms: Polaroid portable photo printer

The advent of smart phone cameras means that childhood is well-documented than ever before. Still, there are times when you want to print a photo out to send to the grandparents or add to the scrapbook. The Polaroid Hi-Print is our favorite portable photo printer. It offers the best blend of speed and quality we found, and it's fun and easy to use.

From $82 at Amazon

27. For moments of peace: A houserobe

Best Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms: Houserobe

Sometimes you have a frantic, stressful day with the kid and don't quite get dressed. Some days you get a rare moment of peace and want to lounge a bit. In both cases, a houserobe can be just what a new mom needs.

We really love the Eberjey Giselse Tuxedo Women's Robe for its luxurious comfort. It's our favorite robe for women. Of course, with a little one around, you may not want a robe that expensive, so we'd also recommend our this plush, fleece robe from Richie House.

Eberjey $128 at Amazon

Richie House from $40 at Amazon

28. For comfy babies: Happiest Baby Sleepea 5-Second Swaddle

Best Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms: Happiest Baby Sleepea swaddle

We know that Mother's Day is all about moms, but the truth is that a lot of first-time mothers can still use a helping hand. The Sleepea 5-second swaddle is great for quickly wrapping babies up for a sound sleep, especially in the early weeks. It was the best swaddle we tested, and may help your favorite new mom catch a moment or two for herself.

$21 at Amazon

29. For Staying Up with Baby: Roku Ultra

Take advantage of this Cyber Monday deal on one of the best streaming devices on the market.

Those first few months when new parents are up late feeding their baby are actually great for catching up and movies and TV. You're feeding them, you don't want to disturb them, but you need to stay awake. A Roku Ultra is a great way to use that time. Once the toddler years start, it's a lot harder to stay current on new shows.

Roku Ultra $100 at Amazon

Ultra LT $70 at Amazon

