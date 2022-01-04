U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,808.63
    +12.07 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,881.01
    +295.95 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,722.58
    -110.22 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.45
    +29.14 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.14
    +1.06 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    +11.80 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.26 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0070 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1310
    +0.7950 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,310.02
    +371.63 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.34
    +31.99 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.55
    +126.01 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

A $291.9 Million Global Opportunity for Quantum Cryptography by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Quantum Cryptography - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Opportunity for Quantum Cryptography
Global Opportunity for Quantum Cryptography

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 15; Released: December 2021
Executive Pool: 3897
Companies: 97 - Players covered include ID Quantique SA; MagiQ Technologies Inc. ; Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.; Nucrypt LLC; Oki Electric Industry Company Ltd.; QuintessenceLabs Inc.; Raytheon BBN Technologies; SK Telecom; Universal Quantum Devices and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); End-Use (Government & Defense, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Quantum Cryptography Market to Reach US$291.9 Million by the Year 2026
Quantum cryptography harnesses the quantum-mechanical properties of light for creating a secure encryption and enabling secure data transfer between any two parties. Quantum cryptography presents a more practical and cost-effective approach for securing communications, with a virtually unbreakable mode of relaying information, as the technology is based on the principles of quantum mechanics, a time-tested universal scientific model, rather than complex mathematical algorithms. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising frequency of cyber-attacks, increasing focus on cyber-security and evolution of sophisticated wireless networks. Quantum cryptography is gaining attention due to increasing digitalization and the resulting surge in cyber-security risks and other threats such as data security and breach. Industries across different verticals are facing increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks due to proliferation of the Internet, connected devices and online services. The market growth is favored by high reliance of organizations and customers on computer networks for transactions and communication, which is leading to the demand for advanced technology to safeguard sensitive data. While increasing cyber-security funding and high uptake of advanced security solutions are augmenting the market growth, increasing penetration of the IoT and cloud technologies is expected to create new growth avenues. In addition, the market growth is buoyed by increasing implementation of next-generation wireless network technologies.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Quantum Cryptography estimated at US$93.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$291.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.3% CAGR to reach US$194.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 24.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.6% share of the global Quantum Cryptography market. The pressing need to protect the network from various vulnerabilities is driving an increasing number of industries like BFSI, defense, government, healthcare, automotive and retail to embrace quantum cryptography solutions.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $40.6 Million by 2026
The Quantum Cryptography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.5% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$40.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.5% and 21.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is projected to dominate the global market and account for the leading revenue share due to an extensive customer base, increasing incident of cyber-attacks and rising investments in R&D. The proliferation of encryption-based applications in the region has resulted in dramatic surge in frequency of sophisticated cyber-attacks, requiring companies to secure networks and applications with implementation of quantum cryptography solutions. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to witness increasing efforts by providers of quantum cryptography services and solutions to join hands with clients to boost overall sales and market presence. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-291-9-million-global-opportunity-for-quantum-cryptography-by-2026---new-research-from-strategyr-301452603.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart Stock Tanked 26% in December

    Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-based fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) dropped 26% in December according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company is still seeing the fallout from investors disappointed in fourth-quarter guidance as well as a general deflation in fintech stocks due to concerns about the omicron coronavirus variant.

  • Is NVIDIA Still a Buy After Jumping 125% in 2021?

    Investors who owned NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) for all of 2021 have looked like geniuses. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) have been and remain in high demand in hot sectors like gaming, data centers, and artificial intelligence. There's an investing philosophy that says that "winners keep winning," but while NVIDIA's business could keep growing at a rapid clip, the stock might disappoint investors in 2022.

  • 3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse has emerged as one of the hottest new growth opportunities in the technology sector. In addition to offering a new medium for socialization and entertainment, virtual worlds could also be a major new avenue for digital commerce and services. Unity Software (NYSE: U) provides a platform for developing interactive experiences and computer-generated visuals.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Hawkins’ investment strategy, history, and stock picks, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management. Mason Hawkins is the founder, chairman, and CEO at […]

  • This investing legend has been predicting surprises for the last 37 years. Here’s how he did last year — and what he’s forecasting now

    Byron Wien, the vice chairman of private-equity giant Blackstone, has been making his list of ten surprises for 37 years.

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Bank of America Are Rising to Start the New Year

    Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) were 4.5% higher. Bank stocks generally edged up Monday as yields on longer-term Treasury bills are rising. Wells Fargo outperformed the sector Monday after analysts at Barclays upgraded its stock from an equal rating to an outperform rating while increasing their price target on it to $62 a share, which implies roughly 24% upside from its current level.

  • The rally in Coca-Cola's stock is just beginning: analyst

    Here is why this closely watched beverage analyst is more bullish on Coca-Cola's stock.

  • Why Boeing Stock Rose Today

    Investors took heart from a positive statement from a key aerospace supplier and a change of sentiment helped the sector early in 2022.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The market is pessimistic on these beaten-down stocks, but they all have good growth stories to tell.

  • Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Apple stock climbed roughly 40.7% over the past year's trading, pushing its market capitalization to a staggering $3 trillion. Meanwhile, Microsoft's stock price jumped approximately 52% across the same stretch, pushing its market capitalization to roughly $2.51 trillion. The performance of these two stocks alone has radically shifted the overall narrative on growth stocks and led some to assume that the category as a whole has become overvalued.

  • Tesla, Apple and the new China syndrome: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 4, 2021.

  • Would You Invest in Theranos? Listen to Elizabeth Holmes’s Pitch

    (Bloomberg) -- The jurors in the fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes asked to review just one piece of evidence before convicting her of defrauding investors: A 30-minute recording of the Theranos Inc. founder pitching potential backers.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. C

  • Is It Time to Throw in the Towel on Novavax?

    Last month, I went out on a limb with a prediction about Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). On Dec. 14, I wrote that Novavax stock could "soar 20% or more within the next 20 days." Within three days, shares jumped 29%. Since then, Novavax gave up all of those gains and then some.

  • At US$6.35, Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS...

  • Tencent Plans to Sell a Stake in Singapore’s Sea for Up to $3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has sold $3 billion of shares in Singaporean online gaming and e-commerce company Sea Ltd. as it seeks funds for new initiatives and philanthropic efforts to aid wealth redistribution.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kreml

  • Here’s Why Distillate Capital Exited its Alibaba (BABA) Position

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate Capital’s U.S. and International Fundamental Stability & Value strategies returned -1.49% and -7.06% on a net of fees basis for the quarter, respectively. The U.S. portfolio lagged its S&P 500 benchmark by around […]

  • Better Buy: CRISPR vs. Intellia

    Gene editing has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. That's because of the incredible potential if companies can make the technology work in various disease areas. The idea is to cut a genome in a particular location, and add, change, or remove a gene responsible for disease.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Shot Nearly 9% Higher Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) company Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) were off to an electric start for 2022. On the year's first trading day Monday, the stock closed 8.7% higher, although the company did not report any fresh news. Rather, it was a highly encouraging development from a peer that seemed to put the zip in Lordstown shares.