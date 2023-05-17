29Metals (ASX:29M investor one-year losses grow to 61% as the stock sheds AU$72m this past week

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that 29Metals Limited (ASX:29M) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 61% in that time. 29Metals hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 44% in the last 90 days.

With the stock having lost 13% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

View our latest analysis for 29Metals

29Metals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, 29Metals increased its revenue by 20%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 61% in that time. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

29Metals is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think 29Metals will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

While 29Metals shareholders are down 61% for the year, the market itself is up 4.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 44% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here