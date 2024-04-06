29Metals Insiders Still AU$68k Away From Original Investment Value

Insiders who bought AU$226.4k worth of 29Metals Limited (ASX:29M) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 33% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling AU$68k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 29Metals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD, CEO & Executive Director Peter Geoffrey Albert bought AU$97k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.69 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.50. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

29Metals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about AU$924k worth of 29Metals shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Do The 29Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no 29Metals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more 29Metals stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for 29Metals you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

