29Metals MD, CEO & Executive Director Acquires 45% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the 29Metals Limited (ASX:29M) MD, CEO & Executive Director, Peter Geoffrey Albert, recently bought AU$97k worth of stock, for AU$0.69 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 45%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 29Metals

In fact, the recent purchase by Peter Geoffrey Albert was the biggest purchase of 29Metals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.66. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months 29Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of 29Metals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests 29Metals insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about AU$1.9m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At 29Metals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that 29Metals insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that 29Metals has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

