29th Annual Recovery Happens State Rally: September 1, 8:00 am - 2:30 pm, State Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- September is National Recovery Month! To kickoff this event there will be a rally on the West steps of the Capitol, where we expect more than 3,000 people to attend. "Recovery Happens" promotes the widespread national observance, Senator Tom Umberg, Senator Scott Wiener, and Admiral Jonathan Winnefeld will lead the recovery event, which features speakers, a march around the Capitol, pancake breakfast, and what could be the largest AA/NA meeting ever held at the State Capitol.

"As the former Deputy Drug Czar under President Clinton, I know first-hand the extent to which substance abuse destroys the lives of individuals and their families. We know that recovery is possible. Those with substance use disorders must be encouraged to seek treatment in the many excellent drug and alcohol addiction treatment programs in our state -- programs filled with people and professionals that are, quite frankly, doing heroic and lifesaving work," says Senator Tom Umberg.

"This event emphasizes that individuals in recovery and their support systems can be change agents in our communities," said CCAPP President & CEO, Pete Nielsen. "It is critical that people experiencing substance use disorders receive the support they need. The reality is that behavioral health is essential to health, prevention works, treatment is effective, and people recover."

This event is part of Recovery Month, a national observance sponsored by SAMHSA, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The observance raises awareness of mental and/or substance use disorders, celebrates individuals in long-term recovery, and acknowledges the work of prevention, treatment, and recovery support services. It is a fun day with great photo/video opportunities and inspiring stories of healing and positive energy.

CCAPP is the largest statewide consortium of community-based profit and non-profit substance use disorder treatment agencies and addiction focused professionals, providing services to over 100,000 California residents annually in residential, outpatient, and private practice settings. It is our mission to inspire excellence and promote change through our focus on membership, advocacy, and governance. To learn more, please visit: https://www.ccapp.us/

