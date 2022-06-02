U.S. markets open in 7 hours 42 minutes

29th Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards: WINNERS ANNOUNCED

·3 min read

2021 new product trends reflect Canadians' growing interest in plant-based foods and desire to add more restaurant-level finesse to their home cooking.

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is excited to announce the winners for the 29th Annual Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards.  Reebee was this year's resenting Sponsor.

Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Winners Seal (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)
Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards Winners Seal (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

RCC's Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards is a prestigious annual competition of the best new food and non-food grocery products. Becoming a Canadian Grand Prix Award winner is often a game changer for companies because of the extensive exposure to key retailers, buyers, and new consumers.

Twenty-six companies took home a coveted Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award for products they introduced into the Canadian market in 2021.  Among the winners were established and new retailers, suppliers, boutique, and family-owned businesses from across Canada.

Multiple-category winners included: Metro IncWalmart Canada, Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd, Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Von Slick's Finishing Touch, and The Spice Tailor.

Five recipients also received Special Awards: The Spice Tailor, was winner of the Excellence in Ethnic Product award for their The Spice Tailor Biryani Kit by Anjum Anand, Agropur Dairy Cooperative won the All-Canadian trophy for their Agropur Grand Cheddar , Walmart Canada won the Overall Consumer Value award for Your Fresh Market Ricotta & Spinach Ravioli, Von Slick's Finishing Touch won the Innovation and Originality award for their Von Slick's Finishing Touch - Made with Real Butter, and Organic Meadow was recognized for Innovative Packaging for Organic Meadow Zero-Carbon Milk Carton.

"The winners this year reflect the story of changing Canadian values. Canadians are seeking products that truly meet their needs and dietary preferences. The quality of meat and dairy alternative products is astounding and a testament that these product choices are here to stay, "said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of Retail Council of Canada. "I am truly impressed with how tuned in product developers are becoming with the consumer's voice. The jury's feedback over the years is clearly being reflected in these winning new products".

Chef and chief jury chair Marcus Von Albrecht oversaw the judging panel.  From 121 products that scored at least 70% on quality and innovation, only 40 products received the prestigious recognition as Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award winners.

Also presented at Canadian Grand Prix Award Gala were two 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievements Awards.  These awards were jointly presented by Retail Council of Canada and Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP) to Margaret Hudson of Burnbrae Farms and Darrell Jones of Save-on-Foods.  For more details visit: retailcouncil.org/press-releases

To view the complete list of this year's winners, visit: rccgrandprix.ca/winners

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $78 billion in total compensation. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $433B in 2021. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, and online merchants. www.retailcouncil.org.

RCC grocery members represent more than 95 per cent of the market in Canada. They provide essential services and are an important source of employment in large and small communities across the country. They have strong private label programs and sell products in every food category.

29th Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award winners; 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Award winners, Margaret Hudson of Burnbrae Farms and Darrell Jones of Save on Foods. (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)
29th Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award winners; 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Lifetime Achievement Award winners, Margaret Hudson of Burnbrae Farms and Darrell Jones of Save on Foods. (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)
Retail Council of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)
Retail Council of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Retail Council of Canada)

