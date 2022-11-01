2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market to Grow by USD 7.96 Bn, Increasing Investments In Machine Vision Technology to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2D and 3D machine vision systems market is estimated to grow by USD 7.96 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing investments in machine vision technology in driving the growth of the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market. However, the lack of efficient system operators might hamper the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2022-2026

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Dynamics

The increasing investments in machine vision technology is one of the key drivers fueling the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market growth. The need for automated quality assurance has increased drastically in the last decade as industries have realized the importance of 2D and 3D machine vision systems in manufacturing processes. Significantly, companies are investing significantly in research and development (R&D) to enhance their product portfolios and are adopting advanced 2D and 3D machine vision systems in their factories. Such utilizations will drive the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market growth during the forecast period.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

The lack of efficient system operators is one of the factors challenging the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market growth. The deployment of 2D and 3D machine vision systems have instilled a constant fear of unemployment among employees, as they fear that the workforce will be replaced by automated technologies. The vast industrial expertise of most employees, along with automated technologies, will help them bargain for more skilled and high-paying positions in the industry. It is important that employees across the globe are educated about operational and personal benefits. However, till then the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market is expected to have a negative impact.

Story continues

2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2022-2026: Scope

The 2D and 3D machine vision systems market report covers the following areas:

2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market, including Acrovision Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Balluff GmbH, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Canon Inc., Cognex Corp., EPIC Systems Group LLC, HTE Technologies, IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh, Intel Corp., ISRA VISION AG, Keyence Corp., MATRIX VISION GmbH, MESH Automation Inc., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., OMRON Corp., SICK AG, Simac Techniek NV, Teledyne DALSA Inc., TKH Group NV, and Tordivel AS.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist 2D and 3D machine vision systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 2D and 3D machine vision systems market vendors

Related Reports:

3D Imaging Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The 3D imaging market share is expected to increase by USD 29.17 billion from 2021 to 2026.

3D Sensors Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The 3D sensors market share is expected to increase by USD 10.84 billion from 2021 to 2026.

2D And 3D Machine Vision Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acrovision Ltd., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Balluff GmbH, Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Canon Inc., Cognex Corp., EPIC Systems Group LLC, HTE Technologies, IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh, Intel Corp., ISRA VISION AG, Keyence Corp., MATRIX VISION GmbH, MESH Automation Inc., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., OMRON Corp., SICK AG, Simac Techniek NV, Teledyne DALSA Inc., TKH Group NV, and Tordivel AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 2D Machine vision systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 3D machine vision systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

10.4 Canon Inc.

10.5 Cognex Corp.

10.6 IDS Imaging Development Systems Gmbh

10.7 Intel Corp.

10.8 ISRA VISION AG

10.9 Keyence Corp.

10.10 OMRON Corp.

10.11 Simac Techniek NV

10.12 Tordivel AS

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2d-and-3d-machine-vision-systems-market-to-grow-by-usd-7-96-bn-increasing-investments-in-machine-vision-technology-to-boost-growth---technavio-301662461.html

SOURCE Technavio