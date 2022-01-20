U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,551.80
    +19.04 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,162.46
    +133.81 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,425.91
    +85.65 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.87
    +14.09 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.40
    -0.56 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.00
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    +0.39 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8360
    +0.0090 (+0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1470
    -0.2060 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,002.52
    +1,167.53 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.40
    +27.14 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

2FA compromise led to $34M Crypto.com hack

Anita Ramaswamy
·3 min read

Crypto.com shared new details about a recent hack on its platform last weekend in a statement on its website today, saying 483 of its users were affected and that unauthorized withdrawals of over $15 million worth of ETH, $19 million worth of BTC, and $66,200 in “other currencies” occurred. The total losses, worth over $34 million at current cryptocurrency values, are even higher than what analysts had predicted before Crypto.com released its statement.

The company's post-mortem comes just one day after CEO Kris Marszalek acknowledged the breach in an interview with Bloomberg TV. His confirmation of the breach came after multiple Crypto.com users alleged their funds had been stolen — complaints that had until then been met with vague responses from the company, referring only to an "incident." Marszalek did not share details on how the breach occurred during the interview, though he did confirm that Crypto.com had reimbursed all the impacted accounts.

Crypto.com CEO admits hundreds of customer accounts were hacked

Today’s statement said Crypto.com detected the suspicious activity on Monday where "transactions were being approved without the 2FA authentication control being inputted by the user." The site suspended all withdrawals for 14 hours to investigate the issue.

Crypto.com did not say how the attacker was able to approve transactions without triggering 2FA, which is mandatory for all users.

The company “revoked all customer 2FA tokens and added additional security hardening measures” before asking customers to log back into the platform and set up their 2FA tokens again, the company says. The additional measures include a mandatory 24-hour delay between registration of a new withdrawal address and the first withdrawal, so users will be notified and have “adequate time to react and respond” by contacting the Crypto.com team if the withdrawal appears to be unauthorized.

The company conducted an internal audit and engaged third-party security firms to check its platform after the breach, it says. It announced its plans to transition away from 2FA and to “true multi-factor authentication” to bolster security, though it did not provide an expected timeline for this change.

Crypto.com also announced in its statement today that it will be introducing the Worldwide Account Protection Program (WAPP) in select markets" starting on Feb 1, a program that will restore funds up to $250,000 for "qualified users" in cases where an unauthorized withdrawal occurs. To qualify for the program, users must enable multi-factor authentication on all transaction types where it is available, set up an anti-phishing code at least 21 days prior to the reported unauthorized transaction, file a police report and provide it to Crypto.com, complete a questionnaire to support a forensic investigation, and not be using a jailbroken device, according to the company.

While Crypto.com is the world’s fourth-largest crypto exchange, it has been pushing hard into U.S. markets in recent months, with stunts including viral advertisements featuring actor Matt Damon and a $700 million purchase of the naming rights to the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers Arena. It calls itself the “fastest-growing” crypto exchange and expanded its venture capital arm to $500 million to back early-stage startups in the space earlier this week. The fallout regarding this week's breach and the company's delayed response could threaten to stall some of its stateside growth.

Recommended Stories

  • Sappy Seals and Other NFT Communities Band Together in ‘Pixelverse’ and Take on Giants

    Interoperability in the NFT space is lighting up in a new project called the Pixelverse.

  • UFC Joins NBA, NFL in Dapper Labs’ Sports NFT Suite

    The marketplace will feature NFTs of iconic moments in the fighting league’s history.

  • Twitter Blue subscription users are first to gain access to a new NFT Profile Picture feature

    Twitter today is introducing a new feature that will allow users to show off their NFTs, or non-fungible tokens -- a way to certify digital assets stored on the blockchain. The company is rolling out NFT Profile Pictures to Twitter Blue subscribers on iOS by way of Twitter Blue's early access Labs feature. The Twitter Blue subscription service is not yet globally available which will limit the adoption of NFT Profile Pictures to the early markets where the offering is now live -- the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

  • SEC Rejects First Trust SkyBridge's Spot Bitcoin ETF Proposal

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rejected the proposal to list a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by investment advisory firm First Trust and hedge fund Skybridge Capital.

  • What Advisors Should Watch For in Crypto in 2022

    Crypto adoption doesn’t appear to be slowing down. As more advisors and institutional investors pile in, the asset class will continue to mature – and new innovations could change how advisors interact with clients and service providers.

  • LIVE BLOG: Congressional Hearing Puts Crypto Energy Use in the Crosshairs

    Crypto mining's energy use will be in the crosshairs Thursday as the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee discusses its environmental impact. The Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will question five witnesses about proof-of-work consensus mechanisms, how crypto networks are powered and what tools or solutions exist to mitigate environmental impacts. The hearing comes one day after E&E News, a Politico subsidiary, revealed that the Environmental Protection Agency blocked two coal-powered power plants primarily focused on bitcoin mining from continuing to operate coal ash, a "toxic slurry produced from coal power."

  • Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Cardano increases

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Thursday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest move, climbing 5.52% to $1.40. Uniswap (UNIUSD) climbed 4.83% to $16.

  • Meta to join the NFT rush? Here's what's said to be in the works at Facebook and Instagram

    Reports say that Meta is in the early stages of attempting to break into the NFT world of digital collectibles.

  • Bank of Russia Seeks to Outlaw Mining and Trading of Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsRussia’s central bank proposed a blanket ban on the use and creation of all cryptocurrencies within one of the world’s biggest crypto-mining nations, citing the dangers

  • North America’s Biggest Bitcoin Miner Debuts After SPAC Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsInvestors in one of North America’s largest Bitcoin miners have approved a plan to go public through an estimated $4.3 billion merger with the special purpose acquisiti

  • Russia Proposes Crypto Crackdown. Bitcoin’s Reaction? No Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsRussia’s central bank on Thursday proposed a complete ban on crypto mining and trading. Bitcoin’s reaction: No worries.The largest digital currency by market value rose

  • If You Invested $100 in Shiba Inu, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is one such token. If you were bold enough to invest $100 in SHIB coin at its founding in August 2020, your position would be worth a jaw-dropping $5.9 million today. Keep reading to learn more about Shiba Inu.

  • Would current 'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider consider hosting? Here's what she said.

    Schneider also weighed in on how she thinks Ken Jennings is doing in the late Alex Trebek's former job.

  • Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

    The world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), had an outstanding 2021, rising 409% during the 12-month period. Over the past three- and five-year periods, Ethereum has skyrocketed over 2,600% and 33,000%, respectively. While digital assets are extremely volatile and have a lot left to prove, there are some promising projects out there that have smart-contract functionality just like Ethereum.

  • Millions in Cryptos Stolen by Criminals Attacking Individual Investors

    Unlike traditional attacks, these hackers do not target the deep-pocketed organizations, but instead, trick individuals into giving them cryptocurrencies.

  • Polygon (MATIC) Is At Risk Of Trend Reversal

    MATIC may gain additional downside momentum in case it manages to settle below the $2.00 level.

  • Polygon to Delegate $189M Worth of MATIC to Bitfinex for Staking

    The new program may offer 41% in staking rewards on an annualized basis for a limited time.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Skyrocket 1,000% (or More) by 2026

    The competitive advantages and differentiation offered by this crypto trio could send them to the moon.

  • Over 64% Canadians Desire To Be Paid in Cryptocurrency: Survey

    Despite 50% of the surveyors being novice crypto users, they prefer their wages to be given in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, etc.

  • Will Solana Pass Cardano as the Top Ethereum Threat Again?

    Solana and Cardano have been jockeying for position in a tight race over the past three months. They can both win this particular race.