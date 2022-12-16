2G and 3G Network Shutdowns Rationale Report 2022: Coverage of 15 Countries and More than 40 MNOs - Lessons Learned and Best Practices
The arrival of 5G networks has led operators and regulators to consider shutting down older mobile legacy networks. The coming period up to 2025 is thus expected to be the one with the most 2G and 3G network sunsets ever. The shutdown of legacy networks allows MNOs to refarm spectrum and shift frequencies towards new and more spectral-efficient networks. By reducing the number of mobile generations supported and accompanying the migration processes, MNOs will be able to reduce their expenses, including OpEx.
This extensive bottom-up study covers 15 countries and more than 40 MNOs and offers:
A state of the art of mobile network evolution
Best practices for network shutdown
Regulatory issues related to the shutdown process
Opportunities and challenges of the transition
A detailed overview of MNO strategies in 15 countries
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. State of the art
The evolution of mobile networks
Network decommissioning
Network shutdowns become more numerous
Selection of countries where 2G/3G are no longer supported
Key announced drivers for shutting down old network
3. Shutdown best practices
Best practices for a successful legacy network shutdown process
Best marketing levers for a successful legacy network shutdown
Secure the IoT customer base with specific actions
4. Regulatory issues
Different degrees of regulatory involvement
Shutdown processes mainly led by MNOs
5. Opportunities
4G and 5G much more efficient than 2G or 3G
Less users in older technologies
Spectrum influences how the network is designed
Getting additional spectrum
DSS eases the transition from NSA to 5G SA
Main paths to reduce energy consumption
Replacement of old network equipment (2G/3G/4G)
6. Challenging issues
Manage the transition efficiently and in advance
IoT business
IoT technologies over cellular
7. Overview of country and MNO strategies
7.1. China
7.2. Czech Republic
7.3. France
7.4. Germany
7.5. Italy
7.6. Japan
7.7. Netherlands
7.8. Norway
7.9. Singapore
7.10. South Korea
7.11. Spain
7.12. Switzerland
7.13. Taiwan
7.14. United Kingdom
7.15. United States
Companies Mentioned
3 UK
AT&T
Bouygues Telecom
China Mobile
China Telecom
China Unicom
Chunghwa
Far EasTone
Grupo Masmovil
Ice
Illiad FR/IT
KDDI
KPN
KT
LGU+
NTT DoCoMo
Orange ES/FR
O2 CZ/UK
Salt
SFR
SingTel
SKT
SoftBank
StarHub
Sunrise
Swisscom
Taiwan Mobile
Telefonica ES/GER
Telia No
Telenor
TIM
T-Mobile USA/GER/CZ/NL
Verizon
Vodafone ES/UK/IT/CZ/GER
VodafoneZiggo NL
WindTre
