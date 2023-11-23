2G Energy (ETR:2GB) shareholders have earned a 36% CAGR over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the 2G Energy AG (ETR:2GB) share price is up a whopping 356% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. And in the last month, the share price has gained 13%. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 6.2% in the last thirty days.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, 2G Energy achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 22% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 35% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of 2G Energy, it has a TSR of 371% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Investors in 2G Energy had a tough year, with a total loss of 1.8% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 4.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 36%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Is 2G Energy cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

