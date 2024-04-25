2G Energy Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS In Line

2G Energy (ETR:2GB) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €365.3m (up 17% from FY 2022).

Net income: €17.9m (up 9.5% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 4.9% (down from 5.2% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: €1.00 (up from €0.91 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

2G Energy Revenues Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) was mostly in line with analyst estimates.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Germany segment contributing a total revenue of €235.0m (64% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth €232.5m amounted to 64% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to €64.3m (56% of total expenses). Explore how 2GB's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 13% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.2% growth forecast for the Electrical industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Electrical industry.

The company's shares are up 13% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of 2G Energy's balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

