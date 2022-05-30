U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.61
    +2.54 (+2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.10
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.18 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0777
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2646
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9860
    +0.3660 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,778.73
    +2,411.43 (+8.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    697.48
    +67.98 (+10.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

2nd edition of the International Investigations & White Collar Defence Summit

·2 min read

WHITE COLLAR CRIME, FRAUD AND INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATIONS: FRANK DISCUSSIONS TO BETTER MANAGE RISK

MONTREAL, May 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Last Thursday, close to 200 participants from Montreal's business community attended the second edition of the International Investigations & White Collar Defence Summit organized by Davies.

Davies Logo (CNW Group/Davies Ward Philips &amp; Vineberg LLP)
Davies Logo (CNW Group/Davies Ward Philips & Vineberg LLP)

Loretta Lynch, who served as U.S. Attorney General under President Barack Obama, was the guest of honour. Local and international speakers shared their experience and behind-the-scenes stories of issues that have made headlines around the world, including:

  • the FIFA scandal and the resulting worldwide investigation into corruption in international football

  • Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian use of social media and cyber information to attempt to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election

  • the Meng Wanzhou/Huawei and her extradition proceedings to the United States

  • the legal saga involving François Fillon, former Prime Minister of France and former candidate for the French presidency

  • the necessary collaboration between police, defence lawyers and reporters in investigating white collar crimes

The management and prevention of fraud and other white collar offences are complex and constantly evolving challenges that all organizations may face at any time. The Summit provides an opportunity to discuss experiences and best practices by addressing sensitive and confidential issues. Its goal is to build an informed community that is aware of the latest trends in this important area.

"More than ever, organizations must be vigilant and set up adequate governance rules to prevent or manage white collar crimes, which can cause serious reputational and financial harm," explained Loretta Lynch, former U.S. Attorney General who is now a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in New York.

Léon Moubayed, a partner at Davies, added, "No organization is completely safe from a dishonest employee, a fraud, an investigation or a scandal. Whether our clients are on this side of the Atlantic, in Europe, the Middle East or Asia, they can be confronted with this type of situation at any time. In building a business community around these issues, we want companies to be properly equipped to deal with them."

For more information about the Summit, visit: www.dwpv.com.

About Davies

Davies is a leading law firm with offices in Montreal, Toronto and New York. Focused on business law and dispute resolution, the firm is consistently at the heart of clients' most complex commercial and financial transactions and cases.

