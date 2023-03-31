2nd Malaysia-China Intervarsity Chinese Debate Competition concludes successfully, promoting cultural exchange and enhancing understanding between nations

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Malaysia-China Intervarsity Chinese Debate Competition has just concluded, and Multimedia University (Malacca campus) was crowned the champion by a narrow margin of 3:2 over Wuhan University. The competition, jointly organised by Confucius Institute at SEGi University and Hainan Normal University, aimed to provide a platform for young people from Malaysia and China to communicate and enhance mutual understanding, thereby promoting friendship between the two countries.

The 2nd Malaysia-China Intervarsity Chinese Debate Competition successfully concluded, hosted by Universiti Malaya, Universiti Malaysia Pahang, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, and University Technology Sarawak.

A total of 26 teams from Malaysia and China clashed in intense competition, sparking brilliant debates through the sparks of their thinking. Chen Yanxin, from Multimedia University (Malacca Campus), was awarded the Best Debater and Most Promising Debater honours for her excellent performance.

An award presentation and closing ceremony were held after the final. His Excellency Ouyang Yujing, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia, graced the closing ceremony and delivered his speech, emphasising the importance of the debating competition in promoting cultural exchange between China and Malaysia's youth and showcasing the beauty of the Chinese language.

Professor Dr Azrin Esmady Ariffin, Vice-Chancellor of SEGi University, extended a warm welcome to all the guests and students and expressed appreciation for the enthusiasm and vigour of exchanging ideas with the youth of Malaysia and China. He thanked the Confucius Institutes at the Universiti Malaya, Universiti Malaysia Pahang, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, and University Technology Sarawak for co-organising the debating competition and the Chinese Embassy's continuous support.

Professor Guo Jianchun, the president of Hainan Normal University, applauded the Multimedia University (Malacca campus) team for winning the competition, saying it was an outstanding achievement of Chinese education in Malaysia. Representatives from Multimedia University (Malacca campus) and the Wuhan University teams also shared the memorable days spent preparing for the competition and the international friendship they forged with fellow debaters throughout the match.

The Malaysia-China Intervarsity Chinese Debate Competition provides a platform for the two countries' youth to unite through exchanges, explore the future through in-depth thinking, and unfold their passion. SEGi University & Colleges is confident that the following year's "Malaysia-China Intervarsity Chinese Debate Competition" will continue to be excellent.

