The 2nd Smart Madinah Forum SMF2023

MADINAH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of HRH Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah Region, Al Madinah Region Development Authority (MDA) is organizing the "Smart Madinah Forum" (SMF2023). In its second edition and in partnership with the United Nations Habitat Program (UN-Habitat), the forum will be held at King Salman International Conference Center in Madinah from 19 to 21 February 2023. The Smart Madinah Forum will again attract the participation of over 40 speakers, from more than 20 countries around the world.

The forum aims to provide free, open discussion spaces for outstanding minds from around the world. Attendees will share their expertise and experiences in Global Smart Cities and discuss challenges facing urban residents and visitors; ways of applying Smart City concepts to address such challenges; and learn about the Al-Madinah pioneering experience while transforming into a smart city, and without compromising either its identity and/or culture.

The main themes of the forum include Sustainability and Smart Cities; Smart City Platforms; and, workshops on "Sustainable Development Goals: A Participating Society," discussed by experts and specialists from prestigious international organizations. Additionally, experts from Saudi national agencies; specialized consulting companies; transcontinental technology companies; representatives of governmental authorities; and private companies, from Saudi Arabia, as well as abroad, will also attend the forum to listen and learn from speakers, attendees, and each other.

It is worth noting that the "Madinah RHYTHMS" exhibition is opening on the sidelines of SMF2023 forum and will continue for a month afterwards. It is the first contemporary art exhibition of a Saudi city photos with NFT twins, using Blockchain technology.

