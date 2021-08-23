U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.66
    +44.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,383.50
    +263.42 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,954.14
    +239.48 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.92
    +39.32 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.54
    +3.40 (+5.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +23.50 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    +0.53 (+2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1751
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0113 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6890
    -0.0510 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,282.79
    +652.91 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,250.02
    -13.43 (-1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

For the 2nd Time, Green Office Partner Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2876 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 136 Percent

Green Office Partner
·4 min read

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Green Office Partner is No. 2876 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Green Office Partner is once again honored to be named to the Inc. 5000. I am especially appreciative of our team being honored for our continued growth during the pandemic.

Our boutique customer experience approach to Managed Print Services, Intelligent Process Automation, and Document Management Consulting, fueled by our incredible team and company culture, has continued to produce year over year organic growth and true partnerships with our wonderful clients.

I am most proud that during the economic downturn we doubled down on our investment in building our “best in class” team, not only maintaining 100% of pre-pandemic staffing levels, but actually growing our team by an additional 45%.

Our expanded world-class team is positioned better than ever to deliver value, efficiencies, tools and innovations that increase our client’s ability to achieve their business goals,” said Todd Gallagher, CEO of Green Office Partner.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Green Office Partner, headquartered in Chicago with satellite offices in Los Angeles and Kansas City, is a national provider of managed print services, intelligent process automation and document management consulting. The company is one of the largest Xerox and HP partners in the country. Green Office Partner specializes in multi-location, enterprise environments, for national and regional organizations, offering a single platform and point of contact to manage all their clients’ document workflow needs.

At the core of Green Office Partner’s mission is to enable their clients to focus on their fundamental business goals rather than their document workflows by building growth-oriented partnerships that drive value and long-term relationships. Green Office Partner is a privately owned company with clients across 47 states.

For more information on Green Office Partner, visit our site: https://www.greenofficepartner.com/.

CONTACT:

Gerald Toumayan
818.280.4250
gtoumayan@greenofficepartner.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.


Recommended Stories

  • Bigtincan Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Brainshark

    Bigtincan (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, announced it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Brainshark, Inc. ("Brainshark"). The deal combines two of the leading providers of sales readiness solutions for training, coaching and onboarding, adding enterprise-grade capabilities to create the most complete Sales Enablement Platform in the market.

  • How small businesses can reach Gen Z customers

    Compared with their generational predecessors, members of Gen Z are more inclined to prefer small businesses to large chains, befitting their desires to shop with a purpose and support their local communities.

  • Tech Trail: A firm has set up shop in Miami-Dade. You might be surprised where

    It’s not likely that Country Walk, near Kendall in West Dade, comes to mind when one thinks of where Miami’s startup founders congregate.

  • 7 Tips to Use AI to Acquire and Retain Customers

    With the advancements in AI technology and access to big data, companies across different industries are integrating AI into their processes to find solutions to complex business problems.

  • From the Fifth Third Bancorp 2020 ESG Report: Third-Party Management

    Fifth Third has a robust third-party management program for the acquisition of goods and services. Read more in the 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report beginning on page 46.

  • Custom Delivery Solutions celebrates key delivery milestone by giving back to a team member in need

    Custom Delivery Solutions (CDS), the "big and bulky" last-mile division of Metro Supply Chain's transportation solutions sector, hit a major delivery milestone by completing its one-millionth delivery in a calendar year – demonstrating its exponential growth, innovative focus and emphasis on exceptional customer service. To commemorate this achievement, CDS delivered a special prize to a deserving team member whose family was negatively impacted by the pandemic.

  • Givz raises $3M in seed funding to make donations a marketing tool for businesses

    Givz, which has developed an API-powered platform that gives brands a way to convert discounts into donations, has raised $3 million in seed funding. Eniac and Accomplice co-led the financing for the New York-based startup. Additional investors include Supernode Ventures, Claude Wasserstein of Fine Day, Phoenix Club and Dylan Whitman.

  • GEODIS Opening E-Commerce Facilities

    Small e-commerce sellers are continually on the hunt for the right partner for their warehousing and logistics needs. 3PL GEODIS is expanding its eLogistics service to include four total facilities designed to accommodate e-commerce inventory stocking and shipping requirements for smaller brands. When all four locations are operational, GEODIS will be able to offer two-day shipping to 91% of the continental U.S. with standard shipping services. The eLogistics locations, including a currently ope

  • Federer-backed shoemaker On reveals revenue surge in U.S. IPO filing

    Federer had invested in On in 2019, according to the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1858985/000119312521253415/d175570df1.htm#rom175570_14. It was not immediately known how much the Swiss tennis star has invested in the shoe firm. The 20-times Grand Slam winner had also teamed up with the company earlier this year to develop the Roger Pro tennis shoe.

  • My husband and I live in his late father’s house. He threatens divorce — and says I’ll end up homeless

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I have been married to my husband for four years. Unfortunately, five months after our wedding, my father-in-law passed away. We were/are both living in his house. When my husband was a minor, my in-laws wrote up a trust naming him the beneficiary of this house if his parents both passed away.

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • Rocket Lab Is Going Public. It’s Also Going to Mars.

    The company had fundamental news to disclose on Monday, after shareholders of a SPAC that will merge with it approved the deal on Friday.

  • Deloitte Blockchain Survey: Majority Believe Crypto Will Replace Fiat Within 10 Years

    What Happened: A vast majority of those surveyed in Deloitte’s annual global blockchain survey believe that cryptocurrencies will play a major role in the future of finance. “In a seismic shift, financial leaders increasingly see digital assets as the future,” stated Deloitte. Of the thousands of executives surveyed across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, 76% of them believed that digital assets will serve as a strong alternative to, or outright replacement for, fiat currencies i

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Roger Federer-Backed Swiss Shoemaker On Plans IPO in New York

    (Bloomberg) -- Swiss running shoemaker On Holding AG, whose proprietary cushioning technology has attracted Roger Federer as an investor, is planning an initial public offering in New York.The Zurich-based company in a filing Monday listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when it sets terms for the share sale. It has applied for the NYSE listing symbol “ONON.”On has become one of the world’s fastest-growing running-shoe brands since it was founded a decade

  • Homeownership in reach for more as Fannie Mae to include rent payments in mortgage approval process

    More Americans are expected to qualify for home loans after Fannie Mae said it will include rent payment history in its mortgage approval process

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • Pomp: ‘Bitcoin Will See Very Fast Price Appreciation This Year’

    The bitcoin bull is targeting BTC $100K by year-end.

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol