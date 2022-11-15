U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

The 2nd World Maritime Merchants Forum themed "Together for a brighter future" held in Hong Kong

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd World Maritime Merchants Forum, an annual event in the global shipping community, got under way in Hong Kong, China, on Nov. 15, 2022. The event was co-organized by China Merchants Group, the Transport and Logistics Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong SAR, the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO), the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the Hong Kong Shipowners Association (HKSOA). Leung Chun-ying, Vice-Chairman of National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC); John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of Hong Kong S.A.R. Government of the People's Republic of China; Dai Dongchang, Vice Minister, Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China; and Yin Zonghua, Deputy Director of Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong S.A.R., delivered speeches.

The 2nd World Maritime Merchants Forum, themed "Together for a brighter future", focuses on the challenges and opportunities facing the shipping industry during a period characterized by immense change. The forum aims to integrate resources from both within and outside of the shipping industry, and explore how to learn from each other's experiences, leverage complementary advantages, promote mutually beneficial cooperation and create a new global shipping ecosystem supported by an upgraded industry chain. Some 120 industry organizations and companies from more than 50 countries and regions spanning the shipping, ports, logistics, trade, shipbuilding and finance sectors participated in the event.

Guests representing organizations and companies from the upstream and downstream of the industry chain delivered speeches in person or virtually, leading to meaningful and in-depth communication and exchanges.

The participants focused on such hot topics as "Breaking and re-establishing -- restructuring of the global shipping industry in the post-pandemic era" and "Green eco-friendly models and digital intelligence accelerate the transformation of the shipping industry", enhancing communication and mutual understanding, forming a collective of industry wisdom and further supporting Hong Kong in its quest to consolidate its status as an international shipping hub.

At the event, the Declaration-"Call to Action on Green Marine Fuel", which was initiated by China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. (CMES Shipping) and signed by 40 companies and organizations with key roles within the industry, was formally released. The declaration calls out to all parties on shipping's green energy industry chain to join hands in providing the shipping industry with infrastructure that can be powered by renewables and accelerating the process of switching to environmentally responsible fuels, with the goal of achieving a demonstrable move towards a low-carbon ecosystem and reduction in emissions.

The 2nd World Maritime Merchants Forum features four parallel sub-forums on the Shipping Market, Ports, Logistics, and Ship Building and Repair, as well as more than 50 live-streaming panel discussions on special topics, to dissect, analyze and review new models for industry integration and cooperation from multiple perspectives, in an effort to break information silos and data barriers, stimulate market potential, and truly form a new ecosystem where information is shared openly and transparently and which benefits all stakeholders.

The planning, operation and management of the forum is jointly undertaken by the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association and Hong Kong Shipping Circles Association Limited. CMES Shipping is the host. For more information, please visit www.wmmhk.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-2nd-world-maritime-merchants-forum-themed-together-for-a-brighter-future-held-in-hong-kong-301678210.html

SOURCE CMES SHIPPING

