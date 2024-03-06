When Will 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at 2seventy bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSVT) future prospects. 2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. On 31 December 2023, the US$274m market-cap company posted a loss of US$218m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which 2seventy bio will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

2seventy bio is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$8.4m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 72% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving 2seventy bio's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. 2seventy bio currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

