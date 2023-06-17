2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 18% this week, taking one-year losses to 15%

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 15%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 20%. Because 2seventy bio hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. On top of that, the share price is down 18% in the last week.

With the stock having lost 18% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

View our latest analysis for 2seventy bio

2seventy bio isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, 2seventy bio increased its revenue by 144%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 15% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

This free interactive report on 2seventy bio's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While 2seventy bio shareholders are down 15% for the year, the market itself is up 20%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 2.1% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand 2seventy bio better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with 2seventy bio .

Of course 2seventy bio may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here