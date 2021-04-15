U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,141.75
    +23.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,779.00
    +155.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,931.00
    +132.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,261.60
    +16.60 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.86
    -0.29 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.40
    +12.10 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1970
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5920
    -0.0460 (-2.81%)
     

  • Vix

    16.78
    +0.13 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7450
    -0.1820 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,001.16
    -1,291.83 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,378.02
    +2.24 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,982.66
    +43.08 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims fell below 600,000 last week — a pandemic low

576,000 Americans filed new claims, 700,000 was expected for the week ended April 10

2U, Inc. Announces Expansion of Career Engagement Network to All Students and Alumni Across 2U-powered Online Offerings

·4 min read
Over 300,000 students and graduates from 2U-powered degree and non-degree programs will gain access to proprietary career tools and resources, employer workshops, and recruiting and networking events at no cost

LANHAM, Md., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced that it is making its industry-leading Career Engagement Network available to all students and graduates of 2U-powered online programs across their lifetimes. Developed based on insights from thousands of employers and over 35,000 boot camp graduates, 2U's Career Engagement Network will provide the career- and job-relevant resources, tools, and recruiting opportunities to help students pursue rewarding and meaningful employment opportunities. The Network will be available at no cost to both alumni and current students enrolled in 2U-powered degree and non-degree programs beginning in July 2021.

"The need for trusted career-related resources and support has never been more clear, whether you're searching for a first job, making a career change, or looking for career advancement," said 2U Co-Founder & CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek. "Building on 2U's industry-leading boot camp career services model and degree-focused field placement network, we can provide our partners' students and alumni with access to valuable and practical career-related insights as well as a growing nationwide ecosystem of engaged employer partners looking to recruit and hire great talent."

2U's Career Engagement Network is designed to help students chart clear education-to-career pathways and become employer competitive job candidates. Resources will include resume and interview preparation toolkits as well as workshops, webinars, virtual events, and career fairs with hundreds of companies across 2U's employer network, including Google, Target, State Farm, H&R Block, TEKSystems, and Apex Systems. The Career Engagement Network will also offer students career-specific insights and information as well as the chance to hear from and engage directly with industry professionals and recruiters.

"We know that strong talent can be found anywhere and everywhere. Rather than just looking at local talent, we're now looking at programs like 2U-powered boot camps that help candidates build strong technical skill sets," State Farm Talent Brand Specialist Lauren Stevens said. "At State Farm, we'll continue using 2U to tap into communities we hadn't previously explored or didn't even know existed. As a partner, 2U has helped us think outside the box and be more creative with our recruitment and hiring."

Last year, 2U's workforce engagement team made more than 11,000 student referrals for roles in over 300 companies. To date, more than 35,000 graduates of 2U-powered boot camp programs across 54 universities have received access to 2U's Career Engagement Network—including students like Stephen Powell, a graduate of the GW Data Analytics Boot Camp and current data analyst at MorphWorks.

"Through the boot camp, I probably learned just as much, if not more, about career development as I did about analytics," said Powell. "Now, I know what I have to learn to stay on this path and get to the place I want to be."

In addition to career services, students enrolled in the 95+ 2U-powered online degree offerings requiring field hours receive access to 2U's industry-leading clinical placements support. To date, 2U has made over 68,000 field placements across 71 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

The rapid pace with which jobs, skills, and industries are transforming can make it difficult for students, at all stages of their lives, to understand what it will take to thrive in their careers. Industry-aligned career support can play a vital role in helping students maximize their educational achievements and reach their career goals. According to Gallup, graduates who rated their experiences with career services as "very helpful" are 5.8 times more likely to strongly agree their alma mater prepared them for post-collegiate life and nearly three times more likely to strongly agree their education was worth the cost.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 500 digital educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 300,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

CONTACT:
Kate Welk
Media@2u.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2u-inc-announces-expansion-of-career-engagement-network-to-all-students-and-alumni-across-2u-powered-online-offerings-301269477.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

