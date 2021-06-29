U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,280.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,254.00
    +90.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,489.25
    -23.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,320.40
    +4.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.12
    +0.21 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.60
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    26.12
    -0.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1889
    -0.0040 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.73
    +0.11 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6930
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,783.71
    +1,505.18 (+4.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.65
    +50.24 (+6.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.19
    +29.22 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.61
    -235.39 (-0.81%)
     

2U set to acquire non-profit edX for deal north of $600M

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

2U, a SaaS platform that helps non-profits and colleges run online universities, plans to acquire all the assets of Harvard and MIT-founded edX for a deal north of $600 million, according to multiple sources. 2U did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and its unclear if this is an all-cash deal. The combined forces of edX and 2U could reach over 50 million learners.

Update: 2U confirmed the deal, expected to close within 120 days subject to regulatory and governmental approvals, in a press release post-publication. It also confirmed that the price of the acquisition which will be an $800 million all-cash deal.

The deal gives 2U, a company that filed to go public in 2014 and continues to be one of the rare U.S. edtech companies listed on the stock market, a new wave of collaboratively-built content to its software. Plus, 2U just acquired with stronger name recognition thanks to its Ivy League backers, which some see as a branding move that could help the public company with its own chunk of the market. The company's last big acquisition was in 2019, when it paid $750 million to acquire Trilogy education, a company that builds in-person and online bootcamps in collaboration with universities.

EdX was founded in 2012 amid a crop of massive open online course (MOOC) offerings, including Udacity and Coursera. The company, set up as a non-profit, had an alluring promise upon launch: it would help anyone in the world take a Harvard or MIT class, for free. The institutions, of course, have thrown in a cumulative $80 million in donations into edX to keep the operation free. Its own launch came weeks after Coursera announced that Princeton, Stanford, UPenn, and the University of Michigan would host courses on its own online learning platform. Now, edX's acquisition comes months after Coursera went public.

A first look at Coursera’s S-1 filing

Today, edX, led by president and professor Anant Agarwal, hosts over 3,000 courses led by 15,000 instructors and used by 35 million users. Open edX, the platform’s open source platform, is used by 2,400 learning sites worldwide, according to the organization’s website.

EdX will turn into a public benefit corporation as part of this transaction. Per sources, proceeds from the transaction will go into another non-profit managed by Harvard and MIT, and the institutions will not profit off of the transaction. That said, an MIT statement reveals. that edX took a line of credit from MIT and Harvard, and those funds will be returned to both institutions.

"Because edX is a public charity, the proceeds from its sale can only be distributed for a purpose consistent with edX’s mission, not to compensate those who contributed to the nonprofit," the statement reads.

Part of this transaction, which has been in the works since February 2021, is colored by the fact that edX has been transparent with its own financial woes and journey to becoming a self-sustaining business. Then MIT Provost Rafael Reif, now the president of the school, had hinted at eventual revenue generation the program first launched, saying in 2012 that “the drive is not to make money..that said, we intend to find a way to support those activities. There are several approaches we are considering, and we don’t want this project to become a drain on the budgets of MIT or Harvard.”

In 2018, the same fiscal year it had $37 million in revenue, edX introduced a support fee, alongside its ongoing offering that asks students to pay for a verified certification upon course completion. In announcement, the company wrote that "we believe that we need to move toward a financial model that allows edX and our partners to achieve sustainability and we acknowledge that means moving away from our current model of offering virtually everything for free." The edX board also considered other options, MIT. said, but decided those were "not as beneficial to edX, its learners, or its partner institutions as the transaction with 2U."

The new transaction and edX’s choice to turn into a public benefit corporation might become the financial model that it itself was looking for, indicating just how. hard it may be to monetize a MOOC. While 2U has committed to continuing edX’s free coursework for at least five years, as well as seeding a new non-profit, edX as it currently stands - a massive education non-profit - will no longer function as it currently does in the future.

Edtech valuations aren’t skyrocketing, but investors see more exit opportunities

Recommended Stories

  • Is NVIDIA Stock a Buy Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Will this tech giant continue its atmospheric rise as its stock becomes available to a larger group of investors?

  • Opinion: AMC Entertainment's Share Price Is Being Manipulated

    For nearly six months, retail investors have ruled the roost on Wall Street. More specifically, retail investors on Reddit, Twitter, and other social media platforms have been banding together to buy shares and out-of-the-money call options on stocks with very high levels of short interest. The goal for these retail investors is twofold.

  • What will be the next big meme stock? Chatter on Reddit’s WallStreetBets offers hints

    Two stocks are showing signs of potentially breaking out from the pack.

  • 5 High-Growth Stocks With 62% to 144% Upside, According to Wall Street

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have proved unstoppable. The first supercharged growth stock Wall Street sees driving away from its competition is electric-vehicle manufacturer NIO (NYSE: NIO).

  • NIO Stock Is Going Nuts. This Is the Best Explanation.

    NIO stock gained almost 10% Monday. Call options volume, which rose almost 200% on Monday compared to Friday, is perhaps the biggest reason.

  • Can Sundial Growers Double Your Money?

    The cannabis company hasn't been generating great numbers -- but that might not prevent the stock from rising anyway.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOFI ) is Taking Consumer Banking Services to the Next Digital Level

    The aspiring side is SoFi’s vision to become the go-to place for a multitude of banking services, including: lending, saving, investing etc.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    By holding for 10 years, it's extremely unlikely a crash will derail these stellar growth-investment opportunities.

  • Tilray CEO seeks shareholder approval to increase stock and give it ammunition to make acquisitions

    Tilray Inc. Chief Executive Irwin Simon called on shareholders to support a proposal at the company's annual shareholder meeting that will allow the Canadian cannabis company to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock, enabling it to make acquisitions for growth. "Importantly, approval does not mean that the authorized shares will be issued, only that they are available if needed in pursuit of these important corporate initiatives to drive shareholder value,' Simon wrote in a le

  • Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs hike shareholder payouts

    Morgan Stanley delivered one of the biggest surprises to investors by announcing it would double its dividend to 70 cents a share in the third quarter. The bank also said it would increase spending on share repurchases, and the Wall Street giant's shares rose as much as 3.7% in after-market trading following the announcement. Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said in the announcement that the bank could return so much capital because of the excess it has accumulated over several years.

  • The company Tesla booted from the S&P 500 is outperforming it

    Index investors often buy high and sell low, at least in the near-term. And for Tesla's entry to the S&P 500, that especially held true.

  • Five Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Hundreds of Chinese companies trade in the U.S., but which China stocks should you consider? Here are the best Chinese stocks to buy and watch.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for July 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for July.

  • These 3 Stocks Will Plunge 50% or More -- If You Believe Wall Street's Bears

    Many institutional investors on Wall Street and elsewhere take the opportunity to take short positions against companies whose shares they anticipate falling precipitously from current levels. Wall Street analysts are usually reluctant to recommend against stocks, and they certainly don't have a perfect track record. Below, we'll look at three stocks that the most pessimistic analysts on Wall Street see plunging 50% or more in the near future, with the goal of providing some insight that could help you make your own decision.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Gevo, Inc. (GEVO)

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 866 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • Cathie Wood Funds Jump as Gene Editing Edges Closer to Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Cathie Wood funds are back in the spotlight after adding about $1 billion in market value on Monday following a promising advance in the field of gene editing.Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC is a top holder of companies operating in this area after the active investor made an early bet on Crispr Therapeutics AG, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.-- three companies using a technology for editing the human genome called Crispr. Ark is also the second larges

  • A big market transition is coming. Here’s where investors should steer next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day sees a shift coming for the market. Calm waters ahead mean investors need to shake up their strategies.

  • Jim Cramer says new investors need to follow these rules to make any money

    Investors should get careful with meme stocks like GameStop, the CNBC host says.

  • Cruise Shares Tumble; Disney Delays Tuesday’s Trial Sailing

    (Bloomberg) -- Cruise stocks fell after industry leader Carnival Corp. announced an additional stock sale and Walt Disney Co. delayed a trial sailing.Carnival is selling as much as $500 million in stock, according to a filing Monday, with proceeds earmarked for the repurchase of its Carnival Plc shares and for general corporate purposes. The shares fell 7% to $26.15 at the close in New York, the biggest decline since March.Other operators lost ground in sympathy, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Ride the Crypto Wave

    Crypto currencies have been around long enough that we can’t really describe them as ‘the next big thing’ anymore – they’re here and they’re part of the financial landscape. For stock traders, the rise of crypto brings a unique opportunity – not only in crypto currencies themselves, but in the technology that supports them. The blockchain technology that makes crypto secure, and the digital mining operations that generate new units of crypto currency, require a strong foundation of tech support,