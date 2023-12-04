The 3.0% return this week takes J Sainsbury's (LON:SBRY) shareholders three-year gains to 56%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY), which is up 34%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 0.2% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 33% , including dividends .

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

J Sainsbury became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how J Sainsbury has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling J Sainsbury stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, J Sainsbury's TSR for the last 3 years was 56%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that J Sainsbury has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 33% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 5% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand J Sainsbury better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - J Sainsbury has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

