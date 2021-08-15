Web 3.0 Trustless Data Technology a Boost for the Creative Economy

BeInCrypto –

Web 3.0 represents a major shift away from data monopolization and autocracy. The movement is based on peer-to-peer transactions of data between users instead of through a regulating and rent-charging intermediary.

The ideology behind Web 3.0 is comparable with the popular rise of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. Just like traditional currencies, monopoles own and manage data.

For example, Amazon harvests customer data, stores it to be exploited to its own ends. It owns this data and does not share it with anyone else. Transactions of data need to be “trusted” and approved by intervening hosts who act as profitable middlemen.

