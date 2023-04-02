U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,116.92
    -247.68 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

3,000 City jobs at risk as UBS prepares cuts after Credit Suisse rescue

James Titcomb
·2 min read
A person walks past the Credit Suisse office in Canary Wharf in London, Britain - REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A person walks past the Credit Suisse office in Canary Wharf in London, Britain - REUTERS/Hannah McKay

UBS is expected to lay off as many as 3,000 bankers in central London as the company races to cut jobs following its rescue takeover of Credit Suisse.

The Swiss bank expects to cut between 20pc and 30pc of its 125,000 employees around the world once the takeover is approved, according to domestic reports.

This could amount to almost 40,000 job losses across the world.

In London, where the redundancies would be among the most brutal since the financial crisis, the lenders employ 11,000 people between them and around 3,000 positions are thought to be in danger.

It came as Swiss prosecutors said they had opened an investigation into UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse, agreed last month over a weekend and pushed through by the country’s regulator to prevent the latter bank’s troubles from spilling over into the rest of the financial sector.

The Federal Prosecutor said it was examining whether any criminal laws had been breached by regulators or the banks as the 3bn Swiss francs (£2.7bn) deal was agreed.

Last week, UBS re-appointed Sergio Ermotti, the former chief executive who cut thousands of jobs in the wake of the financial crisis, to steer it through the takeover.

Mr Ermotti oversaw a restructuring of UBS’ investment bank after taking charge in 2011, cutting 11,000 jobs.

Newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Bank UBS Sergio Ermotti - Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP
Newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Bank UBS Sergio Ermotti - Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Credit Suisse had already outlined plans to lay off around 9,000 staff before it agreed to the UBS sale.

UBS’s UK base is at offices in the City of London, while Credit Suisse has been a fixture in Canary Wharf since the early 1990s.

News of the losses come ahead of expected protests at Credit Suisse’s annual meeting in Zurich on Tuesday.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund said it would vote against the re-election of seven directors including the chairman Axel Lehmann, citing “unacceptable treatment of stakeholders” among its concerns.

UBS’ takeover, agreed two weeks ago, is being rushed through without shareholder approval from either banks’ investors under Swiss authorities’ emergency measures.

Bondholders have vented against the decision by Finma, the Swiss financial regulator, to wipe out billions in Credit Suisse’s debt.

Credit Suisse had outlined plans to cut 9,000 jobs before its sale was agreed, and its merger was expected to lead to losses of several times this figure, due to cost cutting requirements and the duplication of roles across the two banks.

Switzerland’s Sonntagszeitung newspaper said that some 11,000 staff would go in the banks’ home country, around 30pc of the total. Swiss prosecutors' interest was first reported by the Financial Times.

UBS did not comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss Prosecutors Probe State-Backed Credit Suisse Takeover by UBS

    The federal prosecutor has reached out to national and local authorities to analyze and identify if any criminal offenses took place.

  • The shocking allegations against Daylight, an LGBTQ+ focused startup

    The article homed in on Daylight, an LGBQT+ focused neobank whose seed and Series A raises TechCrunch had covered here and here, respectively. Lawsuits, fabrications and inappropriate behavior are among the many allegations reported in this in-depth piece. Last week, I wrote about Ramp reporting 4x revenue growth in 2022.

  • UBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG will cut its workforce by between 20% and 30% after completing its takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, slashing as many as 36,000 jobs worldwide, SonntagsZeitung reported, citing an unidentified senior manager at UBS. Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once Cove

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Dyson, Ring and Under Armour

    Save big on home essentials and more with these Amazon deals on Under Armour activewear, Ring video doorbells and Dyson vacuums.

  • Home working deals blow to defence companies in race with Russia and China

    The rise of home working has left defence companies unable to hire crucial talent as they attempt to counter Russia and China, one of the industry's largest players has said.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Republic First Is ‘NOT’ First Republic, But Try Telling Traders That

    (Bloomberg) -- A case of mistaken identity is sparking a selloff in Republic First Bancorp Inc., which had fallen by more than 40% this month because investors have it confused with embattled First Republic Bank.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedNew York Plans to Close Key Str

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • 7 Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • Balaji Srinivasan’s $1M Bitcoin Bet Could Be Right, but I Hope He’s Wrong

    "Deutsche Bank share slide reignites worries among investors" – was the BBC headline when everything clicked. It added to the increasingly worrying set of events that have affected the global banking system over the past few weeks: another sign that we may be at the dawn of the Great Financial Crisis 2.0. Peter McCormack is the creator and host of the What Bitcoin Did podcast and chairman of the Real Bedford football club.

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’

  • Market Rally Builds Momentum; Tesla Breaks Out With Deliveries Due; OPEC+ Announces Surprise Cut

    The market rally is building momentum. Tesla is in buy range with deliveries due after China rivals reported Q1 sales. OPEC+ announced a surprise crude oil production cut.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • Tesla Stock Has Gained 68% In 2023; Could A Beat On Deliveries Take It Higher?

    Wall Street forecasts 432,000 Tesla deliveries in the first quarter, but it could be closer to 420,000.

  • How much you need to earn to afford a $500,000 home

    The average U.S. home sales price hit $535,800 in 2022. We asked experts how much you need to earn to afford a home around that price point.

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedNew York Plans to Clo

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    A growing number of China stocks are setting up or flashing buy signals, as the Chinese economy gains momentum.

  • Bed Bath Begins Three-Week Countdown to Possible Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It took Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. almost two months to raise $360 million in emergency financing from a hedge fund positioned to profit from the deal. It wasn’t enough. Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedNew York Plans to Close Key Streets for Trump’s ArraignmentNow