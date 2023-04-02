3,000 City jobs at risk as UBS prepares cuts after Credit Suisse rescue

A person walks past the Credit Suisse office in Canary Wharf in London, Britain - REUTERS/Hannah McKay

UBS is expected to lay off as many as 3,000 bankers in central London as the company races to cut jobs following its rescue takeover of Credit Suisse.

The Swiss bank expects to cut between 20pc and 30pc of its 125,000 employees around the world once the takeover is approved, according to domestic reports.

This could amount to almost 40,000 job losses across the world.

In London, where the redundancies would be among the most brutal since the financial crisis, the lenders employ 11,000 people between them and around 3,000 positions are thought to be in danger.

It came as Swiss prosecutors said they had opened an investigation into UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse, agreed last month over a weekend and pushed through by the country’s regulator to prevent the latter bank’s troubles from spilling over into the rest of the financial sector.

The Federal Prosecutor said it was examining whether any criminal laws had been breached by regulators or the banks as the 3bn Swiss francs (£2.7bn) deal was agreed.

Last week, UBS re-appointed Sergio Ermotti, the former chief executive who cut thousands of jobs in the wake of the financial crisis, to steer it through the takeover.

Mr Ermotti oversaw a restructuring of UBS’ investment bank after taking charge in 2011, cutting 11,000 jobs.

Newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Bank UBS Sergio Ermotti - Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

Credit Suisse had already outlined plans to lay off around 9,000 staff before it agreed to the UBS sale.

UBS’s UK base is at offices in the City of London, while Credit Suisse has been a fixture in Canary Wharf since the early 1990s.

News of the losses come ahead of expected protests at Credit Suisse’s annual meeting in Zurich on Tuesday.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund said it would vote against the re-election of seven directors including the chairman Axel Lehmann, citing “unacceptable treatment of stakeholders” among its concerns.

UBS’ takeover, agreed two weeks ago, is being rushed through without shareholder approval from either banks’ investors under Swiss authorities’ emergency measures.

Story continues

Bondholders have vented against the decision by Finma, the Swiss financial regulator, to wipe out billions in Credit Suisse’s debt.

Credit Suisse had outlined plans to cut 9,000 jobs before its sale was agreed, and its merger was expected to lead to losses of several times this figure, due to cost cutting requirements and the duplication of roles across the two banks.

Switzerland’s Sonntagszeitung newspaper said that some 11,000 staff would go in the banks’ home country, around 30pc of the total. Swiss prosecutors' interest was first reported by the Financial Times.

UBS did not comment.