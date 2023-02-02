$3.1 Billion Worldwide Burn Care Industry to 2030 - Featuring 3M, Acelity LP, Coloplast and Derma Sciences Among Others

Company Logo

Global Market for Burn Care

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Burn Care - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Burn Care estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Advanced Burn Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Traditional segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $616.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Burn Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$616.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$659.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$420.5 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

3M Company

Acelity LP, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Derma Sciences, Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Hollister, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Molnlycke Health Care

Smith & Nephew PLC

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Burn Care: Overview

Market in North America

Market in Europe

Market in Asia-Pacific

Market in Latin America

Market in Middle East And Africa

Regional Market

Burn Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Share

Fire Deaths Statistics

UK Paediatric Burns

First Spray-On Skin Treatment for Burns Approved by FDA

Latin America Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xx6ab-care?w=12

