$3.1 Billion Worldwide Burn Care Industry to 2030 - Featuring 3M, Acelity LP, Coloplast and Derma Sciences Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Burn Care - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Burn Care estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Advanced Burn Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Traditional segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $616.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Burn Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$616.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$659.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$420.5 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

  • 3M Company

  • Acelity LP, Inc.

  • Coloplast A/S

  • Derma Sciences, Inc.

  • DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

  • Hollister, Inc.

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Molnlycke Health Care

  • Smith & Nephew PLC

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

229

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$2.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$3.1 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.8%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Burn Care: Overview

  • Market in North America

  • Market in Europe

  • Market in Asia-Pacific

  • Market in Latin America

  • Market in Middle East And Africa

  • Regional Market

  • Burn Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Market Share

  • Fire Deaths Statistics

  • UK Paediatric Burns

  • First Spray-On Skin Treatment for Burns Approved by FDA

  • Latin America Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xx6ab-care?w=12

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


