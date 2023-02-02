$3.1 Billion Worldwide Burn Care Industry to 2030 - Featuring 3M, Acelity LP, Coloplast and Derma Sciences Among Others
Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Burn Care - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Burn Care estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Advanced Burn Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Traditional segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $616.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Burn Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$616.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$659.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$420.5 Million by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Burn Care: Overview
Market in North America
Market in Europe
Market in Asia-Pacific
Market in Latin America
Market in Middle East And Africa
Regional Market
Burn Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Share
Fire Deaths Statistics
UK Paediatric Burns
First Spray-On Skin Treatment for Burns Approved by FDA
Latin America Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
