3-in-1 Hess Flatbed Truck with Hot Rods On Sale Now

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Hess Flatbed Truck with Hot Rods is now available for purchase exclusively at HessToyTruck.com for $41.99 with free standard shipping and 9 Energizer® batteries included. This new 2022 Hess Toy Truck set received the prestigious Oppenheim Toy Portfolio's Platinum Best Toy Award and Toy Insider's 2022 Top Holiday Toy Award.

The 2022 Hess Flatbed Truck is a vintage transport carrier with two hot rod racers. Loaded with flashing lights and four realistic sounds, the green and white toy truck features sparkling chrome accents and highly detailed embossed markings to enhance the classic look. Pull out the ramp and roll down the classic-coupe Hot Rods. One red and one green, the speedy wheelie-popping Hot Rods have mighty pull-back motors and exposed chrome supercharged engines. Racing stripes, colorful flame graphics, and nine steady-on lights complete the sizzling style for each Hot Rod.

In support of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation's 75th Anniversary, Hess Corporation and its customers are joining forces to brighten the holidays for thousands of children in need. For each toy truck a customer donates to Toys for Tots at HessToyTruck.com, Hess will match it with an additional toy truck donation up to a combined total of 75,000 toys.  Over a 15-year partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Hess has donated over 1 million toy trucks.

Additionally, Hess will continue its educational giving program, providing approximately 20,000 toy trucks to classrooms nationwide with the newest edition of a STEM curriculum guide which provides lessons featuring the 2022 toy as a STEM learning tool. Teachers can apply for a free set of 12 toy trucks and download the guide at HessToyTruck.com/stem.

The My Plush Hess Truck: 2022 Choo-Choo Train, also a Toy Insider's Top Holiday Toy winner, is available for purchase. The ideal gift for newborns through toddlers, the squeeze-activated soft toy is the third in the award-winning plush line, recognized for its comforting lights and sing along songs. The 2022 plush collectible is available at HessToyTruck.com for $34.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries.

The Hess Toy Truck, offered exclusively online at HessToyTruck.com, remains among the bestselling toys annually and a treasured holiday tradition for nearly 60 years. Text "HESS" to 437788 to sign up for mobile alerts and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

For press materials or to schedule interviews, contact KidStuff PR
Lisa@KidStuffpr.com  |  608-575-1323

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3-in-1-hess-flatbed-truck-with-hot-rods-on-sale-now-301650738.html

SOURCE Hess Corporation

