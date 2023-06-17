$3.2 million Indian Hill home sale among the week's top property transfers
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Amberley Village
3200 Fairhaven Ln: Hazen Jack & Beryl Paula Hazen to Djung Fan Mary Wl & H Howard Fan; $600,000
Anderson Township
1642 Beechshire Dr: Taylor Stephanie Marie & Travis Nathan to Weiss Sarah & Nicholas Gramza; $500,000
2137 Heather Hill Bv: Stilgenbauer Jean M to Opendoor Property Tr; $514,500
2786 Deerhaven Dr: Howe Linda E to Pierce Bethany Rose; $330,000
6169 Turpin Hills Dr: Stinson John W & Tracey to Schmalz Adam & Elizabeth; $380,000
7181 Royalgreen Dr: Roodhouse Stephen L & Erica M to Gardner Bryce & Shelby; $550,000
7525 State Rd: 7525 State Road LLC to Banta Reality LLC; $330,000
7684 Anderson Ave: Ryan Robert R Tr to Crosley Family Properties LLC; $150,000
8118 Meagans Ln: Kaylor Thomas A & Melissa M to Sanders Matthew; $425,000
8566 Batavia Rd: Phillips Nelda J to Jaco Investment Properties LLC; $50,000
Clough Rd: Behrmann Michael M & Ann T to Izzo Keith A & Jacquiline A; $5,000
Avondale
10 Clinton Springs Ln: Mincey Annie Fears to Scrappy Properties LLC; $55,000
12 Clinton Springs Ln: Mincey Annie Fears to Scrappy Properties LLC; $55,000
Blue Ash
10767 Fallsington Ct: Hannaway Veronica L to Baney Seth R; $239,000
4107 Catalina Al: Roberson Brian & Lea Ann to Brown Stephen & Audrey; $905,000
4148 Jareds Wy: Walling David W & Debra F to Perlman Scot & Felicia Shane Tr; $1,100,000
4841 Laurel Ave: Poto Kathleen C to Mcclard David Lee & Cynthia Kim; $610,000
9428 Hunters Creek Dr: Cohen Sheryl L Tr to Anand Ajithkumar &; $230,000
9829 Villageview Ct: Chien Catherine J to Roush Felicia & Kyle; $580,000
Bond Hill
6315 Elm View Pl: Cunningham Patricia @7 to Morris Wayne A & Lonena Gale; $170,000
Business District
18 Fourth St: Murphy Anne Christine & Sean to Check Matthew D; $395,000
301 Fifth St: Lezam Inc to Jade Iv LLC; $675,000
400 Pike St: Deore Garrett to Lowry John J & Frances Lambros; $297,500
Carthage
21 Seventy-seventh St: Charles Antoine Homes LLC to Perez Jenifer A; $56,000
Cheviot
3871 Westwood Northern Bv: Sweet Lois H to Sweet Jonathan; $150,000
3902 Washington Ave: Cincifi LLC to Jovanovich Austin; $225,000
3975 Washington Ave: Farwick Scott A to Batchelor III James Robert; $175,500
Clifton
3338 Sherlock Ave: Lacoe Christopher Brian to Khariton Oleg & Samantha Messer; $470,000
820 Old Ludlow Ave: Kirschner Samuel C & Brittany H to Clippinger Evan & Magdalene Groff; $410,000
Colerain Township
10242 Storm Dr: Vanpelt David to Clark Carla M & Kenneth W; $178,000
10277 Chippenham Ct: Walker Tyrone L to Ndiour Khady & Moussa Ba; $180,000
2868 Willow Ridge Dr: Wickman Candice M to Lacy Ben & Rusty; $310,000
3266 Lapland Dr: Kirby Stephanie to Fulks Casandra Lynn & Jon Aaron Cook; $160,000
3346 Alexis Rd: Gortner Robert C to Cornett Tyler; $221,000
3365 Bauerwoods Dr: Fenner Jeffrey C to Ryan Barbara Dietrich; $210,000
6392 Mullen Rd: Runck Janis R to Veite Nicholas Daniel & Alexis Leaym; $204,000
6401 Colerain Ave: Realty Income Properties 6 LLC to 6401 Colerain LLC; $1,092,000
6471 Cheviot Rd: Brehm Joel D & Bonnie J to Jackson David C & Danielle M; $135,000
7672 Livingston Rd: Rettig Raymond @ 3 to Bishop Tenia & Samuel; $80,000
7779 Austin Ridge Dr: Klimara Colleen J to Murphy Daniel & Breanne E; $330,000
8371 Jackies Dr: Smith Rickey J to Placke Julie M; $147,000
Stone Creek Bv: Bryan Retail LLC to Kcpm LLC; $1,450,000
College Hill
1411 Elkton Pl: Kelhoffer Bart Tr to Haumesser Susan M & Emma K Haumesser; $122,500
2008 Parkhurst Ct: Ellis Mildred J to Leach Abigail M & Jonathan K; $185,000
5728 North Wy: Kidd Duane L to 605 Van Roberts LLC; $80,000
6558 Oak Knoll Dr: Vb One LLC to Hazelwood Homes LLC; $162,000
7839 Knollwood Ln: Okane Timothy P to Love Logistics LLC; $94,500
Columbia Township
4117 Edith Ave: Kemper Elisabeth to Fay Levi & Edith; $310,000
5989 Woodland Ln: Ziliak Michael Tr & Robert L Steele III Tr to Anderson Travia; $680,000
7040 Cambridge Ave: Karacia Jill to Jester Realty LLC; $235,000
Columbia Tusculum
3435 Golden Ave: Kelley Mary S to Dorr Gregory E & Catherine K; $273,800
Deer Park
4047 Lansdowne Ave: Rhoades John E Iii to Perkins Luke & Jennifer; $258,000
Delhi Township
1258 Heather Rdg: The Drees Company to Ranz Jr Earl A; $439,000
1291 Heather Rdg: Robert C Rhein Interests Inc to The Drees Company; $82,250
230 Cloverhill Te: Walter Margaret J & Otto J to Adotey Doris & Malcolm Quartey; $279,900
487 Morrvue Dr: Hulsman Jason to Sherrick Kaitlyn Nicole & Ronald; $237,000
5312 Orangelawn Dr: Allen Thomas J to Harbin David & Kimberly Segrist Harbin; $225,000
5399 Teaberry Ct: Maxfield Benjamin James to Keller Brian Michael; $230,000
5405 Boutique Ct: Bryan Darryl & Traci to Evans Pamela; $186,600
5472 Dengail Dr: Ranz Earl A Jr to Meyer Kenneth G Jr & Jodie M; $234,000
5861 Chapelhill Dr: Bernard David E & Karen A to Goettke Thomas A & Heather M; $300,000
727 Woodyhill Dr: Harmeyer Jerry to Siegel David A; $120,000
829 Neeb Rd: Murray Robert J to Childs Stephen Lee & Le Thi Tim; $170,000
East End
1201 Edgecliff Pl: Babcock Diane S Tr to Fitzgibbon Lisa J & David J; $799,000
903 Adams Crossing: Watkins Kathleen M to Allen Mark A & Patrice E; $565,000
East Price Hill
3429 Moulton Ave: Williamson Byron to Moksin Alexander Mark & Margarita; $83,000
East Walnut Hills
1617 Mcmillan Ave: Sherrard Shannon M Tr & Erin R Lewis Tr to Clayburn Wanda C; $335,000
2200 Victory Pw: Carley Glen E & Pamlucretia D to Hudson Megan C; $500,000
2219 Park Ave: Nesbitt Donald H & Jeanne Kortekamp to Walkiewicz Samuel H & Adele M; $330,000
2956 Annwood St: Donaldson Andrew R & Jean to Woodstreet Holdings LLC; $714,000
Elmwood Place
3 Linden St: Gill Jessica to Sipple Kourtni Maritza; $120,000
Evanston
1849 Clarion Ave: Melrose Properties LLC to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo 200406426 Ira; $110,000
1905 Kinney Ave: Johnson Gila V to Murray Investments LLC; $100,000
1986 Kinney Ave: Marquis Vince to Lbtk LLC; $72,000
3032 Cohoon St: Gilliam John F to Gilliam Jasper F Tr; $55,700
3415 Wabash Ave: Rfmillerhomes2 Ltd to Meridian Systems LLC; $94,619
3612 Clarion Ave: Dil-sun Ventures LLC to 3612 Clarion LLC; $60,000
Fairfax
3722 Watterson Rd: Next Journey Home Offers LLC to Staubach Hannah; $255,000
3756 Chickadee Ct: Millard Stacey Bh & Geoffrey D to Tuckerman Abigale Brogan; $287,000
Forest Park
1291 Komura Ct: Linton Everett L & Patricia A Sneed to Carillo Perez Jacinto E & Jacinto Carrillo Perez; $225,000
1387 Kemper Rd: Williams Cedric Jr to Thompson Tracey; $237,000
880 Fairborn Rd: Wells Richard P to Samano Francisca & Romiro Sotelo Arroyo; $118,000
Glendale
503 Greenwood Ave: Wienholts Eric J & Lori M Melotti to Slaughter Lindsay & Marc; $585,000
Golf Manor
6322 Graceland Ave: Berney Bessie L to Jordan Properties & Investments LLC; $101,850
Green Township
1740 Anderson Ferry Rd: Kollner Joseph W Tr to Sullivan Kyle J & Elizabeth A Willard; $330,000
2897 Jessup Rd: Rylea Property Investment to Reed Sean @3; $386,000
3304 Emerald Lakes Dr: Ruehl Diane to Prete Thomas; $225,000
3322 Greenway Ave: Opendoor Property Trust I to Rubemeyer Abigail; $205,000
3417 Tolland Ct: Watzek Patricia Ann to Snell Jeremy; $190,000
3552 Neiheisel Ave: Jlc Enterprise LLC to As Capital LLC; $165,000
3713 Monfort Heights Dr: Bbn Properties LLC to Stocker Kandace K; $142,500
3759 Ridgedale Dr: Richardson John M & Carol Ann to Steinmetz Construction Inc; $184,000
4244 Homelawn Ave: Rodenberg George W to Hammonds Anthony & Ashley; $185,000
4974 Shadow Hawk Dr: M/i Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Vice Alexander & Ashley; $652,547
5074 Western Hills Ave: Hyde Edward & Catherine Ladu to Hyde Edward & Catherine Ladu; $196,000
5245 Sidney Rd: Keller Brian M to Compton Jessica A & Reyard Cain Jr; $185,000
5303 North Bend Crossing: Burwick Tim P to Holliday Mary Elizabeth; $190,000
5429 Sidney Rd: Silicki Janet F to Correll Home Remodeling LLC; $110,000
5475 Joey Te: Herbers Grace M to Herbers Logan M; $150,000
5568 Antoninus Dr: Bell William C Iii to Emmett Patrick J; $184,900
5744 St James Pl: Mcdonald Richard T & Peggy Knebel to Greeb Jeannette Ellyn Tr &; $289,900
5777 West Fork Rd: Kaiser Richard D to Jones Michael William & Cara Michelle Discepoli; $286,000
6370 Starvue Dr: High Nathan R & Hannah N Davis to Dawson Thomas & Christina; $229,000
Greenhills
49 Hayden Dr: Hasler Zachary David & Jennifer Marie to Opendoor Property Trust; $225,200
847 Carini Ln: Lynch Sara E & Bryan T to Mathis Evan & Samuel Broze; $275,000
9 Brompton Ln: Ford Mary to Wier Anita B; $235,000
Harrison
1020 Iliff Ave: Back Gary @3 to Stykes Britney Katie & Kyle Gage; $190,000
10526 West Rd: Fair Price Property LLC to Harmon Kyle; $142,000
1626 Garden Springs Ct: Gray Kyler & Kara to Lacoe Christopher; $489,900
327 Harmony Dr: Pollock William R & Patricia L to Losekamp Brian R & Kristina M; $275,000
520 Harrison Ave: Preferred Property Investments Inc to Maxfield Benjamin J & Courtney E; $239,900
9121 Kilby Rd: Aurora Supply Co to Gloh Holdings LLC; $512,500
Harrison Township
9000 Flintwood Dr: Lowe Zachry Louis to Salyers Daniel J; $190,000
Hyde Park
2444 Madison Rd: Alexander Janice to Ritter Rebecca; $165,000
2809 Griffiths Ave: Blair House Properties LLC to Irish Daisy 2809 LLC; $198,000
2815 Observatory Ave: Kirk Cyrus & Marisa Siergiei to Confer Alex & Amy Vlastelica; $520,000
2825 Rosella Ave: Suich Daniel & Laura Rojo-carrillo to Workman Christopher M; $510,000
3600 Pape Ave: Hoeweler Bradley N & Molly E to Jackson Hugh Richard & Anne K; $520,000
3685 Grovedale Pl: Guanciale Mary to Beverley Leslie & Kyle; $775,000
3746 Grovedale Pl: Mcclintock Kristen L & Alexander F Mark to Vonhandorf Kevin Andrew; $465,000
Indian Hill
4360 Willow Hills Ln: Hawkins Margaret to H & P Hawkins LLC; $3,200,000
Kennedy Heights
3638 Northdale Pl: Tamanko Daniel & Alex to Oh Vincent; $330,000
6656 Dante Ave: Mlc Management LLC to Nunez Ricardo Enrique & Lucina Lizarraga; $355,900
Lincoln Heights
1168 Wabash Ave: Snell Jinada L to Shoecraft Ii William Derek; $37,890
Lockland
253 Cooper Ave: Duggan William & Stephanie P Stickley to Sanchez Chinchilla Ingrid Violeta &; $156,000
703 Mclaren Ave: Lotz Joseph to Hernandez Horacio; $60,000
Loveland
119 Cannonade Dr: Gabelman John A & Joanne M to Cordray Curtis W Jr & Kayla Brandts; $382,000
220 Carrington Pl: Dovlatyan Sevak to Dairbekov Olzhas; $197,500
Lower Price Hill
2135 Hatmaker St: Kidanemihret Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church to Minoleah Rental Property LLC; $250,000
2137 Hatmaker St: Kidanemihret Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church to Minoleah Rental Property LLC; $250,000
2143 Hatmaker St: Kidanemihret Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church to Minoleah Rental Property LLC; $250,000
Madeira
7279 Jethve Ln: Shawhan Megan L & Zachary Troyer to Newell Bethany; $385,000
Madisonville
4201 Homer Ave: Vb One LLC to Micale Tyler R; $150,000
Mariemont
3855 Homewood Rd: Meiszer Robert N & Elizabeth to Marks Kaitlyn Teresa & Christopher Ryan Balzer; $555,000
6588 Wooster Pk: Allen Thomas W & Kimberly J to Stromberg Kevin Daniel & Meghan Hermanson; $370,000
Millvale
3058 Beekman St: Stable Turns LLC to Brown Laretha; $2,500
3417 Beekman St: Bowers Betty J to Chance Gary; $38,554
Montgomery
230 Vintage Club Blvd: Traditions Vc North LLC to Simon Martin R & Barbara Schwartz; $679,771
7858 Wild Orchard Ln: Boymel Evan to Baden Mary Clare & Thomas; $820,000
Mount Airy
2525 Kipling Ave: Krabbe Aaron S & Alicia M Patton to Evegan Justin C Sr & Jeanette C; $210,000
2615 Kipling Ave: Bueter Tyler to Calabese Robert A & Leslie; $110,000
Mount Auburn
1705 Highland Ave: Greenwell Christian T to Chapman William D & Stefanie S; $472,000
Mount Healthy
1561 Compton Rd: Gierach Kenneth J & Joan R to Jnmd Properties LLC; $240,000
7853 Hamilton Ave: Jnmd Properties LLC to Blum Kimberly A Tr & Kurt R Blum Tr; $200,000
Mount Lookout
1150 Halpin Ave: Huber Kevin & Mindi to Rohde George III; $850,000
1222 Isis Ave: Kassem Elizabeth to Wagh Vishakha A & Ashutosh V; $550,000
796 Delta Ave: Canter Amy Lee & Chester to Carnesi John W; $275,000
801 Delta Ave: Schomburg Stephen L to Dindic Alma; $129,800
850 Van Dyke Ave: Chatterjee Kumardipti & Chatterjee Bhavnaben Ranjit to Chapman Sarah; $389,000
Mount Washington
1270 Ayershire Ave: Mcgill Shannon M to Hixenbaugh Aleah Brynn; $320,000
5620 Beechmont Ave: Bien Denise Tr & Rebecca Leaver Tr to Hilton Michael R & Jennifer C; $170,000
6480 Honeysuckle Dr: Gref Pamela S to Guju Luke & Megan; $360,250
6534 Craigland Ct: Napa Investments Inc to Bamber Scott; $310,000
North Avondale
135 Clinton Springs Ave: Knox Clifton to Foster Donna; $265,000
3903 Wess Park Dr: Molden Jeffrey B Tr to Anderson Whitley & Yuleisi De Los Santos; $285,250
North College Hill
1550 Oak Knoll Dr: Banta Christopher L to Rogers Alisha; $320,000
6833 Grace Ave: Cowherd Ivan Tr to Willingham Corey; $47,000
6833 Grace Ave: Willingham Corey to Knottmarc A & Brittany C; $125,000
North Fairmount
1753 Denham St: Winkler Ethan to Falcon Itzel Rodriguez; $135,000
1755 Denham St: Winkler Ethan to Falcon Itzel Rodriguez; $135,000
Northside
4378 Virginia Ave: Alterdoyle Properties LLC to Silas Consulting LLC; $105,111
4576 Innes Ave: Williams Sara E to Harter Christopher & Elisabeth Mcmahon; $380,000
Norwood
1825 Maple Ave: Whiston Mary Kay to Schlanz David; $175,000
1914 Hopkins Ave: Hanrahands LLC to Gowans Robert Jason; $219,000
2144 Quatman Ave: Baker Elizabeth & Collin to Schweppe Alex & Madison; $312,500
2421 Hudson Ave: Marks Jarred E to Harrison Peyton James & Gracie Elizabeth; $271,000
2519 Indian Mound Ave: Lefevre Robin to Knapke Ted & Patricia; $285,000
4127 Huston Ave: Summit Property Buyers LLC to Mohamed Aneezal; $409,000
4266 Ashland Ave: Whitehead Edward A Ii to Burgess Anne Caroline & Cameron Harold; $420,000
4817 Section Ave: 4817 Section LLC to Crossroads Community Church Inc; $4,400,000
Oakley
2782 Markbreit Ave: Myers Caleb D & Katy C Lysaght to Robson Lydia S & Matthew J; $449,000
3507 Cardiff Ave: Messmer Sydney B & Michael to Masters Benjamin Daivs; $378,000
3766 Mt Vernon Ave: Tsygansky Brittany Ellen Hayes & Edvard Hayes Tsygnasky to Dalton James & Justin Franz; $537,000
3832 Isabella Ave: Polter Andrew Thomas & Rachael Lynn to Smith Jordan & Victoria; $450,000
O'bryonville
2956 Annwood St: Donaldson Andrew R & Jean to Woodstreet Holdings LLC; $714,000
Over-the-Rhine
1 Mercer St: Santilli Anthony & Claudine to Backus Douglas S & Tracy M; $480,000
1410 Main St: Lofton Nathaniel L to Thompson William V; $236,900
1432 Race St: Menapace Bryan D to Fresh Start Ventures LLC; $180,000
Paddock Hills
4663 Mcneil Ave: Kummer Gregory D to Staggs Jason Michael; $120,000
Pleasant Ridge
3106 Troy Ave: Engel Bradley & Taylor to Langdon Stephen & Carly Mathes; $518,000
5414 Tanner Ave: Melrose Properties LLC to Equity Trust Company Custodian Fbo 200406426 Ira; $65,000
5547 Bosworth Pl: Wissel Cecelia R & Benjamin to Beaver Jean M; $274,000
5962 Lester Rd: Davis Gabriel A to Garvin Claire C & Daniel Flatley; $415,000
Reading
1124 Fuhrman Rd: Freson Dean B & Katherine E Weisbrod to Korosec Gerald P & Marianne Barnhouse; $290,000
1295 Georgia Ln: Real Estate King Incorporated to Gruhot Cassandra & Deandre Mccallum; $255,000
8080 Reading Rd: Tappan Properties Limited Partnership to Tpl 8080 Reading LLC; $500,000
Roselawn
1407 Lakeland Ave: Brown Hilarie A to Venture Real Estate Group LLC; $120,000
1507 Beaverton Ave: Winston Nathaniel L to Gladden Mollie Chun Lu; $262,500
1849 Wynnewood Ln: Lawson Willie J to Thiagarajan Usha & Panchu Palanippan; $95,100
7169 Reading Rd: Amitay Omri & Adi to Mmh Equities LLC; $235,000
7836 Newbedford Ave: Dunn Princie L to Ishman Stacey Lynn; $472,000
7861 Sunfield Dr: Crosscut Commerce to Equity Trust Company Custodia Fbo Jarod Tucker Ira; $31,250
Sedamsville
2658 River Rd: Rizzo Ryan M to Kc Properties & Design LLC; $160,000
Sharonville
10534 Thornview Dr: Davenport Michael & Jesalyn to Rutherford Todd & Lisa; $170,000
11957 Lebanon Rd: Sixfold Retail Partners LLC to Restaurant Management Inc; $515,000
4148 Creek Rd: Overbey Lillian G Tr to Hempleman Mark Edward; $390,000
Silverton
3831 Superior Ave: Hunter Brian D to Besse Samantha Lauren; $260,000
4016 Diehl Ave: Goodall Irenda @5 to Harchaoui Casey & Patrick Mcadams; $262,000
6601 Elwynne Dr: Gorski Brent to Brock Madison & Leonard J Barreto Cinquino; $323,500
6634 Sampson Ln: Bree Kevin to Wright Zoe & Ben Gammon; $250,000
South Cumminsville
1790 Dreman Ave: Byndon Larry @ 4 to Shannon Allen; $32,000
South Fairmount
1400 Ernst St: Hasan Ramzi to Flawless Building Services Inc; $110,000
1402 Ernst St: Hasan Ramzi to Flawless Building Services Inc; $110,000
2537 Beekman St: Hope Latasha to Kiffle Yesehak; $117,500
2586 Trevor Pl: North Fairmount Community Center to Sundeen Kevin & Patricia; $3,900
2588 Trevor Pl: North Fairmount Community Center to Sundeen Kevin & Patricia; $3,900
2590 Trevor Pl: North Fairmount Community Center to Sundeen Kevin & Patricia; $3,900
2596 Trevor Pl: North Fairmount Community Center to Sundeen Kevin & Patricia; $3,900
Springdale
11627 Springfield Pk: Tri-v Enterprises LLC to 11627 Springfield LLC; $700,000
Springfield Township
10443 Maria Ave: Sundwall Tina K to Veena Properties LLC; $105,929
1108 Murkett Ct: Mahan Karen & Diane Mccullah to Mahan Abbey Elizabeth & Nicholas Colin Henry; $190,000
12047 Hazelhurst Ln: Richardson Vicki to Graver Justin David & Lauren Renae; $235,000
1473 Bonneville Ln: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Ramos Deivy Heriberto Poroj; $90,000
1744 Millspring Ct: Greager Kathleen M to Frye Ervin R & Sandra Fay Bostic Frye; $265,500
1943 Windmill Wy: Rex Residential Property Owner A LLC to Bertstine Properties LLC; $99,900
2295 Wilson Ave: Avila Jesus to Weeks David Jr; $147,000
860 Southmeadow Cr: Mack Gregory D Tr to Willis Rachel Renee; $170,000
8704 Neptune Dr: Gladden Mae Jean to Draznin Elliot & Zachary Lempert; $181,000
9372 Stoneybrooke: Matousek Stephen P Tr & Melissa D Tr to Deeks Cindy M; $38,600
9842 Lorelei Dr: Volkov Konstantin & Elizabeth Koch to Lovitt Amberly M; $232,000
St. Bernard
4725 Vine St: Chili Time Restaurants Ltd to Triple Crown Realty LLC; $395,020
5001 Tower Ave: Lipp Vernon Glen to Leininger Jeremy R & Jamie N; $159,000
Sycamore Township
1881 Chaucer Dr: Anderson Dana C to 1881 Chaucer Drive LLC; $159,000
4119 Jud Dr: Osterman Florence Marian to Mappes Robert James & Tara Lynn; $175,000
5014 Elmcrest Ln: Marrs Lisa A to Molloy Matthew J & Molly S Tr; $665,000
6537 Kugler Mill Rd: Watermark Homes LLC to Shasaei Behrouz & Faranak; $250,000
8546 Darnell Ave: Mullens Amber M & Thomas to Mather Gordon Scott; $298,500
8821 Montgomery Rd: Jordan Mark W Tr to Kosegi Michael L & Charlene T Tr; $300,000
Symmes Township
11575 Stablewatch Ct: Sherman Susan N Tr & Kenneth E Tr to Kaufman Brian A & Rebecca Kolakoski; $795,000
11674 Enyart Rd: Smith Joyce to Renfroe Iii John Calvin & Lisa; $800,000
12177 Cedar Dr: Odaniel Donald R & Deborah A to Lotz Katelyn & Samuel; $325,000
9325 Loveland Madeira Rd: Creech Larry Wayne & Tess Marie to Millikan Thomas N Tr & Michelle B Millikan Tr; $155,000
9988 Lincoln Rd: Sharp Laura to Maier Adam & Steffani; $650,000
Seven Gables Rd: Seven Gables Lane LLC to Seven Gables Development LLC; $575,000
Walnut Hills
1302 William H Taft Rd: Thomas E Walter Properties & John D Walter Properties to Taft Developement LLC; $345,000
1316 William H Taft Rd: Thomas E Walter Properties & John D Walter Properties to Taft Developement LLC; $345,000
1318 William H Taft Rd: Thomas E Walter Properties & John D Walter Properties to Taft Developement LLC; $345,000
1320 William H Taft Rd: Thomas E Walter Properties & John D Walter Properties to Taft Developement LLC; $345,000
2108 Fulton Ave: Le Tri H to Shivaram Anish; $220,000
813 William H Taft Rd: 813 William Howard Taft Rd Tr to Third West Investments LLC; $250,000
959 Volterra Ln: Schwierling Julie to Siervo Miguel Chiurillo & Noella Lander Manfredi; $415,000
West End
421 Elizabeth St: Robinson David & Kristine A Karoska to Bratcher Amanda & Damian; $316,000
West Price Hill
2225 Queen City Ave: Hidden Cloud LLC to Frankel David; $106,500
4548 Midland Ave: Vb One LLC to Montgomery Christopher; $150,000
4739 Loretta Ave: Vb One LLC to Ledford Tiffany; $143,000
5014 West High St: Hidden Cloud LLC to Frankel David; $106,500
635 Roebling Rd: Neeplo Johnny to Netzley Timothy C; $69,000
635 Roebling Rd: Schraff James A C/o Thomas James Schraff Executor to Neeplo Johnny; $60,500
Westwood
2813 Temple Ave: Trex Enterprises LLC to Evans George C & Angela R; $269,000
2910 Grasselli Ave: Hanit Properties LLC to Glisson Christopher; $141,500
2920 Costello Ave: Hidden Cloud LLC to Frankel David; $105,000
3210 Glenmore Ave: Fulwiler Jeffrey D to Hollis Courtney N; $325,000
Whitewater Township
6781 Morgan Rd: Zoller Daisy R to Tine Bernadette Simone; $156,000
9245 Whitewater Rd: Frame Jay to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $49,900
9305 Whitewater Rd: Frame Jay to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $49,900
9309 Whitewater Rd: Frame Jay to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $49,900
9315 Whitewater Rd: Frame Jay to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $49,900
9319 Whitewater Rd: Frame Jay to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $49,900
John St: Frame Jay to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $49,900
Strimple Rd: Frame Jay to Faulconer Michael & Amy Scarlato; $49,900
Woodlawn
1220 Hillsmith Dr: Tappan Properties & Limited Ptnshp II to Tlp 1220 1230 Hillsmith LLC; $2,076,950
617 Redna Te: Redna Terrace LLC to Tlp Redna Terrace LLC; $3,053,445
619 Redna Te: Redna Terrace LLC to Tlp Redna Terrace LLC; $3,053,445
637 Redna Te: Redna Terrace LLC to Tlp Redna Terrace LLC; $3,053,445
Wyoming
23 Euclid Ave: Smith Andy & Megan Hughes to Capone Jessica & Justin; $488,000
735 Springfield Pk: Mclaughlin Lisa D Tr to Groves Jr Robert 7 Anna; $1,250,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
1312 Parkridge Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Jeniand and Abdullah Bahrani; $462,500
4 Stonegate Drive: Janet Hogg to Ami and David Briggs; $280,000
702 Yorkshire Drive, unit 22-303: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Andrew Gibson; $239,500
7432 Cheshire Court, unit 19-103: Kayla Rodgers to Molly Malone and Gabriel Smallwood; $210,000
7607 Devonshire Drive, unit 28-201: Jacqueline and Robert Francis to Jane and Michael Johnson; $380,000
7619 Devonshire Drive, 29-203: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Constance Shields; $365,000
7838 W. Timber Creek Drive: The Drees Company to Cynthia Donnermeyer; $546,500
9217 Echo Hills: Laura and Thomas Hervey to Megan and Brandon Thompson; $279,000
Bellevue
132 Foote Ave.: U&R Investments Group, LLC to Deborah and Steven Dunn; $226,500
250 O'Fallon Ave.: Andrew H. Stevenson Revocable Trust to Madeline Anderson and Nicholas Cushing; $300,000
426 Lafayette Ave.: Deborah Guthrie to Maria Ceferatti and Jeremy Wespesser; $101,000
830 Rossford Drive: Courtney and Alex Baumer to Michelle and Kari Hamberg; $180,000
Bromley
224 Moore St.: Robert Kennedy to Bonnie Houser; $86,000
Burlington
3603 Benton Court: Kimberly and Shannon Linder to Faith and David Marshall; $300,000
3703 Idlewild Road: Moving Home, LLC to Lynelle and Andrew Johnson; $190,000
6229 Sierra Trail: Ruth Turner to Norman Bishop; $310,000
6328 Bernard Court: Maronda Homes of Cincinnati, LLC to Jennifer and Ryan Sheehy; $330,000
6335 Birchwood Court: Tamara Elliott to Nathan Buechel; $275,000
6347 Briargate Drive: Patricia Lawson to Skylar Williamson; $235,000
6788 Edgewood Drive: Brookstone Homes, Inc. to Sara Fox; $453,000
California
10643 Persimmon Grove Pike: Sydney and Nathaniel Hess to Jennifer and Zachary Rowe; $230,000
9344 Flagg Springs Pike: Stacy and Scott Morse to Sydney and Nathaniel Hess; $387,500
9671 Washington Trace Road: Amy Brown and Fredrick Rush to Laura and Thomas Harvey; $275,000
Cold Spring
4 Madonna Lane: Angie Crabtree to Joseph Dressman; $266,000
541 Ivy Ridge Drive: Debbie and Ty Young to Molly Markus and Elisaih Matthews; $195,000
5649 Weaver Lane: Hardy Properties Holdings, LLC to Kristen and Joshua Cummins; $285,000
6 Frances Drive: Rachel Bourke to Debbie Young and Kyle Young; $312,000
Covington
10535 Pinetree Court: The Drees Company to Chelcey and Ryan Franzen; $372,000
1129 Holman St.: Squires Real Estate Group, LLC to Magnolia Kent, LLC; $90,000
1130 Shavano Drive, unit 12: CondoView, LLC to Cindy and Darrell Cox; $955,000
1325 Alberta St.: Colonial National Mortgage to Nick Johnson; $55,500
1327 Garrard St.: Paula and Kevin Gray to Rutillo Marquez; $60,000
133 Indian Creek Drive: Margaret and Benjamin Hart to Holly Benjamin; $252,000
1423 Kavanaugh St.: Kelly and Gary Scroggins to ZBPG, LLC; $45,000
1819 Pearl St.: Peggy and Henry Spencer to Warren Williams; $65,000
202 Wallace Ave.: Katelyn and Spencer Merk to Sandra and William Geisen; $800,000
2123 Rolling Hills Drive, unit 17-300: Jarrod Wesley to Catherine and Joel Bell; $180,000
2365 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Aisha and Raza Ali; $289,500
2367 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Kimberly and Scott Ponto; $300,000
2408 Warren St.: Brittany Mangel and Andrew Pope to Paola Loera; $138,000
303 Hillside Ave.: Betty Pollitt to Thrity9 Property, LLC; $138,000
3079 Belleglade Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Bridgette and William Evans; $412,000
3120 Beech Ave.: James Herzog to Kimberly and Scott Miller; $80,000
3722 Winston Ave.: Rita Riley to Eiscnman Properites, LLC; $364,500
4001 Decoursey Ave.: OMW Construction, LLC to Kalpeshkumar Patel; $120,000
4611 Eureka Ave.: John Larison to Courtney Barnoski; $169,000
4618 Eureka St.: Lionkat, LLC to Trevor Schowalter; $160,000
474 Jericho Road: Alexander West to Darion Thompson; $170,000
641 Bakewell St.: Amanda and Daniel Coleman to Adrienne Robinson and Quentin Randolph; $525,000
96 Juarez Circle: Preston Homes, LLC to Jessica and Jonathan Herzog; $215,000
Crescent Springs
2525 Corsshill Drive, unit 7-301: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Seonyeong and Robert Rowe; $293,000
2537 Crosshill Drive, unit 7-203: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Sheila Compton; $281,500
2549 Crosshill Drive, unit 7-204: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Janet and Louie Ryan; $313,500
703 Ferncliff Ave.: Ryan Faulhaber to Zeliha and Juseyin Cakal; $245,000
Crestview Hills
275 Springside Drive: Edith Smitson to Sharon and Larry McGovern; $280,000
Crittenden
280 Pimlico Court: Abigail and James Tutorow II to Jennifer Woehrmeyer and William Kendall; $186,500
Dayton
702 Vine St.: Linda and Andrew Ashcraft to Decentralized World Limited, LLC; $130,000
Edgewood
410 Glenview Court: Jaclyn and Glenn Curioso to Tricia and Scott Hawkins; $270,000
71 Dudley Pike: Lauren and Jarette Baston to Amy Ogden-Benvenuti; $365,000
781 Abbotsbury Place: Paulette Webster to Erin and Michael Moreland; $1,180,000
Erlanger
176 McArthur Lane: Amanda and Joshua Barrett to Lura and Lamar Wilson; $196,000
3201 Woodward St.: Lindsay and Jesse Arrasmith to Jesse Byerly; $244,000
3420 Cherry Tree Lane: Diane Mueller to Stamp Estates, LLC; $140,000
3793 Raymonde Lane: Roark Development, LLC to Sharon and Steve Mergenthal; $37,000
413 Hallam Ave.: Rachel Bauer to Jessica and Cory Barnes; $183,500
609 Perimeter Drive: Peachtree Homes, LLC to Stanton Homes, LLC; $129,000
688 Peach Tree Lane: Monica Shores to Nathan Winchester; $170,000
Florence
10112 Carnation Court, unit 1: Patricia Roberts to Anh Pham and William Levan Jr.; $132,000
103 Yearley Drive: Melissa and David Gottmann to Sara and Samuel Bruno; $300,000
1147 Retriever Way, unit 2-D: The Drees Company to Susan and Richard Austin; $260,000
1168 Periwinkle Drive: Joseph Ashbaugh IV to Gandhiramanthan Nagappan and Gourishankar Sivakumar; $186,000
1349 Rubyhill Lane, unit 7B: Carrie Lett to Eileen and Richard Nyce; $275,000
144 Stable Gate Lane, unit 616: Danny Marsh to Charlotte Herron; $175,000
1857 Cliffview Lane: Charles Hodges to Cindy Goodlick; $210,000
228 Saint Jude Circle: Anthony Dempsey to Ales Eckerle; $185,000
236 W. Dilcrest Circle: Cynthia Aviles and Dominic Thomas to Nicole and Daniel Wicker; $320,000
37 Utz Drive: Claudia and Stanton Granger to John Caggenello; $285,000
400 Saint Jude Circle: Jennifer Plemen to Bryce Read; $185,000
6429 Linkview Court: Hulipeng Zhou to Kumiko Nakamura and Eric DeVires; $175,000
71 Circle Drive: Rae Beasley to Michael Tyler; $230,000
90 Sanders Drive: State of the Art Properties, LLC to Pedro Quinones; $195,000
9124 Belvedere Court: Charlene and Robert Nightengale to Emily Geigle and David Stamper; $354,000
Fort Mitchell
8 Lucerne Drive: Catherine Reising to Michelle Hoopes; $345,000
Fort Thomas
102 Holiday Lane: Jennifer and Eric Beard to Kelsey Johnson and James Plummer; $275,000
12 Rock Hill Lane: Sandra and Sid Baldwin to Tiffany and Adam Hay; $315,000
170 Holiday Lane: Jaysac Company, LLC to Linda Schweitzer; $329,000
34 Robson Ave.: Karen Stadelmann and George Geisen to Kameron Winter; $200,000
501 Chesapeake Ave.: The Estate of Joseph J. Stadtmiller to Madnora, LLC; $100,000
74 Grant St.: Wilbur Hall to Jennifer Hampton; $205,000
9 W. Southgate Ave.: Emily and Nathan Wiebracht to Olivia and Matthew Kues; $595,000
Fort Wright
1058 Emery Drive: Amerihome Mortgage Company, LLC to Rent The 859, LLC; $116,500
1602 Marcella Drive: Kayla and Jeffrey King to Jeffrey Grefer; $240,000
1703 Amsterdam Road: Prestwicke Partners, LLC to Julie Renkamp; $360,000
564 Cloverfield Lane, unit 105: The Marsha Ann Bell Revocable Trust to Rilla Foster; $162,000
Hebron
1604 Gladeside Court: Amanda and Tyler Franklin to Mizelle and Michael Simpson; $464,000
1650 Grandview Drive: Elizabeth Snyder to Virginia Spaulding; $700,000
1711 Barons Cove: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Hollie and Robert Sawyers II; $412,000
1837 Patton Drive: Robert Lougee to Jenny and Jens Faber; $410,000
2313 John James Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Brooke and Heideman and Derek Moll; $424,000
2442 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Jill and Harvey Pelley II; $440,000
2558 Timberside Drive, unit 43-F: The Drees Company to Brenda and Michael Ward; $301,000
2566 Timberside Drive, unit 43-H: The Drees Company to The William T. Boehm and Deborah K. Boehm Trust; $327,500
2613 Hazlenut Court: Abby and Paul Pietrowski to Michelle and Austin Kain; $418,000
Independence
10294 Meadows Glen Drive: Morgan and Mark Reed to Alexis Cornelius and Jacob Vanderyt; $363,000
10388 Flintrock Bluff: Celestial Building Corporation to Keegan Robbins; $285,000
10517 Greenbrook Drive: Michele and Lena Isaacs to Michelle and Michael Wilson; $326,500
10644 Sinclair Drive: Renee Cabreles to Janet and Raymond Lakes; $320,000
10683 Kelsey Drive: James Alwell to Leah Blake and Trent Baker; $290,000
1213 Cannonball Way: Dana and Michael Ison to Deboarh and Alexander Witzak; $324,000
1343 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Michele and Lena Isaacs; $420,000
1359 Grandarbor Circle: Katherine and James Aardema to Daniel Etscheid; $340,000
1488 Rising Ridge Drive: The Drees Company to Jasmine and Brian James; $569,500
1926 Bird Road: Joseph Schmiade to Grace and Dalton Anderson; $265,000
1957 Independence Road: Angel and Bedros Sarian to Natasha Combs; $243,000
2033 Maple Tree Lane: Erica and Jason Courtney to Elizabeth and Edward Gamel; $290,000
2182 Hartland Boulevard: Deborah Geroe and Twanna Hardbeck to David Rufft; $290,000
3608 Dorset Court: The Drees Company to Teena and Garland Pritchard; $500,000
3878 Eagleledge Court: The Drees Company to Haley and Peter Paratore; $490,000
5358 Millcreek Circle: Charlotte Herron to Paul Huebner; $317,000
5655 Valley Forge Lane: Robyn and Chris Cox to Lauren and Christopher Fecher; $285,000
6446 Shawnee Court: Michelle Landers and Grover Tipton to Jaclyn Leese; $233,500
817 Ridgepointe Drive: Tara and Steve Lilley to Christina and Bradley Huebler; $310,000
9737 Cloveridge Drive: Todd Garcia to Candice Endress; $260,000
Lakeside Park
37 Arcadia Ave.: Laura and Robert Reed to Praxis Properties, LLC; $325,000
60 Arcardia Ave.: J. Michelle and Ray Schwab to Natalie and David Menkhaus; $739,000
92 Arcadia Ave.: Melinda and Robert Maier to Brenna Greiner; $315,000
Melbourne
2527 Nelson Road: Kassie and Marcus Phillips Jr. to Sharon and Darryl Norman; $364,000
Morning View
1625 Spillman Road: Gayle and Scott Holten to Christy and James Alwell; $407,000
Newport
119 15th St.: Charlie Wiefering Jr. to Sathri and Chandra Kumar; $380,000
405 W. 11th St.: Mamie Burton to Jennifer and Paul Topmiller and Andrew Topmiller; $160,000
529 Lexington Ave.: Verna Arnette and Jerome Corbett to Kelly Groneck; $480,000
Park Hills
617 S. Arlington Road: Danni and Drew Chalfant to Erin Pyle and Justin Wise; $340,000
Taylor Mill
3228 High Ridge Drive: Beulah Lykins to Pamela Butler and James Butler; $580,000
726 Jefferson Place: Lisa Dorger to Summit Property Group, LLC; $195,000
Union
10332 Easymoor Court: Leonna and Mark Childers to Brian Fallor; $345,000
1427 Rolling Meadows Court: Anne-Marie and Nicholas Eleniak to Masai and Danny Shah; $680,000
2256 Waterway Place: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Brittany and Carey Sweeney II; $339,500
4561 Donegal Lane: Alexandra and James Williams to Katerina Prossr; $440,000
4623 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Colleen and Samuel Dowell; $499,500
4680 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Julie and Gary Stockton; $468,000
7619 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Ramon Daniel; $370,500
800 Baffert Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Allison and Benjamin Smith; $534,500
985 Lakepointe Court: Emily and James Maynard to Jennifer Miller and Joseph Ashbaugh; $427,000
Villa Hills
2522 Frank St.: Jaclyn Beaty to Beau Sawyer; $145,000
2550 Amsterdam Road: The Drees Company to Kimberly and Michael Kehling; $1,174,000
833 Collins Road: Kornelia and Gary Younts to Teresa Barnett; $155,500
913 Rosewood Drive: Cynthia Cox to 1947 One, LLC; $1,379,000
969 Riverwatch Drive: Katherine and Alex Trent to Jennifer Overholser and Christopher Gulgas; $441,000
Walton
11889 Arbor Run Drive: Patricia Drasser to Audrey Reed and Aaron Gray; $380,000
28 High School Court: Brenda and Andrew Hugenberg to Brenda and Roy Steinhoff; $195,000
315 Maiden Court, unit 8: Shelby Hockenberry to Crystal Kniffin and Seth Channing; $172,000
830 Crisp Court: Tara and Kyle Lane to Ashley and Zachary Davis; $311,500
849 Crisp Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Joshua Settle; $374,500
Wilder
20 Creekwood Drive, unit 6: Edward Runkel to Brack Herald; $150,000
