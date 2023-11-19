The 3.2% return this week takes Autodesk's (NASDAQ:ADSK) shareholders five-year gains to 64%

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) share price is up 64% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. The last year hasn't been great either, with the stock up just 3.3%.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Autodesk became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Autodesk share price is down 15% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 35% per year. So there seems to be a mismatch between the positive EPS growth and the change in the share price, which is down -5% per year.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Autodesk has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Autodesk's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Autodesk shareholders gained a total return of 3.3% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 10% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Autodesk better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Autodesk you should be aware of.

