$3.22 Billion Worldwide Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2020 to $2.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.6%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the nuclear imaging devices and equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Global Report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Story continues

The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Major players in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market are Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., SurgicEye GmbH, Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare.



The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market consists of sales of nuclear imaging devices and related services. Nuclear imaging devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of radioactive substances in the patients. The key product types of the market include SPECT (single-photon emission computed tomography) systems (hybrid SPECT and standalone SPECT) and hybrid PET systems. These products are used in a wide range of medical applications including cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other medical applications.



The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), USA regulates the manufacture and use of radioactive materials in nuclear imaging devices, as well as radiation therapy and research. It has agreements with 37 US states which allows them to regulate the use of certain radioactive materials by giving licenses to hospitals, clinics and medical centers. The US based Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also regulates products and procedures that are radiation-emitting. It reviews the safety and use of radiopharmaceuticals and machines like x-rays, which produce radiation but do not make or use radioactive material.



Companies in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market are using hybrid imaging technologies such as positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), single-photon emission computed tomography/computed tomography (SPECT/CT), and positron emission tomography/magnetic resonance imaging (PET/MRI) for nuclear medical imaging. These hybrid systems provide precise images with better resolution, and both morphological and physiological information in just one instance of testing. For instance, a SPECT/CT system for skeletal evaluation offers accurate localization and improves the specificity of information provided by CT.



The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is being driven by increasing incidences and prevalence of diseases such as cancer, heart disease, gastrointestinal, endocrine and neurological disorders. Such diseases are diagnosed in relatively early stages by nuclear imaging equipment as compared to other equipment. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society 2020, in the United States, 1.8 million new cancer cases are diagnosed and 606,520 cancer deaths in the United States, many of which have been diagnosed by nuclear imaging devices and equipment.



In January 2018, Canon acquired Toshiba Medical Systems for $6.21 billion. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Canon's focus on developing its medical equipment business. Toshiba Medical Systems is a medical equipment company specialized in diagnostic imaging equipment, founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tochigi, Japan.



The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is being restrained by strict regulations by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) medical use. For instance, the NRC requires nuclear imaging equipment licensees to use and store radioactive materials to protect workers and common people by removing unwanted exposure, which has resulted in a relatively less number of nuclear imaging equipment being manufactured.



