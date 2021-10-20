U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

$3.22 Billion Worldwide Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Imaging Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2020 to $2.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.6%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

  • Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the nuclear imaging devices and equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Global Report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

  • The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Major players in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market are Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., SurgicEye GmbH, Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare.

The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market consists of sales of nuclear imaging devices and related services. Nuclear imaging devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of radioactive substances in the patients. The key product types of the market include SPECT (single-photon emission computed tomography) systems (hybrid SPECT and standalone SPECT) and hybrid PET systems. These products are used in a wide range of medical applications including cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other medical applications.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), USA regulates the manufacture and use of radioactive materials in nuclear imaging devices, as well as radiation therapy and research. It has agreements with 37 US states which allows them to regulate the use of certain radioactive materials by giving licenses to hospitals, clinics and medical centers. The US based Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also regulates products and procedures that are radiation-emitting. It reviews the safety and use of radiopharmaceuticals and machines like x-rays, which produce radiation but do not make or use radioactive material.

Companies in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market are using hybrid imaging technologies such as positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), single-photon emission computed tomography/computed tomography (SPECT/CT), and positron emission tomography/magnetic resonance imaging (PET/MRI) for nuclear medical imaging. These hybrid systems provide precise images with better resolution, and both morphological and physiological information in just one instance of testing. For instance, a SPECT/CT system for skeletal evaluation offers accurate localization and improves the specificity of information provided by CT.

The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is being driven by increasing incidences and prevalence of diseases such as cancer, heart disease, gastrointestinal, endocrine and neurological disorders. Such diseases are diagnosed in relatively early stages by nuclear imaging equipment as compared to other equipment. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society 2020, in the United States, 1.8 million new cancer cases are diagnosed and 606,520 cancer deaths in the United States, many of which have been diagnosed by nuclear imaging devices and equipment.

In January 2018, Canon acquired Toshiba Medical Systems for $6.21 billion. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Canon's focus on developing its medical equipment business. Toshiba Medical Systems is a medical equipment company specialized in diagnostic imaging equipment, founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tochigi, Japan.

The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is being restrained by strict regulations by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) medical use. For instance, the NRC requires nuclear imaging equipment licensees to use and store radioactive materials to protect workers and common people by removing unwanted exposure, which has resulted in a relatively less number of nuclear imaging equipment being manufactured.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 on Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment

5. Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints on The Market
5.2. Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints on the Market

6. Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By product type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6.2. Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6.3. Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation 0, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7. Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

9. China Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

10. India Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

11. Japan Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

12. Australia Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

13. Indonesia Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

14. South Korea Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

15. Western Europe Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

16. UK Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

17. Germany Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

18. France Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

19. Eastern Europe Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

20. Russia Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

21. North America Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

22. USA Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

23. South America Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

24. Brazil Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

25. Middle East Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

26. Africa Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

27. Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
27.1. Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Competitive Landscape
27.2. Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Company Profiles
27.2.1. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
27.2.1.1. Overview
27.2.1.2. Products and Services
27.2.1.3. Strategy
27.2.1.4. Financial Performance
27.2.2. Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
27.2.2.1. Overview
27.2.2.2. Products and Services
27.2.2.3. Strategy
27.2.2.4. Financial Performance
27.2.3. SurgicEye GmbH
27.2.3.1. Overview
27.2.3.2. Products and Services
27.2.3.3. Strategy
27.2.3.4. Financial Performance
27.2.4. Siemens Healthineers
27.2.4.1. Overview
27.2.4.2. Products and Services
27.2.4.3. Strategy
27.2.4.4. Financial Performance
27.2.5. GE Healthcare
27.2.5.1. Overview
27.2.5.2. Products and Services
27.2.5.3. Strategy
27.2.5.4. Financial Performance

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market

29. Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqjmsp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


