3 24mm Lenses That Can Shoot Great Portraits (and Candid Photos!)

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

It’s crazy to think that, years ago, no one would’ve used a 24mm lens for portraiture. But these days, it’s easy to use 24mm lenses for just that. Prime lenses have just gotten so much better. So we dove into our reviews index to look for some of the best 24mm lenses that shoot great portraits. Here’s what we found!

Pro Tips on Using 24mm Lenses for Portraits

Here are some pro tips on how to photograph people using a 24mm lens:

  • Generally speaking, you’re supposed to keep people towards the center of the frame with a 24mm lens. But recent offerings have become so good, that you can position them a little bit more toward the corners. Still, try to keep a distance. Getting close up with the lens can provide distortion.

  • Shoot wide open if you want bokeh.

  • 24mm lenses are fantastic for environmental portraits. Use them to show someone in a specific setting or location.

  • Why go for a prime and not a 24-70mm? Well, the wider aperture and smaller size is just one reason. But there’s also the weight. If you’re the type to be very mobile and on-the-go, you’ll want a 24mm prime lens.

  • Use face detection when you can with a 24mm lens.

Sony 24mm f1.4 G Master

Tech Specs

LENS SPECIFICATIONS

MOUNT

Sony E-mount

FORMAT

35 mm full frame

FOCAL LENGTH (MM)

24

35 MM EQUIVALENT FOCAL LENGTH (APS-C)

36

LENS GROUPS / ELEMENTS

10–13

ANGLE OF VIEW (35 MM)

84ﾟ

ANGLE OF VIEW (APS-C)

61ﾟ1

MAXIMUM APERTURE (F)

1.4

MINIMUM APERTURE (F)

16

APERTURE BLADES

11

CIRCULAR APERTURE

Yes

MINIMUM FOCUS DISTANCE

0.79 ft (0.24 m)

MAXIMUM MAGNIFICATION RATIO (X)

0.17

FILTER DIAMETER (MM)

67

IMAGE STABILIZATION (STEADYSHOT)

– (body-integrated)

HOOD TYPE

Petal shape, bayonet type

SIZE & WEIGHT

DIMENSIONS (DIAMETER X LENGTH)

3″ x 3 3/4″ (75.4 x 92.4 mm)

WEIGHT

15.7 oz (445 g)

In our review, we state:

“Photographers on a bokeh-rich diet will be delighted to learn that the Sony 24mm f1.4 G Master features a circular aperture design consisting of 11 blades, which helps to produce beautifully creamy and circular bokeh, even when the lens is stopped down a few stops.”

Buy Now

Tamron 24mm f2.8 Di III OSD

Tech Specs

Model

F051

Focal Length

24mm

Maximum Aperture

f2.8

Angle of View (diagonal)*

84°04′

Optical Construction

10 elements in 9 groups

Minimum Object Distance

4.7 in (0.12m)

Maximum Magnification Ratio

1:2

Filter Size

Ø67mm

Maximum Diameter

Ø73mm

Length**

64mm (2.5 in.)

Weight

7.6 oz (215g)

Aperture Blades

7 (circular diaphragm)**

Minimum Aperture

f22

Standard Accessories

Lens hood (Flower-shaped), Lens caps

Compatible Mounts

Sony E-mount

* for full-frame mirrorless format

** Length is the distance from the front tip of the lens to the lens mount face.

*** The circular diaphragm stays almost perfectly circular up to two stops down from maximum aperture.

In our review, we state:

“You better have some Band-Aids in your camera bag because the Tamron 24mm f2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 is sharp! Subjects in focus will appear tack sharp throughout the entire frame, even when shooting wide open. There’s also no significant loss in sharpness as we move from the center of the frame towards the edges and corners.”

Buy Now

Nikon 24mm f1.8 Z

Tech Specs

Angle of View

84°

Aperture Blades

9, Rounded

Aspherical Elements

4

Autofocus

Autofocus

Brand

Nikon

Compatibility

Full Frame

Diameter

3.1″

Extra Low-Dispersion Elements

1

Filter Size

72.0mm

Focal Length

24.0-24.0

Groups/Elements

10/12

Hood Included

Yes

Image Stabilization

No

Item Type

Lens

Length

3.8

Lens Type

Wide Angle

Max Aperture

1.8

Maximum Magnification

0.15x

Minimum Aperture

16.0

Minimum Focusing Distance

0.8feet

Mount

Nikon Z

Weight

1.0 lb.

In our review, we state:

“The Nikon 24mm f1.8 Z is a great lens. Not only can it handle a lot of rain, but it’s got great image quality. We found it to be sharp with excellent colors and bokeh to boot. It’s also lightweight, so you’ll never want to take it off the camera. Where we found it lacking is with just how distorted the images are. This isn’t the end of the world. However, it’s fair to expect more from Nikon at this price point. At $1,000, I expect better performance. But the bigger problem is that the Z series cameras really need to improve. Only then will the Nikon 24mm f1.8 Z be able to provide the performance we’ve known for years from Nikon. Hopefully, they start with the autofocus.”

Buy Now