At 3.3% CAGR, Global Propionic Acid Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1,801.4 Million by 2028 | Propionic Acid Industry Trends, Demand, Price, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·8 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[214+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Propionic Acid Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1,482.2 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,801.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 3.3% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF SE, Dow Inc, Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding AB, Hawkins, Inc, CORBION N.V, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Oman Oil Company SAOC, Celanese Corporation, and Others.

NEW YORK, NY, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Propionic Acid Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Propionic Acid Market size & share was valued at USD 1,482.2 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach around USD 1,801.4 million Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Propionic Acid? How big is the Propionic Acid Industry?

Market Overview:

Propionic Acid is a chemical used widely in the preparation of food preservatives and pesticides. It is a clear and strong pungent-smelling chemical with an extremely high boiling point of 141.15 degrees Celsius. It has antimicrobial and antifungal properties and hence is highly preferred in pesticide and preservative preparations. It is prepared by hydro carboxylation of ethylene and the process is done in the presence of a catalyst which is nickel carbonyl. The Increasing use of preservatives in packaged foods will majorly drive the Propionic Acid market growth over the forecast period.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Propionic Acid Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/propionic-acid-market

 (A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 214+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 1,482.2 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 1,801.4 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

3.3% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

BASF SE, Dow Inc, Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding AB, Hawkins, Inc, CORBION N.V, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Oman Oil Company SAOC, Celanese Corporation, and Others

Key Segment

By End-User Industry, Application, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Global Propionic Acid Market: Dynamics

Increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle preferences are expected to boost demand for packaged foods and in turn, will drive the demand for Propionic Acid in the coming years. The rising use of Propionic Acid in pesticide preparation and other agriculture products will also favor the Propionic Acid market potential.  However, the rising environmental concerns and stringent mandates to regulate the same are expected to have a constraining effect on the global Propionic Acid market growth in the long term.

Browse the full "Propionic Acid Market By End-User Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Others), By Application (Herbicides, Rubber Products, Plasticizers, Food Preservatives, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028" Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/propionic-acid-market

Propionic Acid Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Propionic Acid market collapsed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the closure of nearly all global industrial and manufacturing sectors. The manufacturing and industrial sectors were unable to function due to lockdown restrictions imposed to control the spread of coronavirus infections around the world, and since this is a major end-use vertical for the Propionic Acid market, this had a negative impact on the growth trend. Other factors that hampered the Propionic Acid market potential in 2020 included lapses in logistics, disrupted international trade activity, a lack of skilled labour, and the closure of multiple distribution channels. The global lockdown restrictions are being lifted as infections decline and successful vaccination campaigns help to control the pandemic situation, which will help the Propionic Acid market recover steadily. Through 2028, the resumption of pre-pandemic industrial activity will drive up demand for Propionic Acid.

The Propionic Acid market is examined from both a qualitative and quantitative standpoint in this comprehensive analysis. The supply and demand sides of the market have both been explored. The demand side analysis looks at market income in different regions before comparing it to the income of all major countries. The supply-side study looks at the industry's key competitors, their regional and worldwide presence, and their strategy. Every major countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America is explored exhaustively.

Propionic Acid Market: Segmental Overview

The global Propionic Acid market is segregated based on product types, applications, and regions.

In terms of the end-user industry, the Propionic Acid market is further segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Agriculture, and Others. The food and beverage industry is anticipated to provide the most lucrative opportunities over the forecast period as consumption of packaged and convenience foods increases owing to rising disposable income. The pharmaceutical industry will also provide rewarding opportunities.

In terms of application, the Propionic Acid market is bifurcated into Herbicides, Rubber Products, Plasticizers, Food Preservatives, and Others. The demand for Propionic Acid is expected to be prominent in the food preservatives segment owing to rising demand from food manufacturers. The herbicides segment is also expected to see significant demand owing to rising demand from the agriculture sector.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/propionic-acid-market

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global propionic acid Market and detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

List of Key Players in the Global Propionic Acid Market:

  • BASF SE

  • Dow Inc

  • Eastman Chemical Company

  • Perstorp Holding AB

  • Hawkins, Inc

  • CORBION N.V

  • Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd

  • Merck KGaA

  • Oman Oil Company SAOC

  • Celanese Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Propionic Acid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.3% during the forecast period.

  • In terms of revenue, The Propionic Acid market was valued at around USD 1,482.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,801.4 million, by 2028.

  • The food and beverage industries are expected to be the most profitable section in the global Propionic Acid market scenario in terms of end-user industry.

  • Based on application, the Propionic Acid market will be dominated by the food preservatives application owing to rising demand on a global scale.

  • On the basis of region, the European region will dominate the global propionic acid market both revenue and volume share due to the usage of packaged foods.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Propionic Acid industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Propionic Acid Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Propionic Acid Industry?

  • What segments does the Propionic Acid Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Propionic Acid Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/propionic-acid-market

Regional Overview

The Propionic Acids market in the Europe region will record good growth over the forecast period owing to the rising consumption of packaged foods and the increasing disposable income of the general population. Changing consumer trends in the region will majorly influence the Propionic Acid market potential in this region. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Italy are expected to be the most lucrative markets in this region over the coming years.

The Increasing use of Propionic Acid in agriculture manufacturing and pharmaceutical applications will also favor the Propionic Acid market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/propionic-acid-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global propionic acid market is segmented as follows:

By End-user Industry

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Personal Care

  • Food & Beverage

  • Agriculture

  • Others

By Application

  • Herbicides

  • Rubber Products

  • Plasticizers

  • Food Preservatives

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/propionic-acid-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Phosphoric Acid Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report

Omega 3 Fatty Acid Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report

Dodecanedioic Acid (DDDA) Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report

Peracetic Acid Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report

Nitric Acid Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report

Polyolefins Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


