$ 3.34 Bn growth in Global Artificial Lift Systems Market 2021-2025 | North America to emerge as key growth region |17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Identify major growth regions, top-performing segments, and dominant vendors in the artificial lift industry.
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial lift systems market is expected to grow by USD 3.34 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for oil and natural gas, enhanced production requirements in mature fields, and increase in production activities in deepwater, ultra-deep offshore, and heavy-will propel the market growth. However, uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices will hamper market growth.
Artificial Lift Systems Market: End-user Landscape
By end-users, the market witnessed maximum demand from the onshore oil and gas industry in 2020. The market demand in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Artificial Lift Systems Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 55% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The increasing use of automation and remote technology will be crucial in driving the growth of the artificial lift systems market in North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for artificial lift systems in the region.
Companies Covered:
Baker Hughes Co.
ChampionX Corp.
Halliburton Co.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Novomet
NOW Inc.
OiLSERV
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Weatherford International Plc
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Baker Hughes Co.
ChampionX Corp.
Halliburton Co.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Novomet
NOW Inc.
OiLSERV
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Weatherford International Plc
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
