$ 3.34 Bn growth in Global Artificial Lift Systems Market 2021-2025 | North America to emerge as key growth region |17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

Identify major growth regions, top-performing segments, and dominant vendors in the artificial lift industry.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial lift systems market is expected to grow by USD 3.34 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for oil and natural gas, enhanced production requirements in mature fields, and increase in production activities in deepwater, ultra-deep offshore, and heavy-will propel the market growth. However, uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices will hamper market growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Artificial Lift Systems Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Artificial Lift Systems Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Artificial Lift Systems Market: End-user Landscape

By end-users, the market witnessed maximum demand from the onshore oil and gas industry in 2020. The market demand in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Artificial Lift Systems Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 55% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The increasing use of automation and remote technology will be crucial in driving the growth of the artificial lift systems market in North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for artificial lift systems in the region.

Companies Covered:

  • Baker Hughes Co.

  • ChampionX Corp.

  • Halliburton Co.

  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.

  • Novomet

  • NOW Inc.

  • OiLSERV

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Schlumberger Ltd.

  • Weatherford International Plc

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

