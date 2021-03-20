$ 3.35 Billion Growth in Global Industrial Hemp Market 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors Including 22nd Century Group Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., and Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd. among others | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial hemp market is poised to grow by USD 3.35 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
The report on the industrial hemp market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Know about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand from textile industry.
The industrial hemp market analysis includes the application and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in the legalization of hemp cultivation as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial hemp market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The industrial hemp market covers the following areas:
Industrial Hemp Market Sizing
Industrial Hemp Market Forecast
Industrial Hemp Market Analysis
Major Vendors in Global Industrial Hemp Market
22nd Century Group Inc.
22nd Century Group Inc. operates its business through segments such as Tobacco and Hemp. The company offers industrial hemp with optimized levels of medically important cannabinoids, including but not limited to CBD, CBC, and CBG.
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. operates its business through segments such as Cannabis and Horizontally Integrated Businesses. The company provides hemp CBD under the brand Reliva.
Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd.
Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company provides nutritional hemp, hemp fabric, and textile.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Textiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Hemp-based CBD - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Food and supplements - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Personal care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
22nd Century Group Inc.
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd.
Boring Hemp Co.
Canopy Growth Corp.
Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.
HempFlax Group BV
HemPoland Sp zoo
Medical Marijuana Inc.
Nutiva Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
