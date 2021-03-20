U.S. markets closed

$ 3.35 Billion Growth in Global Industrial Hemp Market 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors Including 22nd Century Group Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., and Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd. among others | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial hemp market is poised to grow by USD 3.35 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Industrial Hemp Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The report on the industrial hemp market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Know about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download Free Sample Report

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand from textile industry.

The industrial hemp market analysis includes the application and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in the legalization of hemp cultivation as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial hemp market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial hemp market covers the following areas:

Industrial Hemp Market Sizing
Industrial Hemp Market Forecast
Industrial Hemp Market Analysis

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business:

Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

Major Vendors in Global Industrial Hemp Market

22nd Century Group Inc.
22nd Century Group Inc. operates its business through segments such as Tobacco and Hemp. The company offers industrial hemp with optimized levels of medically important cannabinoids, including but not limited to CBD, CBC, and CBG.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. operates its business through segments such as Cannabis and Horizontally Integrated Businesses. The company provides hemp CBD under the brand Reliva.

Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd.
Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company provides nutritional hemp, hemp fabric, and textile.

Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Biopesticides Market - Global biopesticides market is segmented by type (bioherbicides, biofungicdes, bioinsecticides, bionematicides, and others), active Ingredients (natural products, microbials, acrobials, and semiochemicals), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Phosgene Market - Global phosgene market is segmented by application (MDI, TDI, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Textiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Hemp-based CBD - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Food and supplements - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Personal care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 22nd Century Group Inc.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc.

  • Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd.

  • Boring Hemp Co.

  • Canopy Growth Corp.

  • Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.

  • HempFlax Group BV

  • HemPoland Sp zoo

  • Medical Marijuana Inc.

  • Nutiva Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/industrial-hemp-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
