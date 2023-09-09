$3.4 million Indian Hill home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Addyston

146 First St: Revels Shanae to Usa Property Dispo LLC; $5,000

Amberley Village

7170 Elbrook Ave: Cincinnati Housing Investor X Co LLC to Moshe Gans & Tamar; $475,965

Anderson Township

1301 Victor Ave: Holtzclaw Monika to Weartz Douglas; $250,000

1518 Nagel Rd: Prather Emily E Tr to Wheeler Benjamin Michael; $275,000

5813 Lengwood Dr: Riesenberg Elizabeth M Tr & Jerome H Jr Tr to Maertz Christopher & Pamela; $510,000

6013 Turpin Hills Dr: Steele Jeffrey D to Price Travis; $250,000

6564 Sherman Ave: Mccreery Richard L Sr & Harriett Darlene to Baker Alexander C & Lillian W Schott; $250,000

7190 Honeywood Ct: Opendoor Property Trust I to Muenchen Amanda S; $291,000

7808 Cloveridge Ct: Das Amitava & Paramita to Smith Shawn & Pat Suchart Pattanpaiboonsin; $392,500

7850 Beechmont Ave: 7850 Beechmont LLC to 7850 Beechmont Ave LLC; $435,000

7928 Causeway Ln: Schmidlin Jean B Tr to Barrett Dorothy A; $345,000

7938 Dunview Ct: Mengel David Charles & Emily Jean Rosenfeld Meng to Wilmers Andrew W & Jamie M; $405,000

8241 Bonanza Ln: Marquardt Jean E to Moore Hunter & Kelly Sutherland; $300,000

8242 Timbercreek Dr: Buck Garry L & Janet L to Riffle Shannon & Doug; $220,000

Avondale

3442 Larona Ave: Larona Investments LLC to Crs Investments LLC; $195,000

3833 Vine St: Benz Jay to Stivender Tamon Dupree; $120,000

Blue Ash

3809 Chimney Hill Dr: Horwitz Gordan & Nina to Franco Richard A & Lisa M; $640,000

9328 Wynnecrest Dr: Prince Jefferson T to Klayman Charles & Gail; $300,000

9398 Hunters Creek Dr: Schwartz Robert to Conley Melissa Ann; $192,750

9522 Highland Ave: John Henry Homes Inc to Becker Joy A & Stephen P; $796,621

Bond Hill

1016 Elm Park Dr: Brooks Leola to Brooks Theo C; $190,000

1234 Ryland Ave: Highland 1810 LLC to Mcclain Stephanie & Erick; $210,000

1506 Carolina Ave: 1506 Carolina Avenue LLC to Edmonds Adele R; $210,000

1805 Northcutt Ave: Smith Shielah to Darden Reuben; $155,000

Business District

400 Pike St: Bloom Robert F & Alison H Kamine to Myers James N & Voctoria A Montavon; $875,000

California

5001 Kellogg Ave: ALLCraft Marine to Miller Matthew C & Christy; $3,500

5001 Kellogg Ave: Brandstetter Daryl L to Hoppenstand John M; $2,400

Camp Washington

1225 Bates Ave: Toyca LLC to Hal Building LLC; $145,000

Carthage

189 North Bend Rd: Destani Luzim & Ganimete to Nosima Group LLC; $112,350

7126 Rosewood St: Parker Danielle P to Mazariegos Olegario L Marales & Mayra Sales Jeroni; $70,000

Cheviot

3520 Gamble Ave: Menninger Steven to Romero Keanon E; $179,900

3641 Glenmore Ave: Grateful Holdings Ltd to Spring Grove Funeral Homes Inc; $800,000

3644 Mozart Ave: Thumping Heart Properties LLC to Spring Grove Funeral Homes Inc; $60,000

3649 Glenmore Ave: Grateful Holdings Ltd to Spring Grove Funeral Homes Inc; $800,000

3700 Glenmore Ave: Grateful Holdings Ltd to Spring Grove Funeral Homes Inc; $800,000

3702 Glenmore Ave: Grateful Holdings Ltd to Spring Grove Funeral Homes Inc; $800,000

4222 Bridgetown Rd: Baumann Ronald L to Holland Tina M; $184,900

Cleves

108 Mt Nebo Rd: Pierson David A @ 3 to Leonardi Erich & Viviana; $100,000

Clifton

4023 Clifton Ave: Stojack Joanne & Mark to Zhang Wendy Jane; $256,000

471 Wood Ave: Rivers Brian K & Laurie A to Mccarren Brian T & Heather M; $577,000

912 Ludlow Ave: Scheffler Horst E to Reinhorst 914 LLC; $300,000

914 Ludlow Ave: Scheffler Horst E to Reinhorst 914 LLC; $300,000

920 Ludlow Ave: Scheffler Horst E to Reinhorst 914 LLC; $300,000

Colerain Township

10845 Kristiridge Dr: Hanssen Heidi A & Richard E Villers to Judkins Dede Lauraine Elom & Deante Felipe; $487,767

12033 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Hatkar Subodh & Ruby Ann C; $475,000

2338 Grant Ave: Dooley Earl & Sally Jo to Cincy 2023 LLC; $79,682

2456 Crosley Meadow: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Marabarbas Darrell & Miaclare; $394,900

2607 Chopin Dr: Mcbryde Aletha to Freedom Mortgage Corporation; $300,899

2840 Spruceway Dr: Jafiss Investments LLC to Lang Michael & Brianna Bacni; $245,000

3051 Compton Rd: Davis Dwayne M & Angela M to Willis Briaunna; $279,900

3253 Pebblebrook Ln: Blair Tanisha to Jackson Jaquon Lemarc & Novia Joetta; $170,000

3419 Amberway Ct: Stamps Maurice to Brick Dwelling LLC; $65,000

3423 Ringwood Ln: Gentry Denise J to Fuerbacher Jason & Jamie; $123,000

3648 Twinview Dr: Andres Rick W Jr to Seng Jacob R; $170,000

3807 Riehle Rd: Kortekamp David J & Brent C to Murphy Cameron; $180,450

5644 Springdale Rd: Johnson Patrick B to Kramer Mark; $47,000

6557 Blue Rock Rd: Nunnally Paul D & Heidi Gale to Rockey April & Jeff; $160,000

6916 Grange Ct: Cooper Gary A & Diana L to Nelson Yeary Sandra E & Gordon S Yeary; $108,000

7946 Vegas Dr: Mays Michael D to Hartsuck Becky; $211,000

9400 Haddington Ct: Schneider Shana R to Merrick Abbie; $110,000

Noelle Dr: 4 Horizons Group LLC to Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC; $156,000

College Hill

1514 Wittekind Te: Heineke Colin Matthew & James Daniel Casey Jr to Clark Sydney & Kymberly Grove; $315,000

1625 Llanfair Ave: Pritcher Jr Gordon to Fine Kelly Christine & Steven Wyatt Clement; $169,000

2222 North Bend Rd: Flanagan Curtis L to Reed Property & Investments LLC; $104,610

5926 Bellmeadows Dr: Dirr William E to Ghebrengus Daniel & Merkeb Alem Abraha; $181,000

6135 Hempwood Ave: Brown Michael A to Ebem Camille; $162,102

6343 Savannah Ave: Aemo Property Group LLC to Day Rebecca P; $195,000

6521 Meadowvista Ct: Lewis Felicia J to Craftsman Properties LLC; $145,100

Columbia Township

2799 Losantiridge Ave: Gilbert Margaret P to Van Gilse Patricia & John; $365,000

5452 Ehrling Rd: Parsons Sandra to Santos Properties LLC; $215,000

5534 Monardi Cr: Scott Bradley S & Angela J to Schultz Jordyn L; $200,500

Maphet St: Revisioned Properties LLC to Strum Jesse & Ashley Jacobs; $265,000

Columbia Tusculum

418 Hoge St: Smith Daniel T to Nixon Faith; $293,000

441 Stanley Ave: Cuprill Wesley to Roeding Daniel J; $459,500

557 Tusculum Ave: Graham Adam & Ellen to Cassidy John F III & Amy Chacksfield; $540,000

Corryville

225 Stetson St: Chang May to El Etr Lana; $227,000

2603 Burnet Ave: Tmf Burnet LLC to S And S Properties LLC; $605,000

2605 Burnet Ave: Tmf Burnet LLC to S And S Properties LLC; $605,000

2606 Burnet Ave: Tmf Burnet LLC to S And S Properties LLC; $605,000

308 Hilton Pl: Tmf Burnet LLC to S And S Properties LLC; $605,000

310 Hilton Pl: Tmf Burnet LLC to S And S Properties LLC; $605,000

315 Auburn Ave: Tmf Burnet LLC to S And S Properties LLC; $605,000

William H Taft Rd: Tmf Burnet LLC to S And S Properties LLC; $605,000

Deer Park

7700 Dearborn Ave: Espinoza Oliver to Robertson Jr John M; $289,900

7732 Monticello Ave: Mueller Daniel W Ii & Amy L to Hope Daniel & Melissa Lynn Dearborn; $150,000

7825 Plainfield Rd: Pavloff Robert to Braun Delaney A & Nicholas A Kneidel; $251,000

Lot 12 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Banks Judith A; $368,585

Lot 13 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Tracy Rebekah & Daniel; $351,185

Wentworth Ln: Deer Park Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $56,000

Delhi Township

1118 Anderson Ferry Rd: Smith Connor & Madeline to Asbury Darlene Renee; $200,000

4093 Delhi Pk: Klar Frank Jr to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp; $82,501

471 Anderson Ferry Rd: Stacey Christopher M & Elizabeth R to Jlc Enterprise LLC; $122,207

5011 Garden Grove Ln: 643 Cov LLC to Ludeman Peter J; $329,900

5118 Orangelawn Dr: Wilson Anthony A to Heinecke Tyler Bernard & Rylee Torbeck; $210,000

5301 Panther Ct: Faust John B & Michelle L to Starnes Jonathan Luke & Julie Marie Starnes; $330,000

5362 Whitmore Dr: Powell Jeffrey J to Smith Heather G; $184,000

5643 Alomar Dr: Herzog Kimberly & Joseph to Bushie Paul Martin & Deborah Ann; $323,000

East End

2475 Riverside Dr: Spaeth Christine G Tr & James P Tr to Neyer Barbara; $1,300,000

900 Adams Crossing: Biehl Dava L to Patterson Maurice C & Christine; $460,000

East Price Hill

1517 Manss Ave: Reality Equity Oh LLC to Egaro Investments Ltd; $80,000

1519 Manss Ave: Reality Equity Oh LLC to Egaro Investments Ltd; $80,000

1603 Dorothy Ln: Jade Building LLC to Chavez Jacob A; $160,000

3778 Liberty St: Reality Equity Oh LLC to Egaro Investments Ltd; $80,000

3780 Liberty St: Reality Equity Oh LLC to Egaro Investments Ltd; $80,000

3812 Liberty St: Reality Equity Oh LLC to Egargo Investments Ltd; $80,000

439 Purcell Ave: Rowe Kelsey Lyn & Tarush Khurana to Earnest Kaylin & Tory King; $261,000

442 Crestline Ave: Davis Bessie@6 to Robinson Danielle; $15,315

East Walnut Hills

1815 William H Taft Rd: Rob & Rosey Properties LLC to Camarillo Campos Sofia D; $115,000

2200 Victory Pw: Alpha 9 Enterprises Inc to Hoosier Dawn Lynette; $112,222

2420 Grandview Ave: Meyer Timothy J & Megan A Bushman to Kassym Alisher; $240,000

Evanston

3206 Gilbert Ave: Beiting Andrew & Lisa to Primeone Real Estate LLC; $120,500

3507 Bevis Ave: Gordon Alphanso Horace & Hope Johnson Gordon to Kassem Nasser; $32,000

Fairfax

3816 Camden Ave: Kelley Daniel James & Lauren M to Clear Matthew J; $230,000

Forest Park

1052 Waycross Rd: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Tr LLC to Leon Daniel & Maribel Avalos Cortes; $215,000

11379 Geneva Rd: Vb One LLC to E & C Building Inc; $140,000

11459 Kenn Rd: Ransier Robert to Rich Jeffrey Alan; $174,500

11525 Fremantle Dr: Vb One LLC to Qz Funding LLC; $140,000

11614 Hinkley Dr: Rucker Jason to Sanjuan Jonatan Soriano &; $256,000

Glendale

1073 Morse Ave: Desserich Brooke A to Desserich Grace Ann; $270,000

Golf Manor

6239 Hammel Ave: Madera Maximo to Prolific Enterprises LLC & D & C Estates LLC; $50,000

Green Township

1987 Alphonse Ln: Wahburn David P & Kaylynn R Wurzelbacher to Mathis Theresa A; $220,000

2955 Werkridge Dr: Florea Kathleen Tr & Timothy M Toerner Tr to Kreamelmeyer Shane &; $360,000

3302 Blue Rock Rd: Placke William to Davis Stephanie Madison; $165,500

3329 Starhaven Tl: Frerick Jennifer R to Bailey Michael J; $285,000

3501 West Fork Rd: Christophel Jill & Daniel M to Petri Samantha Marie; $120,000

4230 Marcrest Dr: Day Ruth A to Albers Ryan Joseph & Casey E Cooley; $265,000

5169 Clearlake Dr: Bailey Nathan M to Christopfel Jill & Nick Brandhorst; $205,000

5473 Asbury Lake Dr: Roy Tracy A to Ice Aaron D & Kim M Brown Ice; $180,000

5523 Clearview Ave: Hock Phil J Iii Tr & Peggy Ann Dehne Tr to Hame Tadese T Sr & Alem Gebre; $330,000

5707 West Fork Rd: Averbeck Jacob D to Evans Brian & Erin Freese; $240,000

5757 Kroegermount Dr: Maurer Teina Marie @ 3 to Carmona Victor M & Ruth Elizabeth; $240,000

5899 Willow Oak Ln: Scheffler Horst to Reinhorst 5899 LLC; $114,000

6140 Wilmer Rd: Rose Nicole L & Timothy J Gruber Jr to Schmidt Nicholas Charles; $222,000

6191 Sheed Rd: Mullis Shannon R & Daniel E to Warnken Kristy & Daniella Duba; $375,000

6229 Schunk Ct: Belli Louis S & Judith A to Slovan Charles R & Tiffany Marie; $331,000

6809 Hearne Rd: Edwards Jacob Robert to Moore Cody; $220,000

6886 Dovehill Ln: Huffman Abby to Thompson Robert Scott & Rebecca; $272,000

7370 Bridge Point Dr: Boles Jenny to Moore William; $192,500

7654 Bridge Point Dr: Laughlin Nettie M Tr to Toerner Timothy M & Kathleen Florea Tr; $250,000

7876 Bridge Point Dr: Siemer Karen R to Seimer Christopher J; $245,000

7876 Bridge Point Dr: Siemer Karen R to Seimer Christopher J; $245,000

8060 Bridge Point Dr: Shepard Ada & Mark F Williams to Hideat Abraha; $298,000

Greenhills

105 Junedale Dr: Sharpshair Kenneth Michael & Tyler M Reamy to Opendoor Property Trust I; $215,000

332 Ingram Rd: Lang Danny M to Adams David; $165,000

Harrison

1476 Deters Dr: Overton Jimmie Jacob & Victoria Lee to Mills Kelly D & Anthony R Batta; $260,000

203 Country Trace Dr: Hall Lisa M & Shawn D to Clark David J & Nancy J; $283,500

638 Deerfield Dr: Packard Amy Lee C/o Margaret L Christy to King Amber R; $245,000

Hartwell

29 Hereford St: Hooker Jeffrey & Kathy to Swafford Zoe M; $77,000

Hyde Park

1227 Paxton Ave: Wiener Jennifer A to Zapata Christian & Elizabeth O; $420,400

2801 Erie Ave: Wilkinson Elizabeth S Tr to Castoria LLC; $1,300,000

3006 Springer Ave: Ramberg Klaus & Amy Fancher-ramberg to Bailey Thurston C & Kimberly D; $800,000

3218 Griest Ave: Luna West LLC to Rob & Rosey Properties LLC; $340,000

3750 Broadview Dr: Woods Carol S & William K to Moran Marissa D & Casey D Litow; $560,000

Indian Hill

5545 Drake Rd: Randolph Carter F Tr to Brooks Kyle C Tr; $2,025,000

6305 Graves Rd: Christophers S Financial Inc to Oft Real Estate LLC; $2,250,000

7475 Demar Rd: Shannon Daniel P & Lisa M to Shea Paul & Kirsty Scott; $894,000

8100 Shawnee Run Rd: Fields Sophia P Trustee to Simon Nicholas L & Jennifer V; $944,900

Cunningham Rd: Schilderink Raymond & Lynda B to Dickey Kevin L & Laura E; $3,400,000

Cunningham Rd: Schilderink Raymond & Lynda B to Fox Holdings LLC; $2,700,000

Kennedy Heights

6511 Hedge Ave: Anderson Gregory Tr to Woodvilla LLC; $150,000

Lockland

206 Central Ave: Shockley John & Nannette to Sr 128 LLC; $47,500

Loveland

307 Wilmington Dr: Ruark Kyle T to Addington Tyler & Natasha; $375,000

Madeira

5860 Windsong Ct: Schneller Gwynedd A to Korczyaski Nicholas J & Amanda C; $779,000

7240 Jethve Ln: Chen Hong & Thivann to Huon Thea & Dany Lay; $190,000

7801 Mapleleaf Dr: Schriner Joel E & Abigail M Jenkins to Antenucci Paul & Brian; $425,000

Windsong Ct: Schneller Gwynedd A to Korczyaski Nicholas J & Amanda C; $779,000

Madisonville

4324 Watterson St: Luo Hayley to Lochte Rebekah; $312,000

5115 Camargo Rd: Walker Edna to Yavi Equity LLC; $85,000

5721 Bramble Ave: Allen Mitchell C to Holte Dane & Gillian L Hsieh; $215,000

6601 Britton Ave: Dinh Thuan Kim & Trung Tran to L Faugno Properties LLC; $162,500

6710 Ledge St: Db3 Investments Llp to Larkins Ventures LLC; $110,000

Miami Township

8340 Omaha Dr: Pucke Timothy Tr to Fischesser Zachary & Jodi; $450,000

Barnbougle Dr: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Lahue Pamela S & Dale; $467,640

Montgomery

14047 Bobwhite Ct: Demania Arthur D & Lenarda M to Woodson Sally Evans & John Worth; $650,000

7609 Carriage Ln: Sanker Pamela E to Schriner Joel E; $590,000

Mount Adams

1117 Carney St: Redington Andrew N & Mary to Barlow Abby Oneill; $1,500,000

Mount Airy

2426 North Bend Rd: Scheffler Horst E to Reinhorst 2426 LLC; $114,000

Mount Auburn

1620 Mansfield St: Stricker Joshua & Lizett Trujillo to Wagner Jade E & Grant A; $305,000

2016 Burnet Ave: Duval Development LLC to Johnson Shavon & Racheal Wilkinson; $164,900

308 Milton St: Rougraff Bruce & Rebecca to Kremcheck Hilary K Tr; $348,800

435 Corporation Al: Theobald Steven to Adejobi Adebola Gabriel; $70,000

Mount Healthy

1335 Compton Rd: Quality First Home Solutions LLC to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $205,500

7417 Phoenix Ave: Haynes Charles Meredith & Deborah A to Glasshagel Anna E; $241,000

Mount Lookout

1101 Paxton Ave: Geers Michael & Jennifer to Meyers Carlie N; $750,000

1239 Delta Ave: Kim Qianyum Ge & David Kim to Bresnen Jared & Rachel Budke; $375,000

3240 Glengyle Ave: Flanigan Timothy & Fayme to Vollmer Joseph & Ellen Dilts; $520,000

3443 Ault View Ave: Troendle Dominick to Pearce Simon J & Nicola A; $1,300,000

Newtown

7142 Boston Wy: Shelton Candice to Cocanougher Lois K; $335,000

7154 English Dr: Vick Lucy Hay to Cordova Acosta Edwin David; $200,000

7154 English Dr: Vick Lucy Hay to Cordova Acosta Edwin David; $200,000

North College Hill

1483 Clovernoll Dr: Howard Jeanier A & Jason R to Bell Reginals & Tamika Sanders; $236,600

1529 Galbraith Rd: Stg Rentals LLC to Khan Real Estate LLC; $130,000

2024 Carpenter Dr: Cornerstone Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Efetevbia Alex & Jennifer; $190,000

Northside

1616 Powers St: Bare Andrew J to Barnes Joshua E; $265,000

4042 Colerain Ave: Blue Bird Usa LLC to Calloway Michele; $100,000

4162 Lakeman St: Pohlar Chris to Underwood Kelsey & Emma; $275,000

Norwood

2115 Quatman Ave: Helton Cynthia to Tye Montana; $210,000

2125 Hudson Ave: Adena Xu Properties LLC to Boswell Cali A; $258,000

2227 Cathedral Ave: Mairn Jill S to Boyer Lucas M & Kathryn M; $340,000

2410 Shanmoor Ave: Bodhizafa Properties LLC to Stanley Nicholas I & Macy L; $350,000

2582 Irving Pl: Deluca Ralph J to Monahan Brian & Margaret C Hogan; $316,500

3742 Regent Ave: Fite Kayla & Niki Luken to Luken Niki; $111,250

3911 Spencer Ave: Dawson Luke Michael & Rita to Yoest Michael J & Jordan Engelke; $400,000

4015 Madison Ave: Ventura Peter & Miranda to Brunner Peter Joseph & Mary Katherine; $420,000

4038 Huston Ave: Wissel Hannah Elizabeth to Baimsfather Valerie E Tr; $245,000

4914 Marion Ave: Richard Thomas Howard & Dominique M Navin to Odonell Alan & Sarah Firnschild; $350,000

5016 Forest Ave: Avm Investments Inc to Gerdes Mitchell C; $29,000

5024 Forest Ave: Roche Andre to Forged Homes LLC; $120,000

5120 Globe Ave: Gordo Raymond to Lopez Laura Valenciano; $160,000

5125 Warren Ave: Meza Norma Tinoco & Carlos Alredo Guzman Sarceno to Gonzalez Arriaga Rigoberto &; $65,000

Oakley

2772 Markbreit Ave: Storer Kirk A to Skinner Matthew T & Sarah; $415,000

34th Ave: Three Oaks Single Family LLC to Wp Foundry Park LLC; $170,000

4169 Sherel Ln: Strickland Abigail to Cheyne Dana; $420,000

Over-the-Rhine

14 Fourteenth St: Birtha Clintdell & Beth to Dolphin Real Estate Investments LLC; $255,000

315 Klotter Ave: Schlenker Kathryn Anne to Gibson Mia; $335,500

Paddock Hills

4674 Mcneil Ave: Clark Adam to Adkins Grace C; $185,000

Pleasant Ridge

2555 Ridgeland Pl: Sparks Jennifer L to Ridgeland Place LLC; $321,000

Reading

1231 Thurnridge Dr: Staat Christopher G & Jennifer L to Bvhv Sfr 2022 I LLC; $103,000

1739 Keith Dr: Overbeck Jerry T & Terry L to Seeger Benjamin Jacob; $154,000

Roselawn

1539 Northwood Dr: Quarra Properties Ltd to Cincinnati Housing Invertors Viii Co LLC; $262,500

1810 Seymour Ave: Old Bear & Son Ltd to Ampler Development LLC; $400,000

7248 Eastlawn Dr: Richardson Jaelin M to Mathews Tracy C & Robert E Mathews; $180,000

Sayler Park

6601 Gracely Dr: Spille James J to Mazzaro Investments LLC; $90,000

Sharonville

3504 Beekley Woods Dr: Angelich Nicholas to Lovitt Virgil Glen III & Megan; $420,000

3807 Beavercreek Cr: Owens Shelly K @3 to Arnett Aric M; $194,900

3909 Cornell Rd: Saylor Eula Tr to Hilton Michael R & Jennifer C; $170,000

3922 Kemper Rd: Long Nathanael to Scioto Properties Sp 16 LLC; $307,000

3975 Malaer Dr: Adkins Amy & Bryan to Adkins Mitchell; $150,000

4014 Malaer Dr: Hagler Peggy R to Kirby Ronald R & Sheryl L; $170,000

5935 Sovereign Dr: Moore William James Jr Tr to Busick Christina A; $330,000

Silverton

6609 Elwynne Dr: Kinley Barbara to Johnson Jenny S; $269,000

South Fairmount

1774 Queen City Ave: Schultz Jean E & Lisa A Hurst to Hausmith LLC; $39,519

Springdale

616 Smiley Ave: Bilkhu Sunjeet to Schulman William; $105,000

690 Smiley Ave: Harlow Joseph to Woodward Samuel J & Mariah A; $210,000

706 Yorkhaven Rd: Murtaugh Thomas M Jr & Marguerite to Leduc Elisabeth H; $312,500

740 Kemper Rd: Fath Jerry L to Leach Shirley J Tr; $150,000

Springfield Township

1133 Hearthstone Dr: Cajacob Daniel E Tr to Robbins Benjamin & Bridget E Meyer; $435,000

1355 Woodland Ave: Jones Marilyn A M Tr to Shell Anera Tr; $50,000

1412 Forester Dr: Keller Lisa Ann to Johnson Tiffany & Rachel Elizabeth King; $283,000

1911 Safari Dr: Poppe Jenny @ 5 to Durante Michael @ 4; $27,000

481 Deanview Dr: Lopez Claudia & Daniele Cangemi to Triantafillou Melissa & Nick; $400,000

626 Compton Rd: Mitchell James K & Kathleen A to Howard Samuel D; $285,000

7441 Pinebrook Ct: Weaver Kevin to Turner Treigg T; $294,900

810 Finney Tl: Schmidt Roger A & Priscilla M to Schmidt Roger A; $500

8773 Constance Ln: Colmar Richard W Tr to Scott Susan Catherine & James Colmar; $163,000

9661 Helmsley Wy: Leichman Mary L to Cincy 2023 LLC; $102,900

9709 Streambrook Dr: Staley Lana J Tr to A S Capital LLC; $202,500

St. Bernard

130 Baker Ave: Smith Katelyn Teresa to Shores Monica; $15,000

440 Bank Ave: Michaud Mario to Helphinstine Jacob; $170,000

4904 Chalet Dr: Tamper Proof Realty LLC to Manickam Dhanaiakshmy; $63,000

554 Rose Hill Ave: Lopez Claudia & Daniele Cangemi to Ciafardini Andrea M; $295,000

Sycamore Township

4123 Estermarie Dr: Hc Renovation Inc to Carman Brandon; $127,170

4565 Buxton Ave: Riggs Chris M to West Matthew; $250,000

7361 Kemper Rd: Atul Chandoke LLC to Hohnhorst Properties LLC; $145,000

7647 Keller Rd: Colley Lauren M & Jerry C to Velarde Andres & Nicole Portal; $675,000

8209 Pinecove Ct: Ashbrook Joseph & Rebecca to Lewis Patrick Brian; $495,000

8464 Wexford Ave: Sheff Shirley L to Hill Julie P; $305,000

Symmes Township

10001 Plantation Pointe Dr: Wedel Georg & Tera to Rooney Abbey & Timothy; $663,000

9278 Shallow Creek Dr: Herman Anthony & Mary to Venters Douglas Eric & Anne Mccarthy; $600,000

9869 Mistymorn Ln: Holum David J & Jill Nicole Holum to Lingenfelter Nicholas Peter; $1,125,000

Walnut Hills

2341 Kenton St: Guiducci Alexandra Stephan & Denise to Curk Gretchen; $82,000

2621 Ashland Ave: Israel Yakhin B to Magnolia Circle LLC; $325,000

West End

1915 Colerain Ave: Papazian Marine to Papazyan Helen; $146,000

West Price Hill

1018 Regina Ave: Kahny Steve G to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $88,599

1031 Woodbriar Ln: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Stewart Thomas R; $150,000

1036 Morado Dr: Bennie Marvin A to Oaks Property Group LLC; $105,000

1036 Morado Dr: Oaks Property Group LLC to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $125,000

1286 Quebec Rd: Jade Building LLC to Chavez Jacob A; $160,000

1849 First Ave: Gerdes James R to Linville Leslie N; $86,850

611 Trenton Ave: Trenton Ave LLC to Mayers Markqueze Dayzwan; $185,000

Westwood

2356 Harrison Ave: Suer Michael to Gamble Maigan; $15,000

2915 Ravogli Ave: Opendoor Property Trust to Ziegler Jocelyn M; $240,000

3208 Epworth Ave: Ogletree Kenneth D & Terri L to Stevens Sarah & Kristopher; $265,000

3210 Stanhope Ave: Ayagashe Holdings Inc to Parian Jacob Robert; $187,000

3533 Daytona Ave: Spears Regina D to Molleran Max & Brooke Kennedy; $200,000

3912 Boudinot Ave: Baker Robin L to Briskman Real Estate; $90,000

Whitewater Township

10900 Bond Rd: Lebanon Citizens National Bank Tr to Mitchell Corey A; $415,000

Woodlawn

136 Joliet Ave: Next Journey Home Offers LLC to Rp3 Funding LLC; $157,500

136 Joliet Ave: Thompson Craig to Next Journey Home Offers LLC; $135,000

681 Springer Ave: Banks Tashara & Cheikh Mohamed Cheikh Ahmed to Thompson Joseph L & Christina R; $150,000

Wyoming

142 Grove Ave: Savaglio Melanie to Fox Robin Annette; $215,000

148 Burns Ave: Kadish Melissa M & Scott P to Merola Estelle &; $1,320,000

409 Pendery Ave: Ssnrc LLC to Kabakoff Sarah; $220,000

57 Charlotte Ave: Aguilera Claudine to Osterman Edmund J; $260,000

61 Evergreen Cr: Betres Michele Tr to Stewart Cynthia Elaine & Louis David Silberman; $300,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

22 Maplewood Court: The Estate of Jake Olen Thornton to Rebecca and James Mirick; $155,000

Bellevue

13 Observatory Ave.: Kelley Maher and Elizabeth Brickling to Therese Breitenstein; $315,000

517 Berry Ave.: Beate and Tom Boberg to JMR Property, LLC; $115,000

Burlington

1756 Deer Run Drive: Roberta and Jameson Roemer to Judy and Gary Davis; $205,000

4036 Country Mill Ridge, unit 21-301: Robin Clark to Carolyn and Dennis Shibley; $262,500

Cold Spring

5 Frances Drive: Lisa and Robert Lairson to Kole Zenni; $312,500

5178 Skyline Drive: Lauren and Donald Glenn to Brittany Bucher-Case and Travis Burgin; $290,000

613 Ivy Ridge Drive: Adam Manning to Alexander Bitter; $193,000

803 Buckingham Court: L & L Group, LLC to Mollie Uthe; $163,000

Covington

10362 Limerick Circle: Gail Rice and Michael Johnson to Janet and Anthony Barth; $365,000

112 Winding Way, unit B: Elizabeth and Craig Gossman to Jeanette Murray; $201,000

120 E. 42nd St.: State of the Art Properties, LLC to Emma Melcher; $157,500

1222 Clark St.: Clark St Properties, LLC to Jeremy Baume and Jahmir Daniels; $89,000

14 W. 31st St.: Diana and Thomas McGill to Sean Collins; $190,000

1511 Madison Ave.: Tara and Zachary Tucker to Riverbend Property Solutions, LLC; $70,000

1704 Jefferson Ave.: SBK Properties, LLC to State of the Art Properties, LLC; $60,500

1911 Garrard St.: Monica Furnish to Homes By Davis, LLC; $65,000

2357 Roling Hills Drive, unit 10-103: Emily Lange to Gannon Huff; $188,000

241 W. 8th St.: Tamara Brooks to Julie and Mike Reynolds; $470,000

2656 Ridgecrest Lane: Brittany Due to Taylor Bickers and Cameron McLain; $214,000

3153 Clifford Ave.: Terri Miller to Melody Augell; $159,500

3201 Marble Ave.: Houston Burger to Autumn and David Peterson; $245,500

3841 Circolo Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lyndsey Noland and Benjamin Dolan; $473,000

3870 Barolo Place: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Neida and Norberto Torres; $241,500

3913 Gilbert Ave.: Amanda Trenkamp to Yenny and Thuan Pham; $100,000

4114 Decoursey Ave.: Jessica Burke to Stanton Homes, LLC; $75,000

5873 Taylor Mill Road: John Gerwe to Jeffrey Moore; $110,000

610 W. 12th St.: Rebecca Eubanks to James Ferguson; $52,000

619 E. 18th St.: Wayne Enterprises, LLC to Carly Metzger; $115,000

822 Western Ave.: Corey Plybon to FHC, LLC; $50,000

Crescent Springs

2256 Devlin Place, unit 201: Martha Martin to Paula Heiidrich; $200,000

2523 Crosshill Drive, unit 7-101: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Patricia Albaugh and Patrick Albaugh; $262,000

2533 Crosshill Drive, unit 7-102: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Peggy and Michael Halpin; $220,500

2539 Crosshill Drive, unit 7-103: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Lois Macke; $232,000

868 Cliffrose Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Theresa and Bashar Jaafari; $505,000

Crestview Hills

2850 Campus Drive: Brittany and George Berry IV to Rachel and Tobias Nathe; $350,000

2936 Campus Drive: Claire Calo to Donald Schuler; $202,000

569 Centre Vew Boulevard: Mary and Steve Siereveld, LLC to Women With Wings, Inc.; $240,000

Crittenden

540 Bracht Piner Road: Carol and Mark Thomson to Daniel Davis; $800,000

Dayton

1112 5th Ave.: Good Faith Homes, LLC to Hometown Management, LLC; $110,000

1859 Riverpointe Court, unit 1: Carol and Louis Boccia to Jeanne Bloemer; $257,000

Edgewood

3118 Lawrence Drive: Stephanie and Paul Jackson to Skylar and Bradley Sherwood; $445,000

Elsmere

431 Buckner St.: Ashley Abrams and Garlin Abrams to Alisa Mardis; $145,000

9 Park Ave.: Carol Ott to Christian Collins; $125,000

Erlanger

3423 Bottomwood Drive: Pamela and Morris Sumner Jr. to Summit Property Buyers, LLC; $145,000

9 Creekstone Circle: Micha and Nicholas Plymesser to Kathryn and Brian Ard; $235,000

Florence

1802 Ashley Court, unit 103: Joyce and Fred Cavner to Brandon Lawson and Jerry Lawson III; $167,000

302 Honeysuckle Terrace: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. to STAK Propertis, LLC; $195,000

8819 Woodridge Drive: Melanie and Calvin Roberts to Julia Whalen and Garrett Gootee; $330,000

9076 Timberbrook Lane, unit D: Kathleen Holley and Marion Nielson to Gwenette and Phillip Due; $307,000

Fort Thomas

1 Villagrande Boulevard: Hyunjin and Wesley Nakajima to Stephanie Pinkstaff and Andrew Zuehlke; $620,000

1107 S. Fort Thomas Ave.: Katherine and Timothy Tepe to Cross Town KY, LLC; $200,000

26 Marian Drive: Carol and Timothy Gessner to Kaitlyn and Ryan Thomas; $400,000

Fort Wright

1974 Williamscreek Way: DMG Rentals 25, LLC to Justin Willman; $410,000

533 Fincastle Lane: Anne and Alan Flood to Connie Murphy; $301,000

Hebron

2103 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rebecca and Justin Kelly; $518,500

2924 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Stephanie and Thomas Corbin; $820,500

Highland Heights

3 Highland Meadow Drive, unit 10: Stacye and James Mendell to William Lemberg; $174,000

527 Fawn Run Drive: Patricia Gold to Mary Poland, Cathea and Jeffrey Poland; $190,000

84 Linet Ave.: Robin and Lawrence Heitzman to Squires Real Estate Group, LLC; $78,000

Independence

10653 Anna Lane: Bailey Bundy and Tyler Bundy to Hannah Federmann and Robert Minnich; $339,000

1340 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sarah and James Linville; $386,500

1489 Rising Ridge Drive: The Drees Company to Jennifer Andeson and Adam Bouman; $519,500

5364 Cody Road: Karen and Steven Eminhizer to Patricia and Darren Shultz; $535,000

619 Independence Station Road: Patricia and Darren Shultz to Maria Serey and Claudio Toro; $520,000

6349 Markham Court: Samantha Schnehain to Kayla Bradfield and Eric Elkus; $357,000

801 Berlander Drive: Kylie and Eli Unker to Jennifer Reeves; $305,000

846 Ridgepoint Drive: Christina and Kirby Harris to Second Eight Properties, LLC; $215,500

Lakeside Park

2539 Kearney Court: Helen McGinn and Patrick McGinn to OHP-Ft. Mitchell, LLC; $516,000

2662 Van Deren Drive: Julia and Joshua Kelly to Jennifer and James Wassler; $202,000

Ludlow

131 Highway Ave.: We Said Yes To The Mess, LLC to Victoria and Frank Hahn; $175,000

Morning View

3514, 3344 Visaila Road: James Woltermann to Jack Cason; $750,000

Newport

1180 Waterworks Road: Elaine Grever to Darrell Hirth; $162,500

12 W. Crescent Ave.: Amanda Bock to Kirsten Dowdy andn Matthew Coon; $267,000

24 21st St.: JPD Investments, LLC to Lillian King and Brad Brocker; $140,000

633 Monmouth St.: RPJT Properties, LLC to Adaline on Monmouth, LLC; $230,000

832 Linden Ave.: Amanda Albrecht to Calin and Jeff Heidelberg; $371,000

930 Boone St.: Connie Jett to Appelman Propeties, LLC; $85,000

Park Hills

1111 Mount Allen Road: Jowinna Roberts to Isabel Justo and Matthew Reardon; $250,000

Southgate

3860 Battery Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tara and Scott Halpin; $872,000

909 Fairbanks Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Margene and Charles Seal; $720,000

Union

10770 Saint Leger Circle: Burks & Wells Development Company, LLC to Nancy and Thomas Honka; $80,000

10836 Doral Court: Daniel Hudson to The Kenneth and Elizabeth Pitman Revocable Trust Agreement; $250,000

1098 Samuel Court: Lisa Massie and Stephe Starkey to James Endicott; $420,000

11016 Gato del Sol: Dorota Szmerda and Simon Lo Vasco to Lori and Martin Grem; $515,000

14009 Antley Court: Elizabeth and Andrew Kessans to Glenda and William Brewer; $495,000

2677 Hathaway Road: Sara and John Rogers to Chastity and Kyle Rohan; $920,000

3429 Brogue Place: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Melanie and Calvin Roberts; $463,500

4688 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Patricia Frisch and Roger Frisch; $435,500

5037 Loch Drive: Paul Ferbrache and Trent Reifert to Hannah Barbosa and Kurlan Barbosa; $467,500

7604 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tina and David Jaggers; $398,500

Villa Hills

2015 River Ridge Court: Connie Murphy to Kellan Coffey and Kevin Mosko; $535,000

Walton

1005 Stephenson Mill Road: Judy and Jean Robin to Micha and Nicholas Plymesser; $550,000

1168 Gemstone Pointe Drive: Danielle McNamee and Luke Kloeker to Johnny Clark III; $250,000

14 Central Ave.: AnnieMac Private Equity Cash 2 Keys, LLC to Sandra and Joseph Janes; $355,000

173 Haley Lane: Marlene and Brian Schuler to Neal Carnam; $280,000

360 Chardonnay Valley: Maronda Homes of Cincinnnati, LLC to Charlotte and John Denke; $370,000

407 Champagne Lane: The Drees Company to Christine and William Moon; $397,000

6 Guardian Drive: Tina and Orest Melnyk to Laura and Joseph Grimme; $475,000

728 Morven Park Drive: Lori and Daniel Pattermann to Dorothy and Robert Rehmet; $325,000

Wilder

204 S. Watchtower Drive, unit 103: Ana Rodriguez and Mahammad Alquaissia to Noah Yeager; $181,000

