$3.4 million Indian Hill home sale among the week's top property transfers
Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Addyston
146 First St: Revels Shanae to Usa Property Dispo LLC; $5,000
Amberley Village
7170 Elbrook Ave: Cincinnati Housing Investor X Co LLC to Moshe Gans & Tamar; $475,965
Anderson Township
1301 Victor Ave: Holtzclaw Monika to Weartz Douglas; $250,000
1518 Nagel Rd: Prather Emily E Tr to Wheeler Benjamin Michael; $275,000
5813 Lengwood Dr: Riesenberg Elizabeth M Tr & Jerome H Jr Tr to Maertz Christopher & Pamela; $510,000
6013 Turpin Hills Dr: Steele Jeffrey D to Price Travis; $250,000
6564 Sherman Ave: Mccreery Richard L Sr & Harriett Darlene to Baker Alexander C & Lillian W Schott; $250,000
7190 Honeywood Ct: Opendoor Property Trust I to Muenchen Amanda S; $291,000
7808 Cloveridge Ct: Das Amitava & Paramita to Smith Shawn & Pat Suchart Pattanpaiboonsin; $392,500
7850 Beechmont Ave: 7850 Beechmont LLC to 7850 Beechmont Ave LLC; $435,000
7928 Causeway Ln: Schmidlin Jean B Tr to Barrett Dorothy A; $345,000
7938 Dunview Ct: Mengel David Charles & Emily Jean Rosenfeld Meng to Wilmers Andrew W & Jamie M; $405,000
8241 Bonanza Ln: Marquardt Jean E to Moore Hunter & Kelly Sutherland; $300,000
8242 Timbercreek Dr: Buck Garry L & Janet L to Riffle Shannon & Doug; $220,000
Avondale
3442 Larona Ave: Larona Investments LLC to Crs Investments LLC; $195,000
3833 Vine St: Benz Jay to Stivender Tamon Dupree; $120,000
Blue Ash
3809 Chimney Hill Dr: Horwitz Gordan & Nina to Franco Richard A & Lisa M; $640,000
9328 Wynnecrest Dr: Prince Jefferson T to Klayman Charles & Gail; $300,000
9398 Hunters Creek Dr: Schwartz Robert to Conley Melissa Ann; $192,750
9522 Highland Ave: John Henry Homes Inc to Becker Joy A & Stephen P; $796,621
Bond Hill
1016 Elm Park Dr: Brooks Leola to Brooks Theo C; $190,000
1234 Ryland Ave: Highland 1810 LLC to Mcclain Stephanie & Erick; $210,000
1506 Carolina Ave: 1506 Carolina Avenue LLC to Edmonds Adele R; $210,000
1805 Northcutt Ave: Smith Shielah to Darden Reuben; $155,000
Business District
400 Pike St: Bloom Robert F & Alison H Kamine to Myers James N & Voctoria A Montavon; $875,000
California
5001 Kellogg Ave: ALLCraft Marine to Miller Matthew C & Christy; $3,500
5001 Kellogg Ave: Brandstetter Daryl L to Hoppenstand John M; $2,400
Camp Washington
1225 Bates Ave: Toyca LLC to Hal Building LLC; $145,000
Carthage
189 North Bend Rd: Destani Luzim & Ganimete to Nosima Group LLC; $112,350
7126 Rosewood St: Parker Danielle P to Mazariegos Olegario L Marales & Mayra Sales Jeroni; $70,000
Cheviot
3520 Gamble Ave: Menninger Steven to Romero Keanon E; $179,900
3641 Glenmore Ave: Grateful Holdings Ltd to Spring Grove Funeral Homes Inc; $800,000
3644 Mozart Ave: Thumping Heart Properties LLC to Spring Grove Funeral Homes Inc; $60,000
3649 Glenmore Ave: Grateful Holdings Ltd to Spring Grove Funeral Homes Inc; $800,000
3700 Glenmore Ave: Grateful Holdings Ltd to Spring Grove Funeral Homes Inc; $800,000
3702 Glenmore Ave: Grateful Holdings Ltd to Spring Grove Funeral Homes Inc; $800,000
4222 Bridgetown Rd: Baumann Ronald L to Holland Tina M; $184,900
Cleves
108 Mt Nebo Rd: Pierson David A @ 3 to Leonardi Erich & Viviana; $100,000
Clifton
4023 Clifton Ave: Stojack Joanne & Mark to Zhang Wendy Jane; $256,000
471 Wood Ave: Rivers Brian K & Laurie A to Mccarren Brian T & Heather M; $577,000
912 Ludlow Ave: Scheffler Horst E to Reinhorst 914 LLC; $300,000
914 Ludlow Ave: Scheffler Horst E to Reinhorst 914 LLC; $300,000
920 Ludlow Ave: Scheffler Horst E to Reinhorst 914 LLC; $300,000
Colerain Township
10845 Kristiridge Dr: Hanssen Heidi A & Richard E Villers to Judkins Dede Lauraine Elom & Deante Felipe; $487,767
12033 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Hatkar Subodh & Ruby Ann C; $475,000
2338 Grant Ave: Dooley Earl & Sally Jo to Cincy 2023 LLC; $79,682
2456 Crosley Meadow: D R Horton Indiana LLC to Marabarbas Darrell & Miaclare; $394,900
2607 Chopin Dr: Mcbryde Aletha to Freedom Mortgage Corporation; $300,899
2840 Spruceway Dr: Jafiss Investments LLC to Lang Michael & Brianna Bacni; $245,000
3051 Compton Rd: Davis Dwayne M & Angela M to Willis Briaunna; $279,900
3253 Pebblebrook Ln: Blair Tanisha to Jackson Jaquon Lemarc & Novia Joetta; $170,000
3419 Amberway Ct: Stamps Maurice to Brick Dwelling LLC; $65,000
3423 Ringwood Ln: Gentry Denise J to Fuerbacher Jason & Jamie; $123,000
3648 Twinview Dr: Andres Rick W Jr to Seng Jacob R; $170,000
3807 Riehle Rd: Kortekamp David J & Brent C to Murphy Cameron; $180,450
5644 Springdale Rd: Johnson Patrick B to Kramer Mark; $47,000
6557 Blue Rock Rd: Nunnally Paul D & Heidi Gale to Rockey April & Jeff; $160,000
6916 Grange Ct: Cooper Gary A & Diana L to Nelson Yeary Sandra E & Gordon S Yeary; $108,000
7946 Vegas Dr: Mays Michael D to Hartsuck Becky; $211,000
9400 Haddington Ct: Schneider Shana R to Merrick Abbie; $110,000
Noelle Dr: 4 Horizons Group LLC to Maronda Homes Of Cincinnati LLC; $156,000
College Hill
1514 Wittekind Te: Heineke Colin Matthew & James Daniel Casey Jr to Clark Sydney & Kymberly Grove; $315,000
1625 Llanfair Ave: Pritcher Jr Gordon to Fine Kelly Christine & Steven Wyatt Clement; $169,000
2222 North Bend Rd: Flanagan Curtis L to Reed Property & Investments LLC; $104,610
5926 Bellmeadows Dr: Dirr William E to Ghebrengus Daniel & Merkeb Alem Abraha; $181,000
6135 Hempwood Ave: Brown Michael A to Ebem Camille; $162,102
6343 Savannah Ave: Aemo Property Group LLC to Day Rebecca P; $195,000
6521 Meadowvista Ct: Lewis Felicia J to Craftsman Properties LLC; $145,100
Columbia Township
2799 Losantiridge Ave: Gilbert Margaret P to Van Gilse Patricia & John; $365,000
5452 Ehrling Rd: Parsons Sandra to Santos Properties LLC; $215,000
5534 Monardi Cr: Scott Bradley S & Angela J to Schultz Jordyn L; $200,500
Maphet St: Revisioned Properties LLC to Strum Jesse & Ashley Jacobs; $265,000
Columbia Tusculum
418 Hoge St: Smith Daniel T to Nixon Faith; $293,000
441 Stanley Ave: Cuprill Wesley to Roeding Daniel J; $459,500
557 Tusculum Ave: Graham Adam & Ellen to Cassidy John F III & Amy Chacksfield; $540,000
Corryville
225 Stetson St: Chang May to El Etr Lana; $227,000
2603 Burnet Ave: Tmf Burnet LLC to S And S Properties LLC; $605,000
2605 Burnet Ave: Tmf Burnet LLC to S And S Properties LLC; $605,000
2606 Burnet Ave: Tmf Burnet LLC to S And S Properties LLC; $605,000
308 Hilton Pl: Tmf Burnet LLC to S And S Properties LLC; $605,000
310 Hilton Pl: Tmf Burnet LLC to S And S Properties LLC; $605,000
315 Auburn Ave: Tmf Burnet LLC to S And S Properties LLC; $605,000
William H Taft Rd: Tmf Burnet LLC to S And S Properties LLC; $605,000
Deer Park
7700 Dearborn Ave: Espinoza Oliver to Robertson Jr John M; $289,900
7732 Monticello Ave: Mueller Daniel W Ii & Amy L to Hope Daniel & Melissa Lynn Dearborn; $150,000
7825 Plainfield Rd: Pavloff Robert to Braun Delaney A & Nicholas A Kneidel; $251,000
Lot 12 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Banks Judith A; $368,585
Lot 13 Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Tracy Rebekah & Daniel; $351,185
Wentworth Ln: Deer Park Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $56,000
Delhi Township
1118 Anderson Ferry Rd: Smith Connor & Madeline to Asbury Darlene Renee; $200,000
4093 Delhi Pk: Klar Frank Jr to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp; $82,501
471 Anderson Ferry Rd: Stacey Christopher M & Elizabeth R to Jlc Enterprise LLC; $122,207
5011 Garden Grove Ln: 643 Cov LLC to Ludeman Peter J; $329,900
5118 Orangelawn Dr: Wilson Anthony A to Heinecke Tyler Bernard & Rylee Torbeck; $210,000
5301 Panther Ct: Faust John B & Michelle L to Starnes Jonathan Luke & Julie Marie Starnes; $330,000
5362 Whitmore Dr: Powell Jeffrey J to Smith Heather G; $184,000
5643 Alomar Dr: Herzog Kimberly & Joseph to Bushie Paul Martin & Deborah Ann; $323,000
East End
2475 Riverside Dr: Spaeth Christine G Tr & James P Tr to Neyer Barbara; $1,300,000
900 Adams Crossing: Biehl Dava L to Patterson Maurice C & Christine; $460,000
East Price Hill
1517 Manss Ave: Reality Equity Oh LLC to Egaro Investments Ltd; $80,000
1519 Manss Ave: Reality Equity Oh LLC to Egaro Investments Ltd; $80,000
1603 Dorothy Ln: Jade Building LLC to Chavez Jacob A; $160,000
3778 Liberty St: Reality Equity Oh LLC to Egaro Investments Ltd; $80,000
3780 Liberty St: Reality Equity Oh LLC to Egaro Investments Ltd; $80,000
3812 Liberty St: Reality Equity Oh LLC to Egargo Investments Ltd; $80,000
439 Purcell Ave: Rowe Kelsey Lyn & Tarush Khurana to Earnest Kaylin & Tory King; $261,000
442 Crestline Ave: Davis Bessie@6 to Robinson Danielle; $15,315
East Walnut Hills
1815 William H Taft Rd: Rob & Rosey Properties LLC to Camarillo Campos Sofia D; $115,000
2200 Victory Pw: Alpha 9 Enterprises Inc to Hoosier Dawn Lynette; $112,222
2420 Grandview Ave: Meyer Timothy J & Megan A Bushman to Kassym Alisher; $240,000
Evanston
3206 Gilbert Ave: Beiting Andrew & Lisa to Primeone Real Estate LLC; $120,500
3507 Bevis Ave: Gordon Alphanso Horace & Hope Johnson Gordon to Kassem Nasser; $32,000
Fairfax
3816 Camden Ave: Kelley Daniel James & Lauren M to Clear Matthew J; $230,000
Forest Park
1052 Waycross Rd: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Tr LLC to Leon Daniel & Maribel Avalos Cortes; $215,000
11379 Geneva Rd: Vb One LLC to E & C Building Inc; $140,000
11459 Kenn Rd: Ransier Robert to Rich Jeffrey Alan; $174,500
11525 Fremantle Dr: Vb One LLC to Qz Funding LLC; $140,000
11614 Hinkley Dr: Rucker Jason to Sanjuan Jonatan Soriano &; $256,000
Glendale
1073 Morse Ave: Desserich Brooke A to Desserich Grace Ann; $270,000
Golf Manor
6239 Hammel Ave: Madera Maximo to Prolific Enterprises LLC & D & C Estates LLC; $50,000
Green Township
1987 Alphonse Ln: Wahburn David P & Kaylynn R Wurzelbacher to Mathis Theresa A; $220,000
2955 Werkridge Dr: Florea Kathleen Tr & Timothy M Toerner Tr to Kreamelmeyer Shane &; $360,000
3302 Blue Rock Rd: Placke William to Davis Stephanie Madison; $165,500
3329 Starhaven Tl: Frerick Jennifer R to Bailey Michael J; $285,000
3501 West Fork Rd: Christophel Jill & Daniel M to Petri Samantha Marie; $120,000
4230 Marcrest Dr: Day Ruth A to Albers Ryan Joseph & Casey E Cooley; $265,000
5169 Clearlake Dr: Bailey Nathan M to Christopfel Jill & Nick Brandhorst; $205,000
5473 Asbury Lake Dr: Roy Tracy A to Ice Aaron D & Kim M Brown Ice; $180,000
5523 Clearview Ave: Hock Phil J Iii Tr & Peggy Ann Dehne Tr to Hame Tadese T Sr & Alem Gebre; $330,000
5707 West Fork Rd: Averbeck Jacob D to Evans Brian & Erin Freese; $240,000
5757 Kroegermount Dr: Maurer Teina Marie @ 3 to Carmona Victor M & Ruth Elizabeth; $240,000
5899 Willow Oak Ln: Scheffler Horst to Reinhorst 5899 LLC; $114,000
6140 Wilmer Rd: Rose Nicole L & Timothy J Gruber Jr to Schmidt Nicholas Charles; $222,000
6191 Sheed Rd: Mullis Shannon R & Daniel E to Warnken Kristy & Daniella Duba; $375,000
6229 Schunk Ct: Belli Louis S & Judith A to Slovan Charles R & Tiffany Marie; $331,000
6809 Hearne Rd: Edwards Jacob Robert to Moore Cody; $220,000
6886 Dovehill Ln: Huffman Abby to Thompson Robert Scott & Rebecca; $272,000
7370 Bridge Point Dr: Boles Jenny to Moore William; $192,500
7654 Bridge Point Dr: Laughlin Nettie M Tr to Toerner Timothy M & Kathleen Florea Tr; $250,000
7876 Bridge Point Dr: Siemer Karen R to Seimer Christopher J; $245,000
8060 Bridge Point Dr: Shepard Ada & Mark F Williams to Hideat Abraha; $298,000
Greenhills
105 Junedale Dr: Sharpshair Kenneth Michael & Tyler M Reamy to Opendoor Property Trust I; $215,000
332 Ingram Rd: Lang Danny M to Adams David; $165,000
Harrison
1476 Deters Dr: Overton Jimmie Jacob & Victoria Lee to Mills Kelly D & Anthony R Batta; $260,000
203 Country Trace Dr: Hall Lisa M & Shawn D to Clark David J & Nancy J; $283,500
638 Deerfield Dr: Packard Amy Lee C/o Margaret L Christy to King Amber R; $245,000
Hartwell
29 Hereford St: Hooker Jeffrey & Kathy to Swafford Zoe M; $77,000
Hyde Park
1227 Paxton Ave: Wiener Jennifer A to Zapata Christian & Elizabeth O; $420,400
2801 Erie Ave: Wilkinson Elizabeth S Tr to Castoria LLC; $1,300,000
3006 Springer Ave: Ramberg Klaus & Amy Fancher-ramberg to Bailey Thurston C & Kimberly D; $800,000
3218 Griest Ave: Luna West LLC to Rob & Rosey Properties LLC; $340,000
3750 Broadview Dr: Woods Carol S & William K to Moran Marissa D & Casey D Litow; $560,000
Indian Hill
5545 Drake Rd: Randolph Carter F Tr to Brooks Kyle C Tr; $2,025,000
6305 Graves Rd: Christophers S Financial Inc to Oft Real Estate LLC; $2,250,000
7475 Demar Rd: Shannon Daniel P & Lisa M to Shea Paul & Kirsty Scott; $894,000
8100 Shawnee Run Rd: Fields Sophia P Trustee to Simon Nicholas L & Jennifer V; $944,900
Cunningham Rd: Schilderink Raymond & Lynda B to Dickey Kevin L & Laura E; $3,400,000
Cunningham Rd: Schilderink Raymond & Lynda B to Fox Holdings LLC; $2,700,000
Kennedy Heights
6511 Hedge Ave: Anderson Gregory Tr to Woodvilla LLC; $150,000
Lockland
206 Central Ave: Shockley John & Nannette to Sr 128 LLC; $47,500
Loveland
307 Wilmington Dr: Ruark Kyle T to Addington Tyler & Natasha; $375,000
Madeira
5860 Windsong Ct: Schneller Gwynedd A to Korczyaski Nicholas J & Amanda C; $779,000
7240 Jethve Ln: Chen Hong & Thivann to Huon Thea & Dany Lay; $190,000
7801 Mapleleaf Dr: Schriner Joel E & Abigail M Jenkins to Antenucci Paul & Brian; $425,000
Windsong Ct: Schneller Gwynedd A to Korczyaski Nicholas J & Amanda C; $779,000
Madisonville
4324 Watterson St: Luo Hayley to Lochte Rebekah; $312,000
5115 Camargo Rd: Walker Edna to Yavi Equity LLC; $85,000
5721 Bramble Ave: Allen Mitchell C to Holte Dane & Gillian L Hsieh; $215,000
6601 Britton Ave: Dinh Thuan Kim & Trung Tran to L Faugno Properties LLC; $162,500
6710 Ledge St: Db3 Investments Llp to Larkins Ventures LLC; $110,000
Miami Township
8340 Omaha Dr: Pucke Timothy Tr to Fischesser Zachary & Jodi; $450,000
Barnbougle Dr: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Lahue Pamela S & Dale; $467,640
Montgomery
14047 Bobwhite Ct: Demania Arthur D & Lenarda M to Woodson Sally Evans & John Worth; $650,000
7609 Carriage Ln: Sanker Pamela E to Schriner Joel E; $590,000
Mount Adams
1117 Carney St: Redington Andrew N & Mary to Barlow Abby Oneill; $1,500,000
Mount Airy
2426 North Bend Rd: Scheffler Horst E to Reinhorst 2426 LLC; $114,000
Mount Auburn
1620 Mansfield St: Stricker Joshua & Lizett Trujillo to Wagner Jade E & Grant A; $305,000
2016 Burnet Ave: Duval Development LLC to Johnson Shavon & Racheal Wilkinson; $164,900
308 Milton St: Rougraff Bruce & Rebecca to Kremcheck Hilary K Tr; $348,800
435 Corporation Al: Theobald Steven to Adejobi Adebola Gabriel; $70,000
Mount Healthy
1335 Compton Rd: Quality First Home Solutions LLC to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $205,500
7417 Phoenix Ave: Haynes Charles Meredith & Deborah A to Glasshagel Anna E; $241,000
Mount Lookout
1101 Paxton Ave: Geers Michael & Jennifer to Meyers Carlie N; $750,000
1239 Delta Ave: Kim Qianyum Ge & David Kim to Bresnen Jared & Rachel Budke; $375,000
3240 Glengyle Ave: Flanigan Timothy & Fayme to Vollmer Joseph & Ellen Dilts; $520,000
3443 Ault View Ave: Troendle Dominick to Pearce Simon J & Nicola A; $1,300,000
Newtown
7142 Boston Wy: Shelton Candice to Cocanougher Lois K; $335,000
7154 English Dr: Vick Lucy Hay to Cordova Acosta Edwin David; $200,000
North College Hill
1483 Clovernoll Dr: Howard Jeanier A & Jason R to Bell Reginals & Tamika Sanders; $236,600
1529 Galbraith Rd: Stg Rentals LLC to Khan Real Estate LLC; $130,000
2024 Carpenter Dr: Cornerstone Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Efetevbia Alex & Jennifer; $190,000
Northside
1616 Powers St: Bare Andrew J to Barnes Joshua E; $265,000
4042 Colerain Ave: Blue Bird Usa LLC to Calloway Michele; $100,000
4162 Lakeman St: Pohlar Chris to Underwood Kelsey & Emma; $275,000
Norwood
2115 Quatman Ave: Helton Cynthia to Tye Montana; $210,000
2125 Hudson Ave: Adena Xu Properties LLC to Boswell Cali A; $258,000
2227 Cathedral Ave: Mairn Jill S to Boyer Lucas M & Kathryn M; $340,000
2410 Shanmoor Ave: Bodhizafa Properties LLC to Stanley Nicholas I & Macy L; $350,000
2582 Irving Pl: Deluca Ralph J to Monahan Brian & Margaret C Hogan; $316,500
3742 Regent Ave: Fite Kayla & Niki Luken to Luken Niki; $111,250
3911 Spencer Ave: Dawson Luke Michael & Rita to Yoest Michael J & Jordan Engelke; $400,000
4015 Madison Ave: Ventura Peter & Miranda to Brunner Peter Joseph & Mary Katherine; $420,000
4038 Huston Ave: Wissel Hannah Elizabeth to Baimsfather Valerie E Tr; $245,000
4914 Marion Ave: Richard Thomas Howard & Dominique M Navin to Odonell Alan & Sarah Firnschild; $350,000
5016 Forest Ave: Avm Investments Inc to Gerdes Mitchell C; $29,000
5024 Forest Ave: Roche Andre to Forged Homes LLC; $120,000
5120 Globe Ave: Gordo Raymond to Lopez Laura Valenciano; $160,000
5125 Warren Ave: Meza Norma Tinoco & Carlos Alredo Guzman Sarceno to Gonzalez Arriaga Rigoberto &; $65,000
Oakley
2772 Markbreit Ave: Storer Kirk A to Skinner Matthew T & Sarah; $415,000
34th Ave: Three Oaks Single Family LLC to Wp Foundry Park LLC; $170,000
4169 Sherel Ln: Strickland Abigail to Cheyne Dana; $420,000
Over-the-Rhine
14 Fourteenth St: Birtha Clintdell & Beth to Dolphin Real Estate Investments LLC; $255,000
315 Klotter Ave: Schlenker Kathryn Anne to Gibson Mia; $335,500
Paddock Hills
4674 Mcneil Ave: Clark Adam to Adkins Grace C; $185,000
Pleasant Ridge
2555 Ridgeland Pl: Sparks Jennifer L to Ridgeland Place LLC; $321,000
Reading
1231 Thurnridge Dr: Staat Christopher G & Jennifer L to Bvhv Sfr 2022 I LLC; $103,000
1739 Keith Dr: Overbeck Jerry T & Terry L to Seeger Benjamin Jacob; $154,000
Roselawn
1539 Northwood Dr: Quarra Properties Ltd to Cincinnati Housing Invertors Viii Co LLC; $262,500
1810 Seymour Ave: Old Bear & Son Ltd to Ampler Development LLC; $400,000
7248 Eastlawn Dr: Richardson Jaelin M to Mathews Tracy C & Robert E Mathews; $180,000
Sayler Park
6601 Gracely Dr: Spille James J to Mazzaro Investments LLC; $90,000
Sharonville
3504 Beekley Woods Dr: Angelich Nicholas to Lovitt Virgil Glen III & Megan; $420,000
3807 Beavercreek Cr: Owens Shelly K @3 to Arnett Aric M; $194,900
3909 Cornell Rd: Saylor Eula Tr to Hilton Michael R & Jennifer C; $170,000
3922 Kemper Rd: Long Nathanael to Scioto Properties Sp 16 LLC; $307,000
3975 Malaer Dr: Adkins Amy & Bryan to Adkins Mitchell; $150,000
4014 Malaer Dr: Hagler Peggy R to Kirby Ronald R & Sheryl L; $170,000
5935 Sovereign Dr: Moore William James Jr Tr to Busick Christina A; $330,000
Silverton
6609 Elwynne Dr: Kinley Barbara to Johnson Jenny S; $269,000
South Fairmount
1774 Queen City Ave: Schultz Jean E & Lisa A Hurst to Hausmith LLC; $39,519
Springdale
616 Smiley Ave: Bilkhu Sunjeet to Schulman William; $105,000
690 Smiley Ave: Harlow Joseph to Woodward Samuel J & Mariah A; $210,000
706 Yorkhaven Rd: Murtaugh Thomas M Jr & Marguerite to Leduc Elisabeth H; $312,500
740 Kemper Rd: Fath Jerry L to Leach Shirley J Tr; $150,000
Springfield Township
1133 Hearthstone Dr: Cajacob Daniel E Tr to Robbins Benjamin & Bridget E Meyer; $435,000
1355 Woodland Ave: Jones Marilyn A M Tr to Shell Anera Tr; $50,000
1412 Forester Dr: Keller Lisa Ann to Johnson Tiffany & Rachel Elizabeth King; $283,000
1911 Safari Dr: Poppe Jenny @ 5 to Durante Michael @ 4; $27,000
481 Deanview Dr: Lopez Claudia & Daniele Cangemi to Triantafillou Melissa & Nick; $400,000
626 Compton Rd: Mitchell James K & Kathleen A to Howard Samuel D; $285,000
7441 Pinebrook Ct: Weaver Kevin to Turner Treigg T; $294,900
810 Finney Tl: Schmidt Roger A & Priscilla M to Schmidt Roger A; $500
8773 Constance Ln: Colmar Richard W Tr to Scott Susan Catherine & James Colmar; $163,000
9661 Helmsley Wy: Leichman Mary L to Cincy 2023 LLC; $102,900
9709 Streambrook Dr: Staley Lana J Tr to A S Capital LLC; $202,500
St. Bernard
130 Baker Ave: Smith Katelyn Teresa to Shores Monica; $15,000
440 Bank Ave: Michaud Mario to Helphinstine Jacob; $170,000
4904 Chalet Dr: Tamper Proof Realty LLC to Manickam Dhanaiakshmy; $63,000
554 Rose Hill Ave: Lopez Claudia & Daniele Cangemi to Ciafardini Andrea M; $295,000
Sycamore Township
4123 Estermarie Dr: Hc Renovation Inc to Carman Brandon; $127,170
4565 Buxton Ave: Riggs Chris M to West Matthew; $250,000
7361 Kemper Rd: Atul Chandoke LLC to Hohnhorst Properties LLC; $145,000
7647 Keller Rd: Colley Lauren M & Jerry C to Velarde Andres & Nicole Portal; $675,000
8209 Pinecove Ct: Ashbrook Joseph & Rebecca to Lewis Patrick Brian; $495,000
8464 Wexford Ave: Sheff Shirley L to Hill Julie P; $305,000
Symmes Township
10001 Plantation Pointe Dr: Wedel Georg & Tera to Rooney Abbey & Timothy; $663,000
9278 Shallow Creek Dr: Herman Anthony & Mary to Venters Douglas Eric & Anne Mccarthy; $600,000
9869 Mistymorn Ln: Holum David J & Jill Nicole Holum to Lingenfelter Nicholas Peter; $1,125,000
Walnut Hills
2341 Kenton St: Guiducci Alexandra Stephan & Denise to Curk Gretchen; $82,000
2621 Ashland Ave: Israel Yakhin B to Magnolia Circle LLC; $325,000
West End
1915 Colerain Ave: Papazian Marine to Papazyan Helen; $146,000
West Price Hill
1018 Regina Ave: Kahny Steve G to Kfj Realty Group LLC; $88,599
1031 Woodbriar Ln: Ti Kc Bravo LLC to Stewart Thomas R; $150,000
1036 Morado Dr: Bennie Marvin A to Oaks Property Group LLC; $105,000
1036 Morado Dr: Oaks Property Group LLC to Briskman Real Estate LLC; $125,000
1286 Quebec Rd: Jade Building LLC to Chavez Jacob A; $160,000
1849 First Ave: Gerdes James R to Linville Leslie N; $86,850
611 Trenton Ave: Trenton Ave LLC to Mayers Markqueze Dayzwan; $185,000
Westwood
2356 Harrison Ave: Suer Michael to Gamble Maigan; $15,000
2915 Ravogli Ave: Opendoor Property Trust to Ziegler Jocelyn M; $240,000
3208 Epworth Ave: Ogletree Kenneth D & Terri L to Stevens Sarah & Kristopher; $265,000
3210 Stanhope Ave: Ayagashe Holdings Inc to Parian Jacob Robert; $187,000
3533 Daytona Ave: Spears Regina D to Molleran Max & Brooke Kennedy; $200,000
3912 Boudinot Ave: Baker Robin L to Briskman Real Estate; $90,000
Whitewater Township
10900 Bond Rd: Lebanon Citizens National Bank Tr to Mitchell Corey A; $415,000
Woodlawn
136 Joliet Ave: Next Journey Home Offers LLC to Rp3 Funding LLC; $157,500
136 Joliet Ave: Thompson Craig to Next Journey Home Offers LLC; $135,000
681 Springer Ave: Banks Tashara & Cheikh Mohamed Cheikh Ahmed to Thompson Joseph L & Christina R; $150,000
Wyoming
142 Grove Ave: Savaglio Melanie to Fox Robin Annette; $215,000
148 Burns Ave: Kadish Melissa M & Scott P to Merola Estelle &; $1,320,000
409 Pendery Ave: Ssnrc LLC to Kabakoff Sarah; $220,000
57 Charlotte Ave: Aguilera Claudine to Osterman Edmund J; $260,000
61 Evergreen Cr: Betres Michele Tr to Stewart Cynthia Elaine & Louis David Silberman; $300,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
22 Maplewood Court: The Estate of Jake Olen Thornton to Rebecca and James Mirick; $155,000
Bellevue
13 Observatory Ave.: Kelley Maher and Elizabeth Brickling to Therese Breitenstein; $315,000
517 Berry Ave.: Beate and Tom Boberg to JMR Property, LLC; $115,000
Burlington
1756 Deer Run Drive: Roberta and Jameson Roemer to Judy and Gary Davis; $205,000
4036 Country Mill Ridge, unit 21-301: Robin Clark to Carolyn and Dennis Shibley; $262,500
Cold Spring
5 Frances Drive: Lisa and Robert Lairson to Kole Zenni; $312,500
5178 Skyline Drive: Lauren and Donald Glenn to Brittany Bucher-Case and Travis Burgin; $290,000
613 Ivy Ridge Drive: Adam Manning to Alexander Bitter; $193,000
803 Buckingham Court: L & L Group, LLC to Mollie Uthe; $163,000
Covington
10362 Limerick Circle: Gail Rice and Michael Johnson to Janet and Anthony Barth; $365,000
112 Winding Way, unit B: Elizabeth and Craig Gossman to Jeanette Murray; $201,000
120 E. 42nd St.: State of the Art Properties, LLC to Emma Melcher; $157,500
1222 Clark St.: Clark St Properties, LLC to Jeremy Baume and Jahmir Daniels; $89,000
14 W. 31st St.: Diana and Thomas McGill to Sean Collins; $190,000
1511 Madison Ave.: Tara and Zachary Tucker to Riverbend Property Solutions, LLC; $70,000
1704 Jefferson Ave.: SBK Properties, LLC to State of the Art Properties, LLC; $60,500
1911 Garrard St.: Monica Furnish to Homes By Davis, LLC; $65,000
2357 Roling Hills Drive, unit 10-103: Emily Lange to Gannon Huff; $188,000
241 W. 8th St.: Tamara Brooks to Julie and Mike Reynolds; $470,000
2656 Ridgecrest Lane: Brittany Due to Taylor Bickers and Cameron McLain; $214,000
3153 Clifford Ave.: Terri Miller to Melody Augell; $159,500
3201 Marble Ave.: Houston Burger to Autumn and David Peterson; $245,500
3841 Circolo Drive: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Lyndsey Noland and Benjamin Dolan; $473,000
3870 Barolo Place: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Neida and Norberto Torres; $241,500
3913 Gilbert Ave.: Amanda Trenkamp to Yenny and Thuan Pham; $100,000
4114 Decoursey Ave.: Jessica Burke to Stanton Homes, LLC; $75,000
5873 Taylor Mill Road: John Gerwe to Jeffrey Moore; $110,000
610 W. 12th St.: Rebecca Eubanks to James Ferguson; $52,000
619 E. 18th St.: Wayne Enterprises, LLC to Carly Metzger; $115,000
822 Western Ave.: Corey Plybon to FHC, LLC; $50,000
Crescent Springs
2256 Devlin Place, unit 201: Martha Martin to Paula Heiidrich; $200,000
2523 Crosshill Drive, unit 7-101: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Patricia Albaugh and Patrick Albaugh; $262,000
2533 Crosshill Drive, unit 7-102: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Peggy and Michael Halpin; $220,500
2539 Crosshill Drive, unit 7-103: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Lois Macke; $232,000
868 Cliffrose Court: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Theresa and Bashar Jaafari; $505,000
Crestview Hills
2850 Campus Drive: Brittany and George Berry IV to Rachel and Tobias Nathe; $350,000
2936 Campus Drive: Claire Calo to Donald Schuler; $202,000
569 Centre Vew Boulevard: Mary and Steve Siereveld, LLC to Women With Wings, Inc.; $240,000
Crittenden
540 Bracht Piner Road: Carol and Mark Thomson to Daniel Davis; $800,000
Dayton
1112 5th Ave.: Good Faith Homes, LLC to Hometown Management, LLC; $110,000
1859 Riverpointe Court, unit 1: Carol and Louis Boccia to Jeanne Bloemer; $257,000
Edgewood
3118 Lawrence Drive: Stephanie and Paul Jackson to Skylar and Bradley Sherwood; $445,000
Elsmere
431 Buckner St.: Ashley Abrams and Garlin Abrams to Alisa Mardis; $145,000
9 Park Ave.: Carol Ott to Christian Collins; $125,000
Erlanger
3423 Bottomwood Drive: Pamela and Morris Sumner Jr. to Summit Property Buyers, LLC; $145,000
9 Creekstone Circle: Micha and Nicholas Plymesser to Kathryn and Brian Ard; $235,000
Florence
1802 Ashley Court, unit 103: Joyce and Fred Cavner to Brandon Lawson and Jerry Lawson III; $167,000
302 Honeysuckle Terrace: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. to STAK Propertis, LLC; $195,000
8819 Woodridge Drive: Melanie and Calvin Roberts to Julia Whalen and Garrett Gootee; $330,000
9076 Timberbrook Lane, unit D: Kathleen Holley and Marion Nielson to Gwenette and Phillip Due; $307,000
Fort Thomas
1 Villagrande Boulevard: Hyunjin and Wesley Nakajima to Stephanie Pinkstaff and Andrew Zuehlke; $620,000
1107 S. Fort Thomas Ave.: Katherine and Timothy Tepe to Cross Town KY, LLC; $200,000
26 Marian Drive: Carol and Timothy Gessner to Kaitlyn and Ryan Thomas; $400,000
Fort Wright
1974 Williamscreek Way: DMG Rentals 25, LLC to Justin Willman; $410,000
533 Fincastle Lane: Anne and Alan Flood to Connie Murphy; $301,000
Hebron
2103 Penny Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Rebecca and Justin Kelly; $518,500
2924 Northcross Drive: The Drees Company to Stephanie and Thomas Corbin; $820,500
Highland Heights
3 Highland Meadow Drive, unit 10: Stacye and James Mendell to William Lemberg; $174,000
527 Fawn Run Drive: Patricia Gold to Mary Poland, Cathea and Jeffrey Poland; $190,000
84 Linet Ave.: Robin and Lawrence Heitzman to Squires Real Estate Group, LLC; $78,000
Independence
10653 Anna Lane: Bailey Bundy and Tyler Bundy to Hannah Federmann and Robert Minnich; $339,000
1340 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sarah and James Linville; $386,500
1489 Rising Ridge Drive: The Drees Company to Jennifer Andeson and Adam Bouman; $519,500
5364 Cody Road: Karen and Steven Eminhizer to Patricia and Darren Shultz; $535,000
619 Independence Station Road: Patricia and Darren Shultz to Maria Serey and Claudio Toro; $520,000
6349 Markham Court: Samantha Schnehain to Kayla Bradfield and Eric Elkus; $357,000
801 Berlander Drive: Kylie and Eli Unker to Jennifer Reeves; $305,000
846 Ridgepoint Drive: Christina and Kirby Harris to Second Eight Properties, LLC; $215,500
Lakeside Park
2539 Kearney Court: Helen McGinn and Patrick McGinn to OHP-Ft. Mitchell, LLC; $516,000
2662 Van Deren Drive: Julia and Joshua Kelly to Jennifer and James Wassler; $202,000
Ludlow
131 Highway Ave.: We Said Yes To The Mess, LLC to Victoria and Frank Hahn; $175,000
Morning View
3514, 3344 Visaila Road: James Woltermann to Jack Cason; $750,000
Newport
1180 Waterworks Road: Elaine Grever to Darrell Hirth; $162,500
12 W. Crescent Ave.: Amanda Bock to Kirsten Dowdy andn Matthew Coon; $267,000
24 21st St.: JPD Investments, LLC to Lillian King and Brad Brocker; $140,000
633 Monmouth St.: RPJT Properties, LLC to Adaline on Monmouth, LLC; $230,000
832 Linden Ave.: Amanda Albrecht to Calin and Jeff Heidelberg; $371,000
930 Boone St.: Connie Jett to Appelman Propeties, LLC; $85,000
Park Hills
1111 Mount Allen Road: Jowinna Roberts to Isabel Justo and Matthew Reardon; $250,000
Southgate
3860 Battery Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tara and Scott Halpin; $872,000
909 Fairbanks Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Margene and Charles Seal; $720,000
Union
10770 Saint Leger Circle: Burks & Wells Development Company, LLC to Nancy and Thomas Honka; $80,000
10836 Doral Court: Daniel Hudson to The Kenneth and Elizabeth Pitman Revocable Trust Agreement; $250,000
1098 Samuel Court: Lisa Massie and Stephe Starkey to James Endicott; $420,000
11016 Gato del Sol: Dorota Szmerda and Simon Lo Vasco to Lori and Martin Grem; $515,000
14009 Antley Court: Elizabeth and Andrew Kessans to Glenda and William Brewer; $495,000
2677 Hathaway Road: Sara and John Rogers to Chastity and Kyle Rohan; $920,000
3429 Brogue Place: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Melanie and Calvin Roberts; $463,500
4688 Donegal Ave.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Patricia Frisch and Roger Frisch; $435,500
5037 Loch Drive: Paul Ferbrache and Trent Reifert to Hannah Barbosa and Kurlan Barbosa; $467,500
7604 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Tina and David Jaggers; $398,500
Villa Hills
2015 River Ridge Court: Connie Murphy to Kellan Coffey and Kevin Mosko; $535,000
Walton
1005 Stephenson Mill Road: Judy and Jean Robin to Micha and Nicholas Plymesser; $550,000
1168 Gemstone Pointe Drive: Danielle McNamee and Luke Kloeker to Johnny Clark III; $250,000
14 Central Ave.: AnnieMac Private Equity Cash 2 Keys, LLC to Sandra and Joseph Janes; $355,000
173 Haley Lane: Marlene and Brian Schuler to Neal Carnam; $280,000
360 Chardonnay Valley: Maronda Homes of Cincinnnati, LLC to Charlotte and John Denke; $370,000
407 Champagne Lane: The Drees Company to Christine and William Moon; $397,000
6 Guardian Drive: Tina and Orest Melnyk to Laura and Joseph Grimme; $475,000
728 Morven Park Drive: Lori and Daniel Pattermann to Dorothy and Robert Rehmet; $325,000
Wilder
204 S. Watchtower Drive, unit 103: Ana Rodriguez and Mahammad Alquaissia to Noah Yeager; $181,000
