$ 3.45 bn growth expected in HVAC Refrigerant Market from 2021-2025 | Analyzing growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

HVAC Refrigerant Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Report is now Available at Technavio

The HVAC refrigerant market size is expected to increase by $ 3.45 bn from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.85%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of the HVAC Refrigerant Market - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

The HVAC refrigerant market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. This study identifies the growing adoption of cleanrooms across industries as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC refrigerant market growth during the next few years.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The HVAC refrigerant market is driven by growing demand for reducing energy consumption and operating costs. However, stringent regulations against fluorocarbon refrigerants may hamper the market.

The HVAC refrigerant market analysis includes product and geography segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The HVAC refrigerant market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • A-Gas International Ltd.

  • Airgas Inc.

  • Arkema SA

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Dehon Service SAS - CLIMALIFE

  • Dongyue Group Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • SINOCHEM LANTIAN Co. Ltd.

  • The Chemours Co.

  • The Linde Group

Related Reports:
Refrigerant Compressors Market -The refrigerant compressors market has the potential to grow by USD 4.13 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%. Download a free sample report now!

HVAC Equipment Market- The HVAC equipment market size will grow up to $ 41.82 bn at a CAGR of 6.15% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

HVAC Refrigerant Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 3.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.69

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A-Gas International Ltd., Airgas Inc., Arkema SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dehon Service SAS - CLIMALIFE, Dongyue Group Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., SINOCHEM LANTIAN Co. Ltd., The Chemours Co., and The Linde Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-3-45-bn-growth-expected-in-hvac-refrigerant-market-from-2021-2025--analyzing-growth-in-industrial-machinery-industry--17000-technavio-research-reports-301391959.html

SOURCE Technavio

