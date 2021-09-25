$ 3.45 Bn growth opportunity in Global HSS Metal Cutting Tools Market 2021-2025 | Technavio forecasts 3.98% YOY growth in 2021
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HSS Metal Cutting Tools Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The HSS metal cutting tools market is estimated to grow by USD 3.45 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of over 6%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the growing market for fabricated metal products and the demand for superior quality products and CNC machines will drive the growth of the HSS Metal Cutting Tools Market during 2021-2025. However, capital intensive nature of the market might hamper growth.
The growth in the automotive industry will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the slowdown in the Chinese economy is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
The HSS metal cutting tools market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ERASTEEL, Kennametal Inc., LMT Onsrud LP, Morse Cutting Tools, NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., OSG USA Inc., Sandvik AB, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By Product, the HSS metal cutting tools market is classified into milling, drilling, tapping, and others. The market growth in the milling segment will be significant during the forecast period.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
