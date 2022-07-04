With 3.5% CAGR, Gas Compressor Market to Hit US$ 5,144.0 Million by the End of 2030 | Country Focused Market Research Report with Size, Share and Forecast

Reports and Insights BR Pvt. Ltd.

Dramatic growth in the oil and gas industry all around the world is primarily accelerating the growth of the global gas compressor market.

Brooklyn, New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights has published a new report titled, “ Gas Compressor Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” analyzed By Type (Oil injected, Oil free), By Compressor (Dynamic Compressor, Positive Displacement Compressor (Piston Compressor, Rotary Screw Compressor, Others (including Tooth Compressor and Scroll Compressor)), By End User (Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemicals, Power Generation, Others (including Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, and Transportation)) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 3,889.8 Mn by the end of 2022 and expected to reach at a value of US$ 5,144.0 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 3.5%. The study, which emphasizes the most recent business dynamics, trends, growth drivers and opportunities that are impacting the market growth, also comprises the market size and the compounded average growth rate (CAGR) for the projected period 2022 and 2030. The report on Gas Compressor Market also incorporates an in-depth assessment on both the macro- and micro-environmental factors that are likely to impact the market growth over the forecast period. In addition to that, analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis are utilized to reckon and gather the factors that are playing the role of the driving force for the growth of the market.

Gas Compressor Introduction

Gas compressor can be perceived as a crucial machinery in gaseous fluid drilling procedures. In order to regulate the flow in the pipeline and reimburse for the energy losses, the gas compressors are unified in the pipelines.

A gas compressor is basically a mechanical instrument that escalates the pressure of a gas by lowering its volume. One of the major factors that is primarily accelerating the growth of the global gas compressor market is the dramatic growth in the oil and gas industry all around the world which creates a bright stance for the gas compressors market in the near future.

In addition to that, the extensive adoption of gas compressors for the handling and conveyance of renewable energy resources, for instance natural gas, over extended distances, is further projected to offer major breakthroughs to the market growth in the following years. Conforming to this, the gas compressors also find applications in hospitals through the course of surgical procedures and in air filtration duct systems for holding the air quality and prohibiting infections and contaminations.

What is more, there are several product innovations, such as the formation of power-efficient mobile and light-weight compressors for mechanization in industrial plants, that is further estimated to act as a positive factor for the growth of the global gas compressor market in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, the leading product manufacturers of the market are also aiming their attention at emerging variants with enhanced storage tanks, improved performance capacities, minimum maintenance needs and fuel intake, which is further anticipated to offer considerable growth to the global gas compressor market over the coming years.

Gas Compressor Market Segmentation

The global gas compressor market is segmented on the basis of type, compressor, end user, and region.

By Type

Oil Injected

Oil Free

By Compressor

Dynamic Compressor

Positive Displacement Compressor

Piston Compressor

Rotary Screw Compressor

Others (including Tooth Compressor and Scroll Compressor)

By End User

Construction

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemicals

Power Generation

Others (including Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, and Transportation)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Gas Compressor Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global Gas Compressor market are:

Atlas Copco AB

HMS Group

GEA Group

Elliot Group

Kirloskar

Burckhardt Compression AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Howden Group

Ariel Corporation

Sundyne

Deep Industries Limited

J.P. Sauer & Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH

Among Others

