With 3.5% CAGR, Global Ethoxylates Market Size Worth USD 17.0 Billion by 2028

Facts & Factors

[207+ Pages Report] The size of the Global Ethoxylates Market was worth around USD 13.3 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 17.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of roughly 3.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Huntsman International LLC, Stepan Company, Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Sasol Ltd, India Glycols Ltd., Ineos Group Ltd., Solvay, and others.

TOKYO, JAPAN, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Ethoxylates Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Alcohol, Fatty Amine, Fatty Acid, Ethyl Ester, Glyceride, and Others), By Application (Household & Personal Care, Institutional & Industrial Cleaning, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals, Oilfield Chemicals, and Others), By End-use (Detergents, Personal Care, Ointments & Emulsions, Herbicides, Insecticides, Foam Control & Wetting Agents, Lubricants and Emulsifiers, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Ethoxylates Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 13.3 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 3.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 17.0 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Ethoxylates market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Ethoxylates market.

Ethoxylates Market Overview:

Ethoxylates are composites produced when ethylene oxide is used to treat alcohols and phenols while using potassium hydroxide as a catalyst. Ethoxylation results in the production of ethoxylates. Ethoxylation involves preparing ethylene oxide to react with substances that have labile hydrogen. These surfactants don't have ions in them.

Story continues

The demand for ethoxylates is growing in the personal care, industrial & institutional cleaning, pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and oilfield chemical industries, which are driving the global ethoxylate market significantly. They have a wide range of industrial applications because of their exceptional water solubility, low aquatic toxicity, good formulation, and superior wetting ability.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ethoxylates-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 207+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historical and ForecastGrowth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Ethoxylates market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 3.5% between 2022 and 2028.

The Ethoxylates market size was worth around US$ 13.3 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 17.0 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type, the alcohol ethoxylates were predicted to dominate the market in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, household & personal care applications held the largest market share in 2021

Based on end-use, the detergent segment accounted for a major revenue share in 2021.

Based on region, Europe held the largest revenue share in 2021.

Market Growth Drivers

The increased consumer awareness of personal care and cleanliness is what is driving the global ethoxylate market. Ethoxylates are frequently found in hair care products including shampoos and conditioners because they aid in foaming, take away oil, and give the skin a feeling of being exceptionally clean. In addition, it is predicted that the market will be supported in the forecast period by the increased demand for ointments in the pharmaceutical industry. Ethoxylates are also employed in the textile sector for scouring, dyeing, and lubricating. Additionally, it is predicted that the market would increase in the upcoming years as a result of the main manufacturers' growing investments and research & development activities.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/ethoxylates-market



Ethoxylates Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Because of COVID-19, there was a shortage of products used for personal care, despite an increased awareness of the need for proper hygiene to lower the risk of infection. Despite this increased awareness, there was a shortage of these products on the market. As a result of government restrictions, global lockdowns, and the closure of the majority of industrial facilities for the remainder of the year to prevent the spread of the virus, worldwide sales of personal care products have decreased by more than 4.5%, and supply problems have emerged.

As a consequence of this, the market for ethoxylates has become more competitive. The fact that the markets are beginning to gradually open up is a promising development for the ethoxylates market.

Competitive Players Insights

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global ethoxylates Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Ethoxylates market include:

BASF

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Huntsman International LLC

Stepan Company

Clariant AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Sasol Ltd

India Glycols Ltd.

Ineos Group Ltd.

Solvay.

Browse the full “Ethoxylates Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Alcohol, Fatty Amine, Fatty Acid, Ethyl Ester, Glyceride, and Others), By Application (Household & Personal Care, Institutional & Industrial Cleaning, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals, Oilfield Chemicals, and Others), By End-use (Detergents, Personal Care, Ointments & Emulsions, Herbicides, Insecticides, Foam Control & Wetting Agents, Lubricants and Emulsifiers, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/ethoxylates-market



Ethoxylates Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global ethoxylates market is segmented based on type, application, end-use, and region.

The global market is divided into alcohol, fatty amine, fatty acid, ethyl ester, glyceride, and others based on their types. The leading market share belonged to alcohol ethoxylates, and they are anticipated to continue to dominate during the projection period. One of the primary materials utilized in the manufacture of surfactants is Alcohol Ethoxylates (AE). The largest downstream market for fatty alcohols is also found there. They are advantageous for use in formulations of laundry detergents because of their fast biodegradation, enhanced cleaning of synthetic textiles, and tolerance to water hardness.

Based on the application, the market is categorized into household & personal care, institutional & industrial cleaning, pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, and others. In 2021, household & personal care accounted for the major revenue share. During the projected period, dominance is anticipated in this sector. The industry is expanding because many household cleaning products, including glass cleaners, carpet cleaners, oven cleansers, air fresheners, liquid & powdered laundry detergents, dishwashing gels & detergents, fabric conditioners, and hard surface & floor cleaners, widely use it.

The global market is divided into detergents, personal care, ointments & emulsions, insecticides, herbicides, wetting agents for foam, lubricants & emulsifiers, and others based on end-use. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the detergent category would rule. When applied to products, natural ethoxylates are gentle and do not affect human skin. As a result, several detergent manufacturers are moving toward formulating their products with ethoxylates derived from natural sources. Because they are inert, non-toxic, non-corrosive, and frequently have a high flash point that doesn't harm marine life, ethoxylates are also advantageous for the environment.

Regional Analysis:

The market for ethoxylates may be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. In 2021, Europe had the biggest market share, and it is anticipated that it would continue to dominate during the projection period. The increase in demand from the personal care, pharmaceutical, and home & industrial cleaning industries is attributed to the region's expansion.

People's better lifestyles and growing awareness of the importance of personal hygiene have spurred the consumption of personal care products. Demand for the product is predicted to be driven throughout the projection period by enhanced efforts and initiatives by governments as well as the European Commission to revitalize the end-use markets for ethoxylates, including medicines and agrochemicals.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/ethoxylates-market



Recent Industry Developments:

In January 2019 , the French ethoxylation facility owned by Wilmar has been purchased by INEOS Oxide. By using this strategy, INEOS will be able to grow its European ethoxylates business. The business wants to boost the plant's ethylene oxide manufacturing capacity to 270 KT.

In June 2020, Altivia Oxide Chemicals, an affiliate of ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, acquired KMCO and its associated chemical ethoxylation manufacturing assets in Crosby, Texas.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 13.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 17.0 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players BASF, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Huntsman International LLC, Stepan Company, Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Sasol Ltd, India Glycols Ltd., Ineos Group Ltd., Solvay, and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, End-use, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/ethoxylates-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Ethoxylates market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Alcohol

Fatty Amine

Fatty Acid

Ethyl Ester

Glyceride

Others

By Application

Household & Personal Care

Institutional & Industrial Cleaning

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Others

By End-use

Detergents

Personal Care

Ointments & Emulsions

Herbicides

Insecticides

Foam Control & Wetting Agents

Lubricants and Emulsifiers

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Ethoxylates Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ethoxylates-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application, End-use, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Scrap Metal Recycling Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/scrap-metal-recycling-market



Laminating Adhesives Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/laminating-adhesives-market



Chlorobenzenes Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/chlorobenzene-market



Aerogel Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/aerogel-market



Polycarbonate Resin Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/polycarbonate-resin-market



Magnesite Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/magnesite-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/



