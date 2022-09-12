U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

With 3.5% CAGR, Global Tobacco Paper Market Size to Hit US$ 1.3 Billion by 2026: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·7 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

The Global Tobacco Paper Market size is expected to reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 3.5% between 2021 and 2026. The major market players are profiled in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Bukit Muria Jaya, GlatzFeinpapiere, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Delfort Group AG, Hangzhou Huafeng Paper Co., Ltd., Richer Paper Co. Ltd., The Rolling Paper Company, Mudanjiang Hengfeng Paper Co., Ltd., Republic Technologies (UK) Ltd, Miquel Y Costas, Pura Group, Glatz Group, PT BUKIT Muria Jaya, and NIPPON PAPER PAPYLIA Co. Ltd., among others.

Miami, FL, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled Tobacco Paper Market By Paper Grade (Plug Wrap Paper, Rolling Paper, Tipping Base Paper, and Cigarette Tissue), By Material (Rice Straw, Flax, Wood Pulp, Sisal, Hemp, and Esparto), By Weight (Up To 10 gsm, 10 gsm - 25 gsm, and More Than 25 gsm), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026. in its research database.

“According to the most recent research study, the demand of global Tobacco Paper Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.1 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 3.5% between 2021 and 2026.”

Tobacco Paper Market Overview:

Tobacco paper is the kind of cover that wraps the tobacco. The product is a special kind for industrial production as well as hand cigarette rolling. The tobacco paper along with other paper grades falls in the group of specialty papers differentiated by fulfilling specific features needed by their specific functions as well as usage.

Basic grades of cigarette paper include cigarette tissue, plug wrap paper, and tipping paper. Cigarette tissue paper is the cover packaging the tobacco. Plug wrap paper is the cover paper that filters the inner envelope as well as envelope paper. Tipping paper filters outside the envelope and establishes a link between the filter and the cigarette paper covering the tobacco.

Cigarette tissue papers comprise a whole range of chemical additives (nearly 25% to 35%) and along with decor papers they are classified under the most advanced grades.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/tobacco-paper-market-report

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per the analysis, the Tobacco Paper market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 3.5% between 2021 and 2026.

  • The Tobacco Paper market size was worth around US$ 1.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 1.3 billion by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • The rising prevalence of cigarette smoking as a habit is one of the primary reasons propelling the global tobacco paper market.

  • Based on type, the cigarette tissue segment is projected to hold the largest market share due to the high demand for preventing the presence of high nicotine content.

  • The wood pulp segment is projected to hold the highest market share in the global tobacco paper market owing to the rising environmental concerns and demand for eco-friendly products.

  • On the basis of region, the “Asia Pacific” region to dominate the global market surge during the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors

  • Massive popularity of roll-your-own (RYO) cigarettes to drive market trends

The banning of flavored tobacco by regulatory authorities like the U.S. FDA along with the large spectrum of product offerings as well as designing of rolling filters & papers will steer the demand for RYO tobacco items like cigarettes. This, in turn, is estimated to steer the expansion of the market during the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, the escalating popularity of eco-friendly tobacco papers is predicted to mark a new era of growth for the tobacco paper industry during the forecast period. Additionally, manufacturers are introducing environment-friendly items like treeless cigarette rolling papers as well as rolling tobacco papers made from fruits and vegetable pulps as well as cultivated cotton. Nevertheless, fire-related deaths occurring due to cigars are predicted to negatively impact the growth of the tobacco paper industry during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/tobacco-paper-market-report

Segmentation Analysis

The global tobacco paper market is segmented based on paper grade, material, weight, and regions.

  • Wood pulp to dominate the material segment by 2027 in terms of revenue

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is owing to the massive use of the material in manufacturing the tobacco paper.

  • Cigarette tissue segment to register highest CAGR over the forecast timeline

The cigarette tissue segment is set to record the highest growth rate of nearly over 2% during the forecast timeline. The segmental surge is owing to the ability of the cigarette tissues in preventing the breathing of hazardous materials and the ability to minimize the nicotine proportion breathed. In addition to this, beneficial features of cigarette tissues will steer the expansion of the segment during the forecast period.

Competitive Players Analysis

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Tobacco Paper Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global tobacco paper market include;

  • Bukit Muria Jaya

  • GlatzFeinpapiere

  • Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

  • Delfort Group AG

  • Hangzhou Huafeng Paper Co. Ltd.

  • Richer Paper Co. Ltd.

  • The Rolling Paper Company

  • Mudanjiang Hengfeng Paper Co. Ltd.

  • Republic Technologies (UK) Ltd

  • Miquel Y Costas

  • Pura Group

  • Glatz Group

  • PT BUKIT Muria Jaya

  • NIPPON PAPER PAPYLIA Co. Ltd.

Browse the full “Tobacco Paper Market By Paper Grade (Plug Wrap Paper, Rolling Paper, Tipping Base Paper, and Cigarette Tissue), By Material (Rice Straw, Flax, Wood Pulp, Sisal, Hemp, and Esparto), By Weight (Up To 10 gsm, 10 gsm - 25 gsm, and More Than 25 gsm), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/tobacco-paper-market-report

Regional Dominance:

  • Asia Pacific to lead the overall market surge during the forecast period

The growth of the regional market during the forecast timeline is owing to the large-scale usage of environment-friendly items like treeless cigar rolling papers and filter tips. Apart from this, growing environmental concerns among the end-users of the region are likely to drive industry growth in the Asia Pacific. Countries like India and China are likely to be the major regional revenue pockets during the forecast period.

The global tobacco paper market is segmented as follows:

By Paper Grade

  • Plug Wrap Paper

  • Rolling Paper

  • Tipping Base Paper

  • Cigarette Tissue

By Material

  • Rice Straw

  • Flax

  • Wood Pulp

  • Sisal

  • Hemp

  • Esparto

By Weight

  • Up To 10 gsm

  • 10 gsm ­ 25 gsm

  • More Than 25 gsm

By Region

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Southeast Asia

    • Rest of Southeast Asia

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • GCC

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2020

USD 1.1 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2026

USD 1.3 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

3.5% CAGR

Base Year

2020

Forecast Years

2021-2026

Key Market Players

Bukit Muria Jaya, GlatzFeinpapiere, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Delfort Group AG, Hangzhou Huafeng Paper Co., Ltd., Richer Paper Co. Ltd., The Rolling Paper Company, Mudanjiang Hengfeng Paper Co., Ltd., Republic Technologies (UK) Ltd, Miquel Y Costas, Pura Group, Glatz Group, PT BUKIT Muria Jaya, and NIPPON PAPER PAPYLIA Co. Ltd., among others

Key Segment

By Type, By Weight, By Material, By Refining, and By Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/tobacco-paper-market-report

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2021-2026

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, By Weight, By Material, By Refining, and By Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Legal Marijuana Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/legal-marijuana-market

E-Cigarette Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-cigarette-market-by-product-type-disposable-rechargeable-1158

Carbon Nanomaterials Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/carbon-nanomaterials-market-by-type-carbon-nanotubes-carbon-746

Seed Paper Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/seed-paper-market-report

E-Paper Display Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-paper-display-market-report

Paper Straw Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/paper-straw-market-report

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


