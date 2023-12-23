$3.5 million Indian Hill home sale among the week's top property transfers

Find out how much property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.

Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:

We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.

Amberley Village

8755 Arborcrest Dr: Clark Douglas & Kimberly Conie to Dc Investment Solutions LLC; $360,000

Anderson Township

1135 Wittshire Ln: Lewis Vicky Ann & Denise Renee to Sprunk Stephen; $250,000

1447 Verdale Dr: Thompson Andrew Blade & Kristin Miller to Burdette Bryan R & Alex Stolz; $270,000

1514 Cohasset Dr: Quatkemeyer Judith O to Siddiqi Norma S; $245,000

1732 Emerald Glade Ln: Bollman Beth A to Lindberg Julia; $325,000

2290 Berrywood Dr: Bybee Rebecca to Mcgill Rene J & William E Mcgill; $257,000

2391 Bretton Dr: Gray Randall T Tr to Gray Trent & Lindsey; $400,000

6761 Sunray Ave: Katzenstein Lori A to Kersey Cyndie & Joshua Kersey; $259,900

7152 Grantham Wy: Nipper Matthew M & Leah to Cox Sara M & Mitchell C Fyan; $339,000

7443 Towerview Ln: Williams Steven K to Japic LLC; $150,000

8118 Witts Meadow Ln: Veldkamp Kristen A to Altman Frank & Karen Altman; $223,000

856 Woodlyn Dr: Vilardo Gina M to Ralph James A & Shu Chi Liang; $230,000

916 Woodlyn Dr: Onderdonk Rebecca to Ballinger Zachary; $125,000

Avondale

115 Ehrman Ave: Magnus Investments LLC to Nw Ventures LLC; $38,500

3641 Canyon Dr: Sharp Jason Lake & Laurie Sharp Page to Opendoor Property Trust I; $418,800

817 Cleveland Ave: Morton Melvin to Hickland Mitzi; $169,900

Blue Ash

5094 Arabella Cir: Wp Summit Park LLC to Ruter Bradley W & Sarah L; $175,000

5949 Kenridge Dr: Tims Erin to Love David & Iris; $397,000

9226 Fidelis Dr: Brogan Thomas B to Linger Thomas & Becky Linger; $445,000

Bond Hill

1433 California Ave: Pitts Julia D @ 8 to Lw Alexander LLC; $107,000

1766 Catalina Ave: Brown Charles R to Robinson Aleia L & Darrell L Winfree; $209,000

4850 Paddock Rd: Apex Properties Investments LLC to Smith Alena; $245,000

Business District

1150 Vine St: Yau Gregory Y to Murphy Kaitlynn; $199,900

California

Penn Ave: Downtheriver LLC to Fehns Landing LLC; $100,000

Carthage

17 Sixty-fifth St: Glover Randy B to Magana Jessie Nathaniel &; $15,350

Cheviot

3616 Westwood Northern Bv: Hladky Gregory F to Misganaw Abebaw; $68,000

3743 Bank Ct: Rcr Properties LLC to Swope Braydon; $162,500

Colerain Township

10074 Windswept Ln: Illyria Investments LLC to Crumpley Tamara; $223,775

10282 Season Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Lyons Melissa; $195,000

10971 Colerain Ave: Olson Michelle L & Lance E to Steinbach Matthew A; $555,000

12061 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Davenport Leando R; $413,285

2414 Merriway Ln: Mettey Joseph R Iii & Rhonda L to Bell Terrence; $172,000

2760 Brampton Dr: Arevalo Maria & Napoleon Serrano to Downtown Maintenance Care Solutions LLC; $150,000

2894 Bentbrook Dr: Kent James E & Ivy L to Sylla Salamata; $290,000

3018 Autumnridge Dr: Combs Melissa Ann to Lockwood Annabelle & Kane Michael Kallenberger; $265,000

3123 Birchway Dr: Sbarbati Joyce to Apr Investment Group LLC; $39,500

3131 Preserve Ln: Hoesl Clare I to Hoesl Joseph George; $109,000

3151 Preserve Ln: Schaffer Christine M to Addo Nana Yaa Amoakowaa; $125,000

3204 Donnybrook Ln: Lohman Marilyn M to Mercer Cristopher; $227,000

3212 Orangeburg Ct: Helferich Christine to Lopez Diana A Zelaya; $184,900

3329 Banning Rd: Freese Kevin M to Voelker Ethan J & Katlyn N Stutzman; $210,000

3360 Deshler Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-03 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Tr LLC; $63,000

5364 Day Rd: Benkert Marybelle N to Murphy Isabella; $220,000

5646 Springdale Rd: Foote Marian F to Shucktis Remodeling Inc; $70,000

6602 Melodymanor Dr: Sutar Purna B & Som Neopaney to Hughes Terry Lynn; $246,000

7435 Thompson Rd: Vandehatert Jenifer Geiss to Hayes Rachel & Katherine Tate; $358,000

7830 Cheviot Rd: Koepflejames to Vasquez Elisandra Perez &; $135,550

8299 Jackies Dr: Schenkel Donna Jennings to 8299 Jackies Dr LLC; $117,000

8317 Royal Heights Dr: Baumgartner Donald J to Solve Ventures LLC; $60,000

8750 Carrousel Park Cr: Maurits Kathryn to Lewis Michelle R; $145,900

8751 Carrousel Park Cr: Copley Doris Juanita to Ponting Tanya Maria; $60,000

8778 Venus Ln: Angie Properties LLC to Hernandez Gustavo Garcia & Paola Gonzalez Raya; $200,000

8820 Carrousel Park Cr: Dick Donna M to Covington Tribble Khaliek A; $145,000

9527 Amarillo Ct: Kfj Reality Group LLC to Wilkins Darrien M; $108,000

9787 Condor Dr: Barcus Philip L & Judith A Co-tr to Ridgeway Eric; $6,000

9802 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $44,230

9804 Dunnlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $38,230

9806 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $44,230

Sweetbay Cir: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Johnson Reuben; $493,037

College Hill

1141 Groesbeck Rd: Dennison Garywayne to Double Anchor Investments LLC; $33,000

1141 Groesbeck Rd: Double Anchor Investments LLC to Pearl Water LLC; $62,500

2053 Connecticut Ave: Glover Tyrone Jr & Cassondra R Moore to Glover Tyrone Jr; $46,500

5300 Hamilton Ave: Turner Toni J to Bostick Eric V & Leslie Anne; $195,000

5742 Kenneth Ave: Vb Two LLC to Rizzo Zachary David; $140,000

6021 Lantana Ave: K3b Ii LLC to Bussey Jeanne May; $225,000

6026 Winton Ridge Ln: Curtis Jason T to Harp Jeffrey Lamar & Cynthia Delane Davis; $385,000

6040 Pawnee Dr: Gendrew Marche to Burkett Stephen; $220,000

Columbia Township

5500 Kennedy Ave: Ledford Caleb & Elizabeth to Vance Zachary A; $200,000

6934 Bramble Ave: Haven Dalton to Ullrich Rei LLC; $167,000

Columbia Tusculum

3807 Eastern Ave: Pardini Richard Jr & Sabrina Cunningham to Young Benjamin Robert & Dinese M Young; $400,000

Deer Park

3801 Galbraith Rd: Wickshire Deer Park Propco LLC to Deer Park Alf Property LLC; $8,119,165

Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Fricke Alexander R & Danielle Peters; $375,085

Delhi Township

250 Jupiter Dr: Tidball Sarah to Howard Roosevelt Jr Tr; $205,000

4321 Redstar Ct: Alf Marilyn R to Bogner Mary R; $150,000

5319 Plumridge Dr: Hoesl Joseph to Tenmore Holdings LLC; $145,000

914 Beechmeadow Ln: Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Avm Investments Inc; $130,000

East Price Hill

1133 Mcpherson Ave: Goines James W & Jane F to Do Son Kim; $80,000

312 Rosemont Ave: Dole Linda Tr to Kidd Lucien & Cidnei; $130,000

364 Grand Ave: Roell Carol E to Birdwhistell David M & Beverlt B Birdwhistell; $790,000

East Walnut Hills

1763 Mcmillan Ave: Nas Investments LLC to Sherman William D & Mimi S Goodrich; $999,000

2200 Victory Pw: Edgecliff Condominium Owners Association Inc The to Pook Jack & Nancy Pook; $170,000

2356 Park Ave: Matkowski Bette to Pauley Rachel; $269,700

East Westwood

3535 Fyffe Ave: Grant Charles E & Cynthia C to 3f Inc; $105,000

Elmwood Place

407 Walnut St: Luckey Properties LLC to Cux Properties LLC; $180,000

503 Lombardy St: Isaiah 55 Inc to Peralta Hardwood Svs LLC; $6,000

Evanston

1522 Jonathan Ave: Ponna Shobhan & Saritha to Perez Luis B De La Rosa & Gladys E Garzon Abreu; $300,000

1731 Hewitt Ave: Kimber Robin Lenise to 25 Montgomery Developement LLC; $200,000

1734 Hewitt Ave: Kimber Robin Lenise to 25 Montgomery Developement LLC; $200,000

1736 Hewitt Ave: Kimber Robin Lenise to 25 Montgomery Developement LLC; $200,000

1758 Brewster Ave: Jason Denise to Summitt Property Buyers LLC; $73,000

3338 Bevis Ave: Bevis Ave LLC to Williams Nicole M; $255,000

3432 Fernside Pl: 25 Montgomery Development LLC to Quimby Amie; $325,000

Forest Park

11518 Raphael Pl: Jackson William G to Uhlhorn Michael Clemens; $87,500

11659 Hanover Rd: Beras Wady David Pineda to Roblero Carlos Eduardo Bravo; $29,257

563 Brunswick Dr: Nicolaus Judith A to Estelle Rachel; $200,000

Glendale

1096 Laurel Ave: Laney Raymond Dave & Linda Lee Laney to Thomas Carrie M; $250,000

515 Sharon Rd: Handel Carol J to Harman Mae; $90,000

Green Township

2820 Parkwalk Dr: Hermes Otto H & Celeste T to Slattery Michael & Lisa Slattery; $340,000

3530 Markay Ct: Williams Tasha Renee to Merk Benjamin Joseph; $225,000

3963 School Section Rd: Nguyen Thao to Gilman Donald L & Kelly A; $150,000

4343 Turf Ln: Collins Kimberly M & Jack P Armstrong to Mfomkpa Jospeh Rodrigue Nsang &; $245,000

4660 Jessup Rd: Huizing Benjamin D to Deerhunter Properties LLC & Lydia N Schmitt; $229,000

5524 Karen Ave: Hauer Vincent W to Federmann Abby; $180,000

5555 Lawrence Rd: Whitton Lauren N to Spies Justin Earl & Rachael Arnold; $219,900

5920 Snyder Rd: Kuhlmann Robert J to Callahan Liam; $130,000

Old Stone Rdg: Simmons Homes Inc to Dennis Ott Builders Inc; $30,000

Greenhills

1 Dewitt St: Hendricks Michael to Mobley Damon & Cynthia Mobley; $120,000

Harrison

1563 Fairchild Dr: Vogel Dale C & Adam C to Merschbach Lindsay & James Merschbach; $485,000

312 Whitewater Dr: Hoover Adam M & Matthew A Murtaugh to Myers Tabitha Nicole; $224,900

Harrison Township

10171 West Rd: Henschen Joseph N to Westrich Presley D & Courtney C Stiles; $150,000

10267 Lees Creek Rd: The Drees Company to Green James M Iv Tr & Nicole S Green Tr; $767,627

Hyde Park

2444 Madison Rd: Mayfield Edward & Eugenia to Winterfeldt David; $339,500

3135 Victoria Ave: Greenberg Gary L to Smch Holdings 2023 LLC; $1,305,000

3672 Traskwood Cr: Demar Martha V to Chemaly Hana Christina; $295,000

4120 Allendale Dr: Rybicki Frank John III to Treadway Don; $594,000

Indian Hill

9200 Old Indian Hill Rd: Chapman Colby A Tr to Jones Kenneth Wesley Malone Jr & Gabrielle; $3,500,000

Kennedy Heights

3542 Amberacres Dr: Warm Suzan to Local Capital LLC; $185,000

3543 Amberacres Dr: Barnes Michael R & Erika S to Lee Janice Arnette; $235,000

6215 Kennedy Ave: Ymvh Group LLC to Larkin Ventures LLC; $135,000

Loveland

106 Osage Dr: Dematteo Matthew & Elizabeth to Ceccopieri Christopher; $330,000

524 Main St: Lusk Stephanie to Todd Jessica Walsh & Matthew B; $285,000

820 Carrington Pl: Guevara Katherine to Langworthy Chase; $193,000

Madeira

7825 Mapleleaf Dr: Pike Thomas to Sheehy Residential Properties LLC; $346,000

Madisonville

4508 Plainville Rd: J Noble Real Estate LLC to Nance Nicholas M; $260,000

4832 Plainville Rd: Jeffries James L Jr to Plunkett Meredith W III; $175,000

4836 Plainville Rd: Jeffries James L Jr to Plunkett Meredith W III; $175,000

5711 Chandler St: Corr Investments LLC to Handy Homes Guys LLC; $102,000

Miami Township

2889 Buckridge Dr: Fisher Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Hildebrandt David A; $597,722

3061 Barnbougle Dr: Smith Cathryn G & Scott D to Schwartz Clinton; $430,000

7812 Anson Ln: Farfsing Lawrence E to Sullivan Elijah; $210,000

Montgomery

10604 Adventure Ln: Cooksey Mark L & Shawda A to Rathel Derek Lee; $975,000

230 Vintage Club Dr: Traditions Vc North LLC to Brown Margaret Hoffman & Paul Edward Butt; $859,514

7915 Pfeiffer Rd: Fischer Brittany C & Chadwick M to Stephens Heath R & Jessica Owen Stephens; $465,000

Mount Adams

1129 Belvedere St: Nickolas Steven & Ann to Kendall Christopher & Sarah Kendall; $680,000

Mount Airy

2326 Raeburn Te: Blatt Bernice to Vissing Bruce & Kelly Mason; $325,000

2630 Gracewood Ave: Crutcher Trent Michael to Evans Simeion; $225,000

Mount Healthy

1963 Adams Rd: Downtown Maintenance Care Solutions LLC to Napoleon Serrano & Maria Arevalo; $370,000

Mount Lookout

3033 Griest Ave: Cayse Michael to Greiwe Grant H & Brianna Tomasi; $560,000

3662 Grandin Rd: Wood Mccrystle Tr to Wathen William D Jr & Catherine Broman Wathen; $854,249

517 Missouri Ave: Moore Dennis W & Trude A Co-trustees to Shewakramani Sanjay; $760,000

Mount Washington

1346 Deliquia Dr: Bryson Kimberly & Kevin to Sibey Cynthia A @ 3; $260,000

Northside

1610 Glen Parker Ave: Hackworth Taylor to Fons Phillip & Kersten; $247,000

1617 Powers St: Ayulta Construction LLC to Antony Kristen; $325,000

4122 Witler St: Keilholz Morgan & Eric Galle to Mcleod Alyse R; $224,900

4216 Delaney St: Grote Martha to Moorefield Ebony & Sami Charbel; $250,000

Norwood

4417 Ashland Ave: Neat Jr William Dennis to Blackmarr Jennifer Marie & Kathryne Darragh Ethrid; $255,000

5018 Linden Ave: Mao Shu Zuolutions LLC to Clugston James William; $265,000

Highland Ave: Williams Thomas F & Mary A to Nerlinger Nicholas R & Kelsey E; $30,000

Oakley

2724 Minot Ave: Keuffer John R Jr & Jaynee M to Next Journey Home Offers LLC; $272,000

3223 Bach Ave: Hinde Properties LLC to West-estell Arzell; $495,000

3766 Drake Ave: Moran James J & Catherine A to Lewis Kelsey @3; $649,900

3869 Isabella Ave: Jackson Nickolas to Evans Zachary James; $325,000

4232 Appleton St: Ef Holdco Wre Reo Assets LLC to Pinnanath Sachin; $177,000

Pleasant Ridge

5642 Lawndale Pl: White Timothy to Zellhuber Benjamon Joseph & Holly Drury; $210,000

Reading

1216 Second St: Von Bargen Roberta to Fader Todd; $80,000

232 Mechanic St: Richards Mariah C to Bauer Billie Joe & Mark David; $215,000

Riverside

3541 Wisconsin Ave: 1562 Ruth Ave LLC to Luis Construction LLC; $45,000

Roselawn

1422 Robinwood Ave: Housemeyer Laurie to Meert Shante Hope & Jeremiah William; $260,000

7829 Sunfield Dr: Burress Donna K to Pavone Property Preservations LLC; $141,100

Sayler Park

78 Laura Ln: Vb One LLC to Cooper Beverly & Robert Jordan; $150,000

River Rd: Vb One LLC to Cooper Beverly & Robert Jordan; $150,000

Sharonville

10564 Robindale Dr: Brothers Buy Houses LLC to Bergy Buildings LLC; $145,000

10564 Robindale Dr: Christman Kathleen Patricia to Brothers Buy Houses LLC; $70,500

Silverton

3943 Holman Cr: Guju Jr George & Austin A Guju to Cohen Adira; $274,900

South Cumminsville

3633 Borden St: Arav Roy to Basu Sandeep; $127,000

South Fairmount

2564 Beekman St: Quantum Investment Group Inc to Cincinnati Sunrise Home's & Investments; $48,000

2816 Spring Grove Ave: Bingley One LLC to B & R Property LLC; $275,000

Springdale

474 Maple Circle Dr: Hobbs Diane Carol & William Frederick Woods to The Home Missioners Of America Dba; $210,000

891 Clearfield Ln: Waldorf Matthew Allen to Th Property Owner I LLC; $225,000

Springfield Township

1063 Thunderbird Dr: Odocha Florence to Balsamo Home Investments LLC; $174,001

10687 Toulon Dr: Zakhir George to Ross Jabber & Linda; $295,000

118 Ridgeway Rd: Topmiller Kevin Allen to Lentz Eeva Renee; $115,000

11921 Belgreen Ln: Johnson Leslie A M & Sean G L to Opendoor Property Trust I; $281,100

1619 Brightview Dr: Flasconi Michael A to Whitaker Jason Lee & Heidi; $90,000

1866 Vinemont Dr: Jennings Daniel J to Cooper Walter L & Nadine Y Finley; $235,000

6231 Betts Ave: Foster-moore Tracia J to Home Recreations LLC; $30,000

6308 Betts Ave: Zepeda Gonzalo Garcia to Baker Amy & Dante Nelson; $5,110

7329 Commonwealth Dr: Klare Charles Michael to Duncan Catherine; $250,000

7963 Burgundy Ln: Doktor Matthew J & Samantha K to Doktor Samantha K & Phililip Ranly; $40,000

8778 Venus Ln: Angie Properties LLC to Hernandez Gustavo Garcia & Paola Gonzalez Raya; $200,000

St. Bernard

5353 Spring Grove Ave: New Vulco Real Estate Co LLC to Kc Real Estate LLC; $2,415,000

Sycamore Township

3840 Mantell Ave: Burnett Group LLC to Zettler Jr Thomas & Brittany Ann; $264,600

4110 Estermarie Dr: Squires Real Estate Group LLC to Swalle Liza Gray Ling & Spencer Neil Wendell; $250,900

4533 Theodore Ave: Kuntz Jerome W to Dearinger Travis; $203,000

4541 Theodore Ave: Kuntz Jerome W to Dearinger Travis; $203,000

7381 Fields Ertel Rd: Levay Helen Fanz Tr to Coronas Woodworking LLC; $80,000

7937 School Rd: J&j Ceddia Properties LLC to Matterin LLC; $1,500,000

8311 Wexford Ave: Wagers Jennifer Marie to Rudolph David H; $217,000

Symmes Township

11650 Woodwind Dr: Cenare Investment Trust to Murphy Marsha Sue & Joan Mary Hutton; $360,000

Walnut Hills

1621 William H Taft Rd: Vision Property Investments II LLC to Plaskey John M & Kelsey Riggs; $250,000

665 June St: Wl Development LLC to Gudorf Properties III LLC; $255,000

West Price Hill

1012 Seton Ave: 118 13m LLC to Yoel C Real Estate LLC; $94,000

1726 Ashbrook Dr: Yra Development Corp to Mako Property Group LLC; $95,000

606 Trenton Ave: Stahmann Ernst A to Abney Philip; $82,000

810 Greenwich Ave: Flowers Beverly J to Next Journey Home Offers LLC; $36,000

Westwood

2810 Montana Ave: Morales Neftali Marco Tulio Ramirez & Edilma Karolina Gonzalez to Mcallister Ashley Madison Kathleen; $215,000

2914 Grasselli Ave: Broomes Lawanda F to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $159,900

3052 Worthington Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $100,000

3132 Ramona Ave: Sayers Carrie to Stronghold Properties LLC; $221,500

3238 Brater Ave: Crawford Edward J & Bethany K to Dc Investment Solutions LLC; $100,000

3264 Daytona Ave: Vb One LLC to Browner Robert; $180,000

3349 Wunder Ave: Heine Pauline to Bambach Adam C; $220,000

3414 Bighorn Ct: Louis Douglas to Venture Real Estate Group LLC; $83,500

3617 Fieldcrest Dr: Cook Terri L to Cinsations Mgmt LLC; $175,000

Whitewater Township

5143 State Route 128: Fowler Randy M & Susan R to Redwing Falcon Farms LLC; $115,000

7243 Redridge Dr: Brandt Jason M & Kelsey D to Morris Steven James & Lindsey Ray; $370,000

8427 Harrison Ave: Egbers Properties LLC to Oberts Auto Care LLC; $150,000

Wyoming

315 Reily Rd: Marty Christine V to Kunnen Ryan E & Sarah Jacob Kunnen; $830,000

39 Reily Rd: Kunnen Ryan E & Sarah J to Wakefield Andrew L & Emily Wakefield; $565,000

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Information provided by Christine Charlson.

Alexandria

105 Hunters HL: Jeunet and Scott Davenport to Haley and Timothy Cooper; $355,000

110 Hunters Hill: Sherry and Glenn Baldwin to Ashlyn Tenhagen and Kenton Sharp; $350,000

11047 Dairybarn Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Alicia and Robert Lucas; $477,500

203 Ashley Drive: Brittany Woods to Ronald Cotcamp; $150,000

3 Terrace Drive: Jennifer and Richard Moore to Mariah Lozier and Evan Oakley; $200,000

7531 Flintshire Drive, unit 4-301: Paula and George Schreiner to Christa and Melvin Aston; $265,000

843 Rifle Ridge, unit D: The Drees Company to David Scheibly; $306,000

Bellevue

303 Eden Ave., unit 2B: Donna and Theodore Bross Jr. to Karen Neyer; $1,265,000

321 Division St.: Northern Lights Properties, LLP to Taylor Abner; $232,000

353 Berry Ave.: JSP Properties, LLC to Seven Crawford; $259,000

Bromley

8 Pike St.: Real Equity OH, LLC to Hedge Capital Group, LLC; $49,000

Burlington

5939 Bunkers Ave., unit 143-E: Melissa and George Redding III to Barbara and Charles Coffey; $350,000

1736 Deer Run Drive: Tia and Tyler Wood to Chey Burkhead; $285,000

2612 Myrtle Lane: Leah and Pavel Urruchi to Lauren Ledford and Aaron Hurley; $285,000

2842 Rolling Green Court: Meghan and Bradeon Behrens, Angela and Richard Steller and Benjamin Hoskins to Alexander Ghanbar; $350,000

4025 Cider Mill Court, unit 23-102: Jessica Daniels to Lydia Foote; $190,000

5728 Bunkers Ave., unit 100B: Cathy and Kevin Beighle to Sandra Alford, Patricia and Jeffrey Darling; $250,000

Cold Spring

112 Creekstone Court: Carrie and Thomas Belcher to Angela and Jeffrey Schwegman; $273,000

555 Ivy Ridge Drive: Alyssa Key and Thomas Storms to Timothy White; $187,500

6903 E. Alexandria Pike: Margaret and Ryan Wilson to Kimberly and David Rawlings; $75,000

Covington

1 W. 28th St.: Kimberly Middleto to Kelsey Hodke and Peyton Ruholl; $158,000

1042 Russell St.: Reliable Solutions Contracting, LLC to LAND1042, LLC; $210,000

1124 Lee St.: Bethany and Todd Breckel to Buy The Best Franchise, Inc.; $290,000

1508 Banklick St.: CAPIP, LLC to Rest and Zen Homes, LLC; $106,500

1533 Holman Ave.: Emily Roberts to Jennifer Torrence and Shannon Bannerman; $379,000

186 Coyote Court: Linda and Fred Cornett to Jennifer and Richard Moore; $335,000

200 Pike St.: Tischbein Properties, LLC to BD Holdings, LLC; $1,175,000

207 W. 5th St.: Eva Jackson to Jill Ratliff; $70,000

2240 Dorian Drive: Donald Bailey to Wilson Horner; $289,000

2373 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Megan Dakoske and Dylan Curran; $325,000

2375 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Christopher Brewer; $299,500

2414 Arezzo St.: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to David Loesch; $289,500

2480 Arezzo St.: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Paula and Douglas Ebert; $305,000

2715 Alexandria Ave.: Rick Ader to Michael Rheault; $60,000

2727 Birch Ave.: Vivian Griffis to Madeline Queen and Ramiro Solano; $173,000

329 W. 9th St.: Kama and Jeffrey Reed to Glen Maschinot; $27,500

3501 Latonia Ave.: Blue Diamond Properites, Inc. to Wayne Enterprises, LLC; $117,500

4348 Glenn Ave.: Ryan Pendleton to Shirley Vargas; $215,000

608 W. 12th St.: Nicole Secker and Andrew Jackson to Mark Terry; $192,000

933, 935 Western Ave.: Douglas Gastright to Noyola Magdaleno and Rodolfo Broca; $85,000

Crescent Springs

2512 Aria Court: Stacey and David Lanterman to Jessica Scholey and Benjamin Smith; $1,200,000

856 Crossings Drive: Caroline and Christopher Owens to Julie Malton and Robert Hablutzel III; $482,000

Crestview

30 Pine Hill Drive: Kelley and Greg Hillebrand to Carrie Snyder; $230,500

Dayton

1109 7th Ave.: FROBROS, Inc. to Tyler Duke; $240,000

920 3rd Ave.: DEN-TY, LLC to Kwinjax Investments, LLC; $50,000

Edgewood

3132 Hergot Drive: Leslie and Richard Myatt to Brittanie and Joshua Lambert; $615,000

698-699 Canterbury Lane: Amber Braithwaite and Brian Braithwaite to Nicole and Sanford Carnes; $2,282,000

Elsmere

280 Fox St.: Jennifer and Kyle Francis to Rebecca Richardson and Gabriel Owen; $216,500

540 Grouse Court: Randi Handrich and Christopher Jett to Angel and Donald Bailey; $241,000

Erlanger

18 Rosebud Ave.: Jessica and Eric MacDonald to Josh Puthoff; $225,000

3133 Riggs Road: Hugh Jameson to Bailey and Andrew Crowder; $245,000

3808 Lambda Drive: Mary Schweizer and Chrstian Schweizer to Melissa Darmon and Chad Simmons; $225,000

433 Sunset Ave.: Vickie and Bernard Jacobs to Cedar Brook Properties Funding I, LLC; $115,000

Florence

10 Valley Drive: Valley Ten, LLC to April and Christopher Hurst; $209,000

10302 Cherry Lane: Christopher Powell to Stallion Investments, LLC; $70,000

167 Raintree Road: John Amburgey to Peyton Abner; $218,500

1810 Cliffview Lane: James Noakes to Paticia and David Black; $220,000

1876 Oldtree Drive: J. Scott Starkey to Estrella and Marcus Schnabel; $455,000

322 Westminster Court: Catherine and Ethan Rolph to Catherine Rogg and James Clouse; $300,000

3915 Arrow Court: Kathleen and Brayden Roberts to Mariah and Chays Kaiser; $247,000

5885 Garden Road: Samantha and Charles Brill to Anthony Ursillo; $229,000

612 Highgate Drive, unit 6F: Charles Elliott to Timothy Wright; $218,000

6262 Fox Run Lane: Christopher Hicks to Deborah Derosier and Cliff Beach; $295,000

6522 Summerfield Drive: Karen Eiler to Donald Ward; $184,500

6915 Parkview Drive: Prodip and Papia Debnath to Mary Torgerson; $192,000

8116 Rose Petal Drive: Lavern Spears and Ralph Scott to Stephanie Howard and Joshua Setter; $300,000

8337 Grande Fir Circle: Elizabeth Tramontin and Isaac Minx to Karina Geman and Urel Hernandez; $259,000

8465 Bridle Court: Stephhanie Tudor to Darlene Kennedy and James Noakes; $247,000

9104 Timberbook Lane, unit C: Roger Stainforth II to Carol and Alan Corgiat; $294,000

Fort Wright

1233 Upland Ave.: Sonja Racke to Deborah and Jonathan Rygg; $250,000

Hebron

1607 Batter Circle: Jennifer and David Terry to Ryan Niebling; $350,000

1618 Creekwood Court: The Drees Company to N. Jean Logsdon and Warren Dill; $461,000

1677 Graves Road: Kathleen and jeremy Gansowski to Patick Rupp; $285,000

2013 Wydmere Court: Karen and Benjamin Brandstetter to Kristin Miller and Andrew Thompson; $490,000

2402 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Melissa and George Redding III; $405,000

2501 Keller Court: Seth Mekeown to Tyler Walston; $255,000

2866 Coral Drive: Crimson Oak Properties, LLC to Melinda Kimmich; $242,000

8101 Kara Lane: Debra and Richard Wulfeck to Julie and Matthew Herms; $1,300,000

Highland Heights

12 Meadow Lane, unit 3: Kevin Schmidt to Court Lillard; $167,000

Independence

10204 Scarletoak Drive: Patty and Joesph Jarvis to Judy and Scotty Anderson; $296,000

10347 Petersburg Court: Brittanie and Joshua Lambert to Jamie Cox; $303,500

10536 Pepperwood Drive: Mary Torgerson to Emily and Scott Westbrook; $344,000

1158 Fawnwood Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Kendall and Noah Frederking; $375,000

1364 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Julie and Vinay Jakkali; $435,000

1371 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sarah Welykholowa and Gabriel Morse; $396,000

1822 Freedom Trail: Patricia and Ralph Gosney to Sally and Shawn Miller; $298,000

3126 Widemere Lane: The Drees Company to Kristen Tabeling and Mark Goller; $490,000

3890 Eagleledge Court: The Drees Company to Bobbi Lakin and Leonard Silver; $490,000

6222 Whitebark Court: Barbara and Charles Coffey to Suanne and Wesley Lowe; $375,000

6415 Walnut Drive: Phillip Nebel to Jessica Logsdon and Alexander Lynn; $165,000

673 Persimmon Drive: Kevjo Properties, LLC to Ronda Brown and Zachary Chadwick; $150,000

708 Lakefield Drive: Allison and Jacob Kaelin to Allyson Niece and Dylan Bard; $265,000

9979 Cobblestone Boulevard: Haley and Timothy Cooper to Lacie and Kevin Poinsett; $260,000

Lakeside Park

230 Applewood Drive: Brenda and Ken Niemeyer to Shelby and Kyle Fieger; $325,000

47 Carran Drive: Christina Betas to Francesca Dausch-Rivera; $298,000

Ludlow

314 Ludford St.: Amanda and Tyler Galer to Emily and David Back; $186,000

579 Rivers Breeze Drive, unit 29-305: Jessica and Brian Remole to Devin Wehrman; $230,000

Newport

1003 Saratoga St.: Kait and Kevin Kuisti to Lisa Gasper and Gary Gasper; $340,000

51 16th St.: Diana and Scott Reincke to Brandi Berkmeier and Craig Liegibel; $125,000

519 Hodge St.: Scott Marlow to Palimino Properties, LLC; $69,000

629 Washington Ave.: Kathleen and Tobias Moeves to Rachael Lastoff and Peter Tessler; $840,000

730 Male Ave.: Julia and Thomas Holoccher to Andrew Payne; $675,000

Park Hills

1333 Amsterdam Road: Brian Lawson to Maria and Jonathan Espanola; $260,000

Southgate

48 Woodland Hills Drive, unit 12: Daniel Hollingsworth to Schneider Group RAI, LLC; $86,000

Taylor Mill

3216 Huntersridge Lane: Gina and Kenneth Child to Sara Goetz and Joseph Ferreri; $357,000

Union

10536 Brookhurst Drive: Laura Blackburn and John Kennedy to Julyann and Clayton Andrello; $549,500

10771 Crown Pointe Drive: Kathryn Molony to Karen and Robert Gentzler; $329,000

13070 Justify Drive: The Drees Company to Melissa and David Riesenberg; $746,500

1528 Vinings Court: Angela and Brian Cowart to CtI 1379, LLC; $600,000

2925 Parker Lane: The Drees Company to Katrina and Sean Degrande; $1,058,000

5109 Loch Drive: Laura Davis and Justin French to Tuan Huynh; $555,000

7612 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Marlene and George Johns; $366,000

7616 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mariacristina and David Bom; $445,000

8693 Eden Court: Jamie Cox to Shadia Nwaisser and Munir Tannus; $380,000

9004 Countrybrook Pass: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Susan and David Freking; $583,000

9403 Gettyburg Lane: Kristen Tanner and Jeffrey Nguyen to Vineeth Anakai; $332,000

962 Riva Ridge Lane: Arlene and Jonathan Brooks to Mi and Charles Childers; $670,000

9640 Soaring Breezes: Beth and Mark Butler to Debra and Gary Gluth; $355,000

969 Oakmont Court: Sabrina and Steven Willard and John Ashley to Grergory Goodhew; $220,000

Villa Hills

1121 Carpenter's Trace: Andrea and Jerry Wallace to Alie and John Weber III; $530,000

Walton

1083 Camin Lane: Lindsey and Jacob Hindreth to Maggie and Garrett Ferrara; $529,000

11076 Harrison Way: Anna and James Folz to Garry Moore; $195,000

11348 Conventry Court: Yvette and Jaosn West to Taylor and Brennan Stanley; $373,000

152 Haley Lane: Jessica and Frank Santee to Claudette Hatchett; $270,000

676 Radnor Lane, unit 23D: Sally and Shawn Miller to Monica and Don Williams; $240,000

Wilder

340 Timber Ridge Drive, unit 7: Pamela Moore and Marcie Herbst to Bryce Herbst; $115,000

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $3.5 million Indian Hill home sale among the week's top property transfers