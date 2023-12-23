$3.5 million Indian Hill home sale among the week's top property transfers
Each week we compile local real estate records so you can find out what property is selling for in your neighborhood.
Need more information about these sales? Check out each county's site:
We also have a local database page with restaurant inspections, an unemployment tracker, river levels and more.
HAMILTON COUNTY
Information provided by Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly.
Amberley Village
8755 Arborcrest Dr: Clark Douglas & Kimberly Conie to Dc Investment Solutions LLC; $360,000
Anderson Township
1135 Wittshire Ln: Lewis Vicky Ann & Denise Renee to Sprunk Stephen; $250,000
1447 Verdale Dr: Thompson Andrew Blade & Kristin Miller to Burdette Bryan R & Alex Stolz; $270,000
1514 Cohasset Dr: Quatkemeyer Judith O to Siddiqi Norma S; $245,000
1732 Emerald Glade Ln: Bollman Beth A to Lindberg Julia; $325,000
2290 Berrywood Dr: Bybee Rebecca to Mcgill Rene J & William E Mcgill; $257,000
2391 Bretton Dr: Gray Randall T Tr to Gray Trent & Lindsey; $400,000
6761 Sunray Ave: Katzenstein Lori A to Kersey Cyndie & Joshua Kersey; $259,900
7152 Grantham Wy: Nipper Matthew M & Leah to Cox Sara M & Mitchell C Fyan; $339,000
7443 Towerview Ln: Williams Steven K to Japic LLC; $150,000
8118 Witts Meadow Ln: Veldkamp Kristen A to Altman Frank & Karen Altman; $223,000
856 Woodlyn Dr: Vilardo Gina M to Ralph James A & Shu Chi Liang; $230,000
916 Woodlyn Dr: Onderdonk Rebecca to Ballinger Zachary; $125,000
Avondale
115 Ehrman Ave: Magnus Investments LLC to Nw Ventures LLC; $38,500
3641 Canyon Dr: Sharp Jason Lake & Laurie Sharp Page to Opendoor Property Trust I; $418,800
817 Cleveland Ave: Morton Melvin to Hickland Mitzi; $169,900
Blue Ash
5094 Arabella Cir: Wp Summit Park LLC to Ruter Bradley W & Sarah L; $175,000
5949 Kenridge Dr: Tims Erin to Love David & Iris; $397,000
9226 Fidelis Dr: Brogan Thomas B to Linger Thomas & Becky Linger; $445,000
Bond Hill
1433 California Ave: Pitts Julia D @ 8 to Lw Alexander LLC; $107,000
1766 Catalina Ave: Brown Charles R to Robinson Aleia L & Darrell L Winfree; $209,000
4850 Paddock Rd: Apex Properties Investments LLC to Smith Alena; $245,000
Business District
1150 Vine St: Yau Gregory Y to Murphy Kaitlynn; $199,900
California
Penn Ave: Downtheriver LLC to Fehns Landing LLC; $100,000
Carthage
17 Sixty-fifth St: Glover Randy B to Magana Jessie Nathaniel &; $15,350
Cheviot
3616 Westwood Northern Bv: Hladky Gregory F to Misganaw Abebaw; $68,000
3743 Bank Ct: Rcr Properties LLC to Swope Braydon; $162,500
Colerain Township
10074 Windswept Ln: Illyria Investments LLC to Crumpley Tamara; $223,775
10282 Season Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Trs LLC to Lyons Melissa; $195,000
10971 Colerain Ave: Olson Michelle L & Lance E to Steinbach Matthew A; $555,000
12061 Westland Ct: Mi Homes Of Cincinnati LLC to Davenport Leando R; $413,285
2414 Merriway Ln: Mettey Joseph R Iii & Rhonda L to Bell Terrence; $172,000
2760 Brampton Dr: Arevalo Maria & Napoleon Serrano to Downtown Maintenance Care Solutions LLC; $150,000
2894 Bentbrook Dr: Kent James E & Ivy L to Sylla Salamata; $290,000
3018 Autumnridge Dr: Combs Melissa Ann to Lockwood Annabelle & Kane Michael Kallenberger; $265,000
3123 Birchway Dr: Sbarbati Joyce to Apr Investment Group LLC; $39,500
3131 Preserve Ln: Hoesl Clare I to Hoesl Joseph George; $109,000
3151 Preserve Ln: Schaffer Christine M to Addo Nana Yaa Amoakowaa; $125,000
3204 Donnybrook Ln: Lohman Marilyn M to Mercer Cristopher; $227,000
3212 Orangeburg Ct: Helferich Christine to Lopez Diana A Zelaya; $184,900
3329 Banning Rd: Freese Kevin M to Voelker Ethan J & Katlyn N Stutzman; $210,000
3360 Deshler Dr: Conrex Residential Property Group 2016-03 Operating Company LLC to Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 Tr LLC; $63,000
5364 Day Rd: Benkert Marybelle N to Murphy Isabella; $220,000
5646 Springdale Rd: Foote Marian F to Shucktis Remodeling Inc; $70,000
6602 Melodymanor Dr: Sutar Purna B & Som Neopaney to Hughes Terry Lynn; $246,000
7435 Thompson Rd: Vandehatert Jenifer Geiss to Hayes Rachel & Katherine Tate; $358,000
7830 Cheviot Rd: Koepflejames to Vasquez Elisandra Perez &; $135,550
8299 Jackies Dr: Schenkel Donna Jennings to 8299 Jackies Dr LLC; $117,000
8317 Royal Heights Dr: Baumgartner Donald J to Solve Ventures LLC; $60,000
8750 Carrousel Park Cr: Maurits Kathryn to Lewis Michelle R; $145,900
8751 Carrousel Park Cr: Copley Doris Juanita to Ponting Tanya Maria; $60,000
8778 Venus Ln: Angie Properties LLC to Hernandez Gustavo Garcia & Paola Gonzalez Raya; $200,000
8820 Carrousel Park Cr: Dick Donna M to Covington Tribble Khaliek A; $145,000
9527 Amarillo Ct: Kfj Reality Group LLC to Wilkins Darrien M; $108,000
9787 Condor Dr: Barcus Philip L & Judith A Co-tr to Ridgeway Eric; $6,000
9802 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $44,230
9804 Dunnlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $38,230
9806 Dunlap Dr: Dunlap Development LLC to Nvr Inc; $44,230
Sweetbay Cir: Fischer Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Johnson Reuben; $493,037
College Hill
1141 Groesbeck Rd: Dennison Garywayne to Double Anchor Investments LLC; $33,000
1141 Groesbeck Rd: Double Anchor Investments LLC to Pearl Water LLC; $62,500
2053 Connecticut Ave: Glover Tyrone Jr & Cassondra R Moore to Glover Tyrone Jr; $46,500
5300 Hamilton Ave: Turner Toni J to Bostick Eric V & Leslie Anne; $195,000
5742 Kenneth Ave: Vb Two LLC to Rizzo Zachary David; $140,000
6021 Lantana Ave: K3b Ii LLC to Bussey Jeanne May; $225,000
6026 Winton Ridge Ln: Curtis Jason T to Harp Jeffrey Lamar & Cynthia Delane Davis; $385,000
6040 Pawnee Dr: Gendrew Marche to Burkett Stephen; $220,000
Columbia Township
5500 Kennedy Ave: Ledford Caleb & Elizabeth to Vance Zachary A; $200,000
6934 Bramble Ave: Haven Dalton to Ullrich Rei LLC; $167,000
Columbia Tusculum
3807 Eastern Ave: Pardini Richard Jr & Sabrina Cunningham to Young Benjamin Robert & Dinese M Young; $400,000
Deer Park
3801 Galbraith Rd: Wickshire Deer Park Propco LLC to Deer Park Alf Property LLC; $8,119,165
Wentworth Ln: Nvr Inc to Fricke Alexander R & Danielle Peters; $375,085
Delhi Township
250 Jupiter Dr: Tidball Sarah to Howard Roosevelt Jr Tr; $205,000
4321 Redstar Ct: Alf Marilyn R to Bogner Mary R; $150,000
5319 Plumridge Dr: Hoesl Joseph to Tenmore Holdings LLC; $145,000
914 Beechmeadow Ln: Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Avm Investments Inc; $130,000
East Price Hill
1133 Mcpherson Ave: Goines James W & Jane F to Do Son Kim; $80,000
312 Rosemont Ave: Dole Linda Tr to Kidd Lucien & Cidnei; $130,000
364 Grand Ave: Roell Carol E to Birdwhistell David M & Beverlt B Birdwhistell; $790,000
East Walnut Hills
1763 Mcmillan Ave: Nas Investments LLC to Sherman William D & Mimi S Goodrich; $999,000
2200 Victory Pw: Edgecliff Condominium Owners Association Inc The to Pook Jack & Nancy Pook; $170,000
2356 Park Ave: Matkowski Bette to Pauley Rachel; $269,700
East Westwood
3535 Fyffe Ave: Grant Charles E & Cynthia C to 3f Inc; $105,000
Elmwood Place
407 Walnut St: Luckey Properties LLC to Cux Properties LLC; $180,000
503 Lombardy St: Isaiah 55 Inc to Peralta Hardwood Svs LLC; $6,000
Evanston
1522 Jonathan Ave: Ponna Shobhan & Saritha to Perez Luis B De La Rosa & Gladys E Garzon Abreu; $300,000
1731 Hewitt Ave: Kimber Robin Lenise to 25 Montgomery Developement LLC; $200,000
1734 Hewitt Ave: Kimber Robin Lenise to 25 Montgomery Developement LLC; $200,000
1736 Hewitt Ave: Kimber Robin Lenise to 25 Montgomery Developement LLC; $200,000
1758 Brewster Ave: Jason Denise to Summitt Property Buyers LLC; $73,000
3338 Bevis Ave: Bevis Ave LLC to Williams Nicole M; $255,000
3432 Fernside Pl: 25 Montgomery Development LLC to Quimby Amie; $325,000
Forest Park
11518 Raphael Pl: Jackson William G to Uhlhorn Michael Clemens; $87,500
11659 Hanover Rd: Beras Wady David Pineda to Roblero Carlos Eduardo Bravo; $29,257
563 Brunswick Dr: Nicolaus Judith A to Estelle Rachel; $200,000
Glendale
1096 Laurel Ave: Laney Raymond Dave & Linda Lee Laney to Thomas Carrie M; $250,000
515 Sharon Rd: Handel Carol J to Harman Mae; $90,000
Green Township
2820 Parkwalk Dr: Hermes Otto H & Celeste T to Slattery Michael & Lisa Slattery; $340,000
3530 Markay Ct: Williams Tasha Renee to Merk Benjamin Joseph; $225,000
3963 School Section Rd: Nguyen Thao to Gilman Donald L & Kelly A; $150,000
4343 Turf Ln: Collins Kimberly M & Jack P Armstrong to Mfomkpa Jospeh Rodrigue Nsang &; $245,000
4660 Jessup Rd: Huizing Benjamin D to Deerhunter Properties LLC & Lydia N Schmitt; $229,000
5524 Karen Ave: Hauer Vincent W to Federmann Abby; $180,000
5555 Lawrence Rd: Whitton Lauren N to Spies Justin Earl & Rachael Arnold; $219,900
5920 Snyder Rd: Kuhlmann Robert J to Callahan Liam; $130,000
Old Stone Rdg: Simmons Homes Inc to Dennis Ott Builders Inc; $30,000
Greenhills
1 Dewitt St: Hendricks Michael to Mobley Damon & Cynthia Mobley; $120,000
Harrison
1563 Fairchild Dr: Vogel Dale C & Adam C to Merschbach Lindsay & James Merschbach; $485,000
312 Whitewater Dr: Hoover Adam M & Matthew A Murtaugh to Myers Tabitha Nicole; $224,900
Harrison Township
10171 West Rd: Henschen Joseph N to Westrich Presley D & Courtney C Stiles; $150,000
10267 Lees Creek Rd: The Drees Company to Green James M Iv Tr & Nicole S Green Tr; $767,627
Hyde Park
2444 Madison Rd: Mayfield Edward & Eugenia to Winterfeldt David; $339,500
3135 Victoria Ave: Greenberg Gary L to Smch Holdings 2023 LLC; $1,305,000
3672 Traskwood Cr: Demar Martha V to Chemaly Hana Christina; $295,000
4120 Allendale Dr: Rybicki Frank John III to Treadway Don; $594,000
Indian Hill
9200 Old Indian Hill Rd: Chapman Colby A Tr to Jones Kenneth Wesley Malone Jr & Gabrielle; $3,500,000
Kennedy Heights
3542 Amberacres Dr: Warm Suzan to Local Capital LLC; $185,000
3543 Amberacres Dr: Barnes Michael R & Erika S to Lee Janice Arnette; $235,000
6215 Kennedy Ave: Ymvh Group LLC to Larkin Ventures LLC; $135,000
Loveland
106 Osage Dr: Dematteo Matthew & Elizabeth to Ceccopieri Christopher; $330,000
524 Main St: Lusk Stephanie to Todd Jessica Walsh & Matthew B; $285,000
820 Carrington Pl: Guevara Katherine to Langworthy Chase; $193,000
Madeira
7825 Mapleleaf Dr: Pike Thomas to Sheehy Residential Properties LLC; $346,000
Madisonville
4508 Plainville Rd: J Noble Real Estate LLC to Nance Nicholas M; $260,000
4832 Plainville Rd: Jeffries James L Jr to Plunkett Meredith W III; $175,000
4836 Plainville Rd: Jeffries James L Jr to Plunkett Meredith W III; $175,000
5711 Chandler St: Corr Investments LLC to Handy Homes Guys LLC; $102,000
Miami Township
2889 Buckridge Dr: Fisher Single Family Homes Iv LLC to Hildebrandt David A; $597,722
3061 Barnbougle Dr: Smith Cathryn G & Scott D to Schwartz Clinton; $430,000
7812 Anson Ln: Farfsing Lawrence E to Sullivan Elijah; $210,000
Montgomery
10604 Adventure Ln: Cooksey Mark L & Shawda A to Rathel Derek Lee; $975,000
230 Vintage Club Dr: Traditions Vc North LLC to Brown Margaret Hoffman & Paul Edward Butt; $859,514
7915 Pfeiffer Rd: Fischer Brittany C & Chadwick M to Stephens Heath R & Jessica Owen Stephens; $465,000
Mount Adams
1129 Belvedere St: Nickolas Steven & Ann to Kendall Christopher & Sarah Kendall; $680,000
Mount Airy
2326 Raeburn Te: Blatt Bernice to Vissing Bruce & Kelly Mason; $325,000
2630 Gracewood Ave: Crutcher Trent Michael to Evans Simeion; $225,000
Mount Healthy
1963 Adams Rd: Downtown Maintenance Care Solutions LLC to Napoleon Serrano & Maria Arevalo; $370,000
Mount Lookout
3033 Griest Ave: Cayse Michael to Greiwe Grant H & Brianna Tomasi; $560,000
3662 Grandin Rd: Wood Mccrystle Tr to Wathen William D Jr & Catherine Broman Wathen; $854,249
517 Missouri Ave: Moore Dennis W & Trude A Co-trustees to Shewakramani Sanjay; $760,000
Mount Washington
1346 Deliquia Dr: Bryson Kimberly & Kevin to Sibey Cynthia A @ 3; $260,000
Northside
1610 Glen Parker Ave: Hackworth Taylor to Fons Phillip & Kersten; $247,000
1617 Powers St: Ayulta Construction LLC to Antony Kristen; $325,000
4122 Witler St: Keilholz Morgan & Eric Galle to Mcleod Alyse R; $224,900
4216 Delaney St: Grote Martha to Moorefield Ebony & Sami Charbel; $250,000
Norwood
4417 Ashland Ave: Neat Jr William Dennis to Blackmarr Jennifer Marie & Kathryne Darragh Ethrid; $255,000
5018 Linden Ave: Mao Shu Zuolutions LLC to Clugston James William; $265,000
Highland Ave: Williams Thomas F & Mary A to Nerlinger Nicholas R & Kelsey E; $30,000
Oakley
2724 Minot Ave: Keuffer John R Jr & Jaynee M to Next Journey Home Offers LLC; $272,000
3223 Bach Ave: Hinde Properties LLC to West-estell Arzell; $495,000
3766 Drake Ave: Moran James J & Catherine A to Lewis Kelsey @3; $649,900
3869 Isabella Ave: Jackson Nickolas to Evans Zachary James; $325,000
4232 Appleton St: Ef Holdco Wre Reo Assets LLC to Pinnanath Sachin; $177,000
Pleasant Ridge
5642 Lawndale Pl: White Timothy to Zellhuber Benjamon Joseph & Holly Drury; $210,000
Reading
1216 Second St: Von Bargen Roberta to Fader Todd; $80,000
232 Mechanic St: Richards Mariah C to Bauer Billie Joe & Mark David; $215,000
Riverside
3541 Wisconsin Ave: 1562 Ruth Ave LLC to Luis Construction LLC; $45,000
Roselawn
1422 Robinwood Ave: Housemeyer Laurie to Meert Shante Hope & Jeremiah William; $260,000
7829 Sunfield Dr: Burress Donna K to Pavone Property Preservations LLC; $141,100
Sayler Park
78 Laura Ln: Vb One LLC to Cooper Beverly & Robert Jordan; $150,000
River Rd: Vb One LLC to Cooper Beverly & Robert Jordan; $150,000
Sharonville
10564 Robindale Dr: Brothers Buy Houses LLC to Bergy Buildings LLC; $145,000
10564 Robindale Dr: Christman Kathleen Patricia to Brothers Buy Houses LLC; $70,500
Silverton
3943 Holman Cr: Guju Jr George & Austin A Guju to Cohen Adira; $274,900
South Cumminsville
3633 Borden St: Arav Roy to Basu Sandeep; $127,000
South Fairmount
2564 Beekman St: Quantum Investment Group Inc to Cincinnati Sunrise Home's & Investments; $48,000
2816 Spring Grove Ave: Bingley One LLC to B & R Property LLC; $275,000
Springdale
474 Maple Circle Dr: Hobbs Diane Carol & William Frederick Woods to The Home Missioners Of America Dba; $210,000
891 Clearfield Ln: Waldorf Matthew Allen to Th Property Owner I LLC; $225,000
Springfield Township
1063 Thunderbird Dr: Odocha Florence to Balsamo Home Investments LLC; $174,001
10687 Toulon Dr: Zakhir George to Ross Jabber & Linda; $295,000
118 Ridgeway Rd: Topmiller Kevin Allen to Lentz Eeva Renee; $115,000
11921 Belgreen Ln: Johnson Leslie A M & Sean G L to Opendoor Property Trust I; $281,100
1619 Brightview Dr: Flasconi Michael A to Whitaker Jason Lee & Heidi; $90,000
1866 Vinemont Dr: Jennings Daniel J to Cooper Walter L & Nadine Y Finley; $235,000
6231 Betts Ave: Foster-moore Tracia J to Home Recreations LLC; $30,000
6308 Betts Ave: Zepeda Gonzalo Garcia to Baker Amy & Dante Nelson; $5,110
7329 Commonwealth Dr: Klare Charles Michael to Duncan Catherine; $250,000
7963 Burgundy Ln: Doktor Matthew J & Samantha K to Doktor Samantha K & Phililip Ranly; $40,000
8778 Venus Ln: Angie Properties LLC to Hernandez Gustavo Garcia & Paola Gonzalez Raya; $200,000
St. Bernard
5353 Spring Grove Ave: New Vulco Real Estate Co LLC to Kc Real Estate LLC; $2,415,000
Sycamore Township
3840 Mantell Ave: Burnett Group LLC to Zettler Jr Thomas & Brittany Ann; $264,600
4110 Estermarie Dr: Squires Real Estate Group LLC to Swalle Liza Gray Ling & Spencer Neil Wendell; $250,900
4533 Theodore Ave: Kuntz Jerome W to Dearinger Travis; $203,000
4541 Theodore Ave: Kuntz Jerome W to Dearinger Travis; $203,000
7381 Fields Ertel Rd: Levay Helen Fanz Tr to Coronas Woodworking LLC; $80,000
7937 School Rd: J&j Ceddia Properties LLC to Matterin LLC; $1,500,000
8311 Wexford Ave: Wagers Jennifer Marie to Rudolph David H; $217,000
Symmes Township
11650 Woodwind Dr: Cenare Investment Trust to Murphy Marsha Sue & Joan Mary Hutton; $360,000
Walnut Hills
1621 William H Taft Rd: Vision Property Investments II LLC to Plaskey John M & Kelsey Riggs; $250,000
665 June St: Wl Development LLC to Gudorf Properties III LLC; $255,000
West Price Hill
1012 Seton Ave: 118 13m LLC to Yoel C Real Estate LLC; $94,000
1726 Ashbrook Dr: Yra Development Corp to Mako Property Group LLC; $95,000
606 Trenton Ave: Stahmann Ernst A to Abney Philip; $82,000
810 Greenwich Ave: Flowers Beverly J to Next Journey Home Offers LLC; $36,000
Westwood
2810 Montana Ave: Morales Neftali Marco Tulio Ramirez & Edilma Karolina Gonzalez to Mcallister Ashley Madison Kathleen; $215,000
2914 Grasselli Ave: Broomes Lawanda F to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $159,900
3052 Worthington Ave: Nrea Vb Vi LLC to Sfr Workforce Owner LLC; $100,000
3132 Ramona Ave: Sayers Carrie to Stronghold Properties LLC; $221,500
3238 Brater Ave: Crawford Edward J & Bethany K to Dc Investment Solutions LLC; $100,000
3264 Daytona Ave: Vb One LLC to Browner Robert; $180,000
3349 Wunder Ave: Heine Pauline to Bambach Adam C; $220,000
3414 Bighorn Ct: Louis Douglas to Venture Real Estate Group LLC; $83,500
3617 Fieldcrest Dr: Cook Terri L to Cinsations Mgmt LLC; $175,000
Whitewater Township
5143 State Route 128: Fowler Randy M & Susan R to Redwing Falcon Farms LLC; $115,000
7243 Redridge Dr: Brandt Jason M & Kelsey D to Morris Steven James & Lindsey Ray; $370,000
8427 Harrison Ave: Egbers Properties LLC to Oberts Auto Care LLC; $150,000
Wyoming
315 Reily Rd: Marty Christine V to Kunnen Ryan E & Sarah Jacob Kunnen; $830,000
39 Reily Rd: Kunnen Ryan E & Sarah J to Wakefield Andrew L & Emily Wakefield; $565,000
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Information provided by Christine Charlson.
Alexandria
105 Hunters HL: Jeunet and Scott Davenport to Haley and Timothy Cooper; $355,000
110 Hunters Hill: Sherry and Glenn Baldwin to Ashlyn Tenhagen and Kenton Sharp; $350,000
11047 Dairybarn Lane: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Alicia and Robert Lucas; $477,500
203 Ashley Drive: Brittany Woods to Ronald Cotcamp; $150,000
3 Terrace Drive: Jennifer and Richard Moore to Mariah Lozier and Evan Oakley; $200,000
7531 Flintshire Drive, unit 4-301: Paula and George Schreiner to Christa and Melvin Aston; $265,000
843 Rifle Ridge, unit D: The Drees Company to David Scheibly; $306,000
Bellevue
303 Eden Ave., unit 2B: Donna and Theodore Bross Jr. to Karen Neyer; $1,265,000
321 Division St.: Northern Lights Properties, LLP to Taylor Abner; $232,000
353 Berry Ave.: JSP Properties, LLC to Seven Crawford; $259,000
Bromley
8 Pike St.: Real Equity OH, LLC to Hedge Capital Group, LLC; $49,000
Burlington
5939 Bunkers Ave., unit 143-E: Melissa and George Redding III to Barbara and Charles Coffey; $350,000
1736 Deer Run Drive: Tia and Tyler Wood to Chey Burkhead; $285,000
2612 Myrtle Lane: Leah and Pavel Urruchi to Lauren Ledford and Aaron Hurley; $285,000
2842 Rolling Green Court: Meghan and Bradeon Behrens, Angela and Richard Steller and Benjamin Hoskins to Alexander Ghanbar; $350,000
4025 Cider Mill Court, unit 23-102: Jessica Daniels to Lydia Foote; $190,000
5728 Bunkers Ave., unit 100B: Cathy and Kevin Beighle to Sandra Alford, Patricia and Jeffrey Darling; $250,000
Cold Spring
112 Creekstone Court: Carrie and Thomas Belcher to Angela and Jeffrey Schwegman; $273,000
555 Ivy Ridge Drive: Alyssa Key and Thomas Storms to Timothy White; $187,500
6903 E. Alexandria Pike: Margaret and Ryan Wilson to Kimberly and David Rawlings; $75,000
Covington
1 W. 28th St.: Kimberly Middleto to Kelsey Hodke and Peyton Ruholl; $158,000
1042 Russell St.: Reliable Solutions Contracting, LLC to LAND1042, LLC; $210,000
1124 Lee St.: Bethany and Todd Breckel to Buy The Best Franchise, Inc.; $290,000
1508 Banklick St.: CAPIP, LLC to Rest and Zen Homes, LLC; $106,500
1533 Holman Ave.: Emily Roberts to Jennifer Torrence and Shannon Bannerman; $379,000
186 Coyote Court: Linda and Fred Cornett to Jennifer and Richard Moore; $335,000
200 Pike St.: Tischbein Properties, LLC to BD Holdings, LLC; $1,175,000
207 W. 5th St.: Eva Jackson to Jill Ratliff; $70,000
2240 Dorian Drive: Donald Bailey to Wilson Horner; $289,000
2373 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Megan Dakoske and Dylan Curran; $325,000
2375 Bella Ridge: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Christopher Brewer; $299,500
2414 Arezzo St.: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to David Loesch; $289,500
2480 Arezzo St.: Fischer Attached Homes III, LLC to Paula and Douglas Ebert; $305,000
2715 Alexandria Ave.: Rick Ader to Michael Rheault; $60,000
2727 Birch Ave.: Vivian Griffis to Madeline Queen and Ramiro Solano; $173,000
329 W. 9th St.: Kama and Jeffrey Reed to Glen Maschinot; $27,500
3501 Latonia Ave.: Blue Diamond Properites, Inc. to Wayne Enterprises, LLC; $117,500
4348 Glenn Ave.: Ryan Pendleton to Shirley Vargas; $215,000
608 W. 12th St.: Nicole Secker and Andrew Jackson to Mark Terry; $192,000
933, 935 Western Ave.: Douglas Gastright to Noyola Magdaleno and Rodolfo Broca; $85,000
Crescent Springs
2512 Aria Court: Stacey and David Lanterman to Jessica Scholey and Benjamin Smith; $1,200,000
856 Crossings Drive: Caroline and Christopher Owens to Julie Malton and Robert Hablutzel III; $482,000
Crestview
30 Pine Hill Drive: Kelley and Greg Hillebrand to Carrie Snyder; $230,500
Dayton
1109 7th Ave.: FROBROS, Inc. to Tyler Duke; $240,000
920 3rd Ave.: DEN-TY, LLC to Kwinjax Investments, LLC; $50,000
Edgewood
3132 Hergot Drive: Leslie and Richard Myatt to Brittanie and Joshua Lambert; $615,000
698-699 Canterbury Lane: Amber Braithwaite and Brian Braithwaite to Nicole and Sanford Carnes; $2,282,000
Elsmere
280 Fox St.: Jennifer and Kyle Francis to Rebecca Richardson and Gabriel Owen; $216,500
540 Grouse Court: Randi Handrich and Christopher Jett to Angel and Donald Bailey; $241,000
Erlanger
18 Rosebud Ave.: Jessica and Eric MacDonald to Josh Puthoff; $225,000
3133 Riggs Road: Hugh Jameson to Bailey and Andrew Crowder; $245,000
3808 Lambda Drive: Mary Schweizer and Chrstian Schweizer to Melissa Darmon and Chad Simmons; $225,000
433 Sunset Ave.: Vickie and Bernard Jacobs to Cedar Brook Properties Funding I, LLC; $115,000
Florence
10 Valley Drive: Valley Ten, LLC to April and Christopher Hurst; $209,000
10302 Cherry Lane: Christopher Powell to Stallion Investments, LLC; $70,000
167 Raintree Road: John Amburgey to Peyton Abner; $218,500
1810 Cliffview Lane: James Noakes to Paticia and David Black; $220,000
1876 Oldtree Drive: J. Scott Starkey to Estrella and Marcus Schnabel; $455,000
322 Westminster Court: Catherine and Ethan Rolph to Catherine Rogg and James Clouse; $300,000
3915 Arrow Court: Kathleen and Brayden Roberts to Mariah and Chays Kaiser; $247,000
5885 Garden Road: Samantha and Charles Brill to Anthony Ursillo; $229,000
612 Highgate Drive, unit 6F: Charles Elliott to Timothy Wright; $218,000
6262 Fox Run Lane: Christopher Hicks to Deborah Derosier and Cliff Beach; $295,000
6522 Summerfield Drive: Karen Eiler to Donald Ward; $184,500
6915 Parkview Drive: Prodip and Papia Debnath to Mary Torgerson; $192,000
8116 Rose Petal Drive: Lavern Spears and Ralph Scott to Stephanie Howard and Joshua Setter; $300,000
8337 Grande Fir Circle: Elizabeth Tramontin and Isaac Minx to Karina Geman and Urel Hernandez; $259,000
8465 Bridle Court: Stephhanie Tudor to Darlene Kennedy and James Noakes; $247,000
9104 Timberbook Lane, unit C: Roger Stainforth II to Carol and Alan Corgiat; $294,000
Fort Wright
1233 Upland Ave.: Sonja Racke to Deborah and Jonathan Rygg; $250,000
Hebron
1607 Batter Circle: Jennifer and David Terry to Ryan Niebling; $350,000
1618 Creekwood Court: The Drees Company to N. Jean Logsdon and Warren Dill; $461,000
1677 Graves Road: Kathleen and jeremy Gansowski to Patick Rupp; $285,000
2013 Wydmere Court: Karen and Benjamin Brandstetter to Kristin Miller and Andrew Thompson; $490,000
2402 Wernz Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Melissa and George Redding III; $405,000
2501 Keller Court: Seth Mekeown to Tyler Walston; $255,000
2866 Coral Drive: Crimson Oak Properties, LLC to Melinda Kimmich; $242,000
8101 Kara Lane: Debra and Richard Wulfeck to Julie and Matthew Herms; $1,300,000
Highland Heights
12 Meadow Lane, unit 3: Kevin Schmidt to Court Lillard; $167,000
Independence
10204 Scarletoak Drive: Patty and Joesph Jarvis to Judy and Scotty Anderson; $296,000
10347 Petersburg Court: Brittanie and Joshua Lambert to Jamie Cox; $303,500
10536 Pepperwood Drive: Mary Torgerson to Emily and Scott Westbrook; $344,000
1158 Fawnwood Drive: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Kendall and Noah Frederking; $375,000
1364 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Julie and Vinay Jakkali; $435,000
1371 Meadowcrest Circle: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Sarah Welykholowa and Gabriel Morse; $396,000
1822 Freedom Trail: Patricia and Ralph Gosney to Sally and Shawn Miller; $298,000
3126 Widemere Lane: The Drees Company to Kristen Tabeling and Mark Goller; $490,000
3890 Eagleledge Court: The Drees Company to Bobbi Lakin and Leonard Silver; $490,000
6222 Whitebark Court: Barbara and Charles Coffey to Suanne and Wesley Lowe; $375,000
6415 Walnut Drive: Phillip Nebel to Jessica Logsdon and Alexander Lynn; $165,000
673 Persimmon Drive: Kevjo Properties, LLC to Ronda Brown and Zachary Chadwick; $150,000
708 Lakefield Drive: Allison and Jacob Kaelin to Allyson Niece and Dylan Bard; $265,000
9979 Cobblestone Boulevard: Haley and Timothy Cooper to Lacie and Kevin Poinsett; $260,000
Lakeside Park
230 Applewood Drive: Brenda and Ken Niemeyer to Shelby and Kyle Fieger; $325,000
47 Carran Drive: Christina Betas to Francesca Dausch-Rivera; $298,000
Ludlow
314 Ludford St.: Amanda and Tyler Galer to Emily and David Back; $186,000
579 Rivers Breeze Drive, unit 29-305: Jessica and Brian Remole to Devin Wehrman; $230,000
Newport
1003 Saratoga St.: Kait and Kevin Kuisti to Lisa Gasper and Gary Gasper; $340,000
51 16th St.: Diana and Scott Reincke to Brandi Berkmeier and Craig Liegibel; $125,000
519 Hodge St.: Scott Marlow to Palimino Properties, LLC; $69,000
629 Washington Ave.: Kathleen and Tobias Moeves to Rachael Lastoff and Peter Tessler; $840,000
730 Male Ave.: Julia and Thomas Holoccher to Andrew Payne; $675,000
Park Hills
1333 Amsterdam Road: Brian Lawson to Maria and Jonathan Espanola; $260,000
Southgate
48 Woodland Hills Drive, unit 12: Daniel Hollingsworth to Schneider Group RAI, LLC; $86,000
Taylor Mill
3216 Huntersridge Lane: Gina and Kenneth Child to Sara Goetz and Joseph Ferreri; $357,000
Union
10536 Brookhurst Drive: Laura Blackburn and John Kennedy to Julyann and Clayton Andrello; $549,500
10771 Crown Pointe Drive: Kathryn Molony to Karen and Robert Gentzler; $329,000
13070 Justify Drive: The Drees Company to Melissa and David Riesenberg; $746,500
1528 Vinings Court: Angela and Brian Cowart to CtI 1379, LLC; $600,000
2925 Parker Lane: The Drees Company to Katrina and Sean Degrande; $1,058,000
5109 Loch Drive: Laura Davis and Justin French to Tuan Huynh; $555,000
7612 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Marlene and George Johns; $366,000
7616 O'Toole St.: Fischer Single Family Homes IV, LLC to Mariacristina and David Bom; $445,000
8693 Eden Court: Jamie Cox to Shadia Nwaisser and Munir Tannus; $380,000
9004 Countrybrook Pass: Arlinghaus Builders, LLC to Susan and David Freking; $583,000
9403 Gettyburg Lane: Kristen Tanner and Jeffrey Nguyen to Vineeth Anakai; $332,000
962 Riva Ridge Lane: Arlene and Jonathan Brooks to Mi and Charles Childers; $670,000
9640 Soaring Breezes: Beth and Mark Butler to Debra and Gary Gluth; $355,000
969 Oakmont Court: Sabrina and Steven Willard and John Ashley to Grergory Goodhew; $220,000
Villa Hills
1121 Carpenter's Trace: Andrea and Jerry Wallace to Alie and John Weber III; $530,000
Walton
1083 Camin Lane: Lindsey and Jacob Hindreth to Maggie and Garrett Ferrara; $529,000
11076 Harrison Way: Anna and James Folz to Garry Moore; $195,000
11348 Conventry Court: Yvette and Jaosn West to Taylor and Brennan Stanley; $373,000
152 Haley Lane: Jessica and Frank Santee to Claudette Hatchett; $270,000
676 Radnor Lane, unit 23D: Sally and Shawn Miller to Monica and Don Williams; $240,000
Wilder
340 Timber Ridge Drive, unit 7: Pamela Moore and Marcie Herbst to Bryce Herbst; $115,000
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $3.5 million Indian Hill home sale among the week's top property transfers