U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,023.52
    -55.57 (-1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,371.18
    -455.51 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,592.74
    -194.53 (-1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.51
    -37.84 (-1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.97
    -0.37 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    +0.26 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0691
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9100
    +0.0820 (+2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2140
    +0.0101 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8590
    +0.5990 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,599.09
    -360.30 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.98
    -7.29 (-1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,991.33
    -22.98 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

$3.58+ Billion Worldwide Concrete Repair Mortars Industry to 2031 - Rising Demand for Repair and Maintenance of Existing Buildings and Road Infrastructures Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market
Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Repair Mortars Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global concrete repair mortars market.

The global concrete repair mortars market is expected to grow from $2.56 billion in 2021 to $2.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.42%. The concrete repair mortars market is expected to grow to $3.58 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.64%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the concrete repair mortars market are Adhesives Technology Corporation, The Euclid Chemical Company, Remmers Limited, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Fosroc Inc, Sika AG, Flexcrete Technologies Ltd, MAPEI SpA, Saint-Gobain Weber, Normet, Baumit, Ardex Group, Bostik, BASF SE, WR Meadows Inc, Aquafin, TCC Materials, Ronacrete Ltd, Dayton Superior Corporation, Henkel, and Sto Ltd.

The concrete repair mortars market consists of sales of concrete repair mortars by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a type of material used to repair portions of concrete in concrete structures that have cracked and delaminated from the substrate due to reinforcement corrosion. These mortars protect concrete buildings against chemical anchoring, cracking, and corrosion while retaining moisture.

The main types of concrete repair mortars include cementitious concrete repair mortars, epoxy concrete repair mortars, and epoxy resin-based concrete. The cementitious concrete repair mortars refer to a cement-based binding material used to stick building blocks like bricks, stones, and other similar building materials together.

It is composed of sand, a cement binder, water, and possibly other additives. It is used for constructing and repairing walls, fences and walkways. Both structural and non-structural concrete repair mortars are used by end-users ranging from the utility, roads and infrastructure, buildings, and others. The main applications of concrete repair mortars include hand application, pouring, levelling and surface coating.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the concrete repair mortars market in 2021, it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the concrete repair mortars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising demand for repair and maintenance of existing buildings and road infrastructures is contributing to the growth of the concrete repair mortars market. Due to the degradation of materials and structures caused by the combined effect of loads and external conditions, there is an increasing demand for building infrastructure repair and maintenance. Repairing and upgrading a structure is preferable to destroying and rebuilding as it is cost-effective and economical.

There will be a significant utilization of concrete repair mortars in response to the rising demand for repair and maintenance of existing buildings and road infrastructures as they are an essential part of the repair and maintenance of concrete structures.

For instance, according to the Construction Output Price Index (OPIs) dataset by the UK Office for National Statistics, in the UK, the increase in monthly construction output in March 2022 was led by increases in both repair and maintenance (3.0%) and new work (1.0%).

The largest contributors to the monthly rise at the sector level were private home repair and maintenance (5.8%) and private commercial new work (4.0%). Therefore, the rising demand for repair and maintenance of existing buildings and road infrastructures is expected to boost demand for concrete repair mortars during the forecast period.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the concrete repair mortars market. Key players are focusing on launching innovative concrete repair mortars, which are water-based, environmentally friendly, and utilize low hazard formulations with zero usage of VOCs (volatile organic compounds.

These solutions are focused on enabling high build and high strength structures as well as reduced carbon footprint. Innovative concrete repair mortars offer structural strength, reinstatement of structural integrity, long life protection, and extension. These products provide key players with a competitive edge and enhance their market position.

The countries covered in the concrete repair mortars market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$2.77 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$3.58 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Concrete Repair Mortars Market Characteristics

3. Concrete Repair Mortars Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Concrete Repair Mortars

5. Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortars

  • Epoxy Concrete Repair Mortars

  • Epoxy Resin-Based Concrete

6.2. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, Segmentation By Grade, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Structural

  • Non Structural

6.3. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Hand Applied Concrete Repair Mortars

  • Machine Applied/Sprayed Concrete Repair Mortars

  • Poured/Flow Applied Concrete Repair Mortars

  • Levelling/Fairing Mortars for Concrete Repairs

  • Protective Surface Coatings for Concrete

6.4. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Utility

  • Roads and Infrastructure

  • Buildings

  • Others

7. Concrete Repair Mortars Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6u3lr6-repair?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-a

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • I'm High-Net-Worth & Approaching Retirement. How Can I Make Sure I'm Ready For the Transition?

    For anyone who anticipates retiring one day, planning is critical. This means saving throughout your career, calculating your future Social Security benefits and anticipating your expenses in retirement. But retirement planning for high-net-worth individuals can be even more complex. These … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth Retirement Planning Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Judge to hear final arguments in trial over Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay

    Lawyers for Elon Musk and a Tesla Inc investor will make closing arguments on Tuesday in a trial over his $56 billion pay package and whether it fueled the electric carmaker's growth or improperly subsidized Musk's dream of one day traveling to Mars. The arguments follow a five-day trial in November that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve and accurately described to investors. Richard Tornetta, a small Tesla investor, sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove Musk coerced compliant directors into providing a package of his design, which is many times larger than the combined pay of the next 200 highest-paid CEOs.

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Amazon’s Stock Slump Is Hitting Employee Pay

    The company's use of restricted stock units for a large part of staff compensation is leaving pay for 2023 between 15% and 50% lower than the forecasts given to workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Home Depot says it will raise pay for US, Canadian workers

    Home Depot said Tuesday it’s investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. Home Depot is one of many big retailers who have raised pay to attract workers in a strong U.S. job market, where unemployment is at its lowest level since 1969.

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend Ne

  • I'm Planning For Retirement. Do Traditional or Roth IRAs Pay Off More In The Long Run?

    When saving for retirement, you'll typically have two choices for how you'll fund your IRA. With a traditional IRA, you'll contribute pre-tax dollars that will grow inside the account tax-free and be taxed when the money is withdrawn. A Roth IRA, … Continue reading → The post These Charts Show How Traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs Stack Up Against Each Other appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Philips management will not receive bonuses for 2022

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips' top management will not take any bonuses for 2022 after a global recall of respiratory devices resulted in a 70% plunge in the company's market value, it said on Tuesday. Given the company's performance and negative experience of shareholders and other stakeholders, the current management board has waived any 2022 annual incentive payouts, the company said in its annual report. "2022 was a very disappointing year for Philips and its stakeholders," it said.

  • Teck’s Sweeping Overhaul May Make It a Target for Larger Miners

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. will spin off its steelmaking coal business and simplify its share structure in a sweeping overhaul that is likely to make the Canadian miner an attractive target for larger rivals.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineThe Biden

  • China’s Newest Weapon to Nab Western Technology—Its Courts

    Rulings have nullified patents in industries China deems important, including technology, pharmaceuticals and rare-earth minerals. “It is puzzling that so many cases went wrong at the same time,” said one Western executive.

  • Tencent in Talks to Sell Meta’s Quest 2 VR Headset in China

    China’s biggest videogame company is seeking to be the country’s exclusive seller of the Facebook parent company’s popular virtual-reality headset.

  • Ericsson to Cut 1,400 Jobs as Orders Slow

    The cuts are part of an effort the company announced late last year to reduce costs by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities and using fewer consultants.

  • Volkswagen faces possible recalls after environmental NGO wins emissions software lawsuit

    A German court on Monday ruled in favour of an environmental NGO's lawsuit against the federal motor authority for releasing cars with software on exhaust gas recirculation it argues is illegal, in a judgement which could lead to a wave of recalls. The NGO, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, is calling for Volkswagen Golf vehicles to be recalled because of software manipulation to emissions mechanisms, alleging the KBA authority should never have allowed these vehicles to be released to the market. The DUH is planning further cases against the KBA involving BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles which, if successful, could mean up to ten million cars which KBA authorised would need to be recalled, the NGO said.