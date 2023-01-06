U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.75
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,096.00
    +26.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,812.75
    -7.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.60
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.35
    +0.68 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.90
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.73
    +0.72 (+3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1856
    -0.0055 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2700
    +0.8780 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,789.95
    -40.39 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.76
    -2.40 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,657.89
    +24.44 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

$3.59+ Billion Worldwide Controlled Release Fertilizer Industry to 2031 - Increasing Adoption of Modern Agriculture Practices is Significantly Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market

Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market
Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global controlled release fertilizer market.

The global controlled release fertilizer market is expected to grow from $2.66 billion in 2021 to $2.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The controlled release fertilizer market is expected to grow to $3.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the controlled release fertilizer market are Yara International, Agrium Inc., Kingenta Ecological Engineering Co. Ltd., ICL Group, Haifa Chemicals, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Nutrien, Koch Industries, Compo Expert, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, JNC Corporation, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, Ekompany International B.V, Jcam Agri, Aglukoon, and Greenfeed Agro Sdn Bhd.

The controlled release fertilizer market consists of the sales of controlled-release fertilizers by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are highly advantageous for agriculture, silviculture, and horticulture. Controlled-release fertilizers (CRFs) are granular fertilizer particles covered with a resin or polymer that limits moisture contact and serves to dissolve the fertilizer particles, allowing the fertilizer to be released gradually over time.

The main product types of controlled release fertilizers are polymer sulfur-coated urea/sulfur-coated urea, polymer-coated urea, and polymer-coated NPK. Polymer-coated urea is urea granules that have been coated with a polymer that inhibits urea release into the soil. The controlled release fertilizers are available in liquid, a granular and powdered form that is used for foliar, fertigation, soil, and other applications. The various end-uses include agriculture, cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, vegetables, fruits, and plantation crops.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the controlled release fertilizer market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the controlled release fertilizer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing adoption of modern agriculture practices is significantly driving the growth of the controlled release fertilizer market. Modern agriculture is an expanding approach to agricultural inventions and farming practices that assist farmers to boost efficiency and minimize the number of natural resources needed to meet the world's food, fuel, and fiber demands, such as water, land, and energy.

Controlled release fertilizers examine precision fertilizer applications utilizing the 4-R approach-the right amount of fertilizer at the right time to the right plant at the right stage of growth. According to the World Bank report, an international financial institution, 'Enabling the Business of Agricultural 2019', the global business climate for agriculture is developing as over two years, 47 of the 101 nations analyzed made 67 regulatory measures to make it simpler for farmers to manage insect outbreaks, obtain quality seeds, and obtain loans to invest in production.

This increases the adoption of modern agriculture practices. This report further delineated that worldwide agricultural production is predicted to expand by 20% over the next decade as farming techniques become more effective. Hence, the increasing adoption of modern agriculture practices is expected to propel the growth of the controlled release fertilizer market going forward.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the controlled release fertilizer market. Major companies operating in the controlled release fertilizer sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their position.

For instance, in September 2021, ICL Group, an Israel-based company that develops, produces, and markets fertilizers, metals, and other special-purpose chemical products, introduced the fifth version of its Osmocote controlled-release fertilizer. Osmocote 5 has a distinctive nutrient matching release technology as well as an upgraded Optimised Trace Element Availability (OTEA) system that matches plants' needs throughout the release program, resulting in increased plant health, color, and growth. Considering the inclination to minimize or remove peat, Osmocote 5 has a slightly increased Nitrogen concentration to enhance growth.

The countries covered in the Controlled Release Fertilizer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$2.82 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$3.59 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.2%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Characteristics

3. Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Controlled Release Fertilizer

5. Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Polymer Sulfur Coated Urea/Sulfur Coated Urea

  • Polymer Coated Urea

  • Polymer Coated NPK

6.2. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, Segmentation By Form, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Liquid

  • Granular

  • Powder

6.3. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Foliar

  • Fertigation

  • Soil

  • Other Applications

6.4. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Agriculture

  • Cereals And Grains

  • Oilseeds And Pulses

  • Vegetables

  • Fruits And Plantation Crops

7. Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srvpgo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is Vodacom Group Limited's (JSE:VOD) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

    With its stock down 3.1% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Vodacom Group (JSE:VOD). We, however decided to...

  • Sixt SE's (ETR:SIX2) market cap surged €242m last week, private companies who have a lot riding on the company were rewarded

    Every investor in Sixt SE ( ETR:SIX2 ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 38% stake, private...

  • December jobs report expected to show hiring cooled last month but remained strong

    The Labor Department's December jobs report will shed light on the health of the labor market in the final month of 2022 when it is released on Friday.

  • World food prices hit record high in 2022

    PARIS (Reuters) -A surge in the cost of most food commodities last year, as the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised concerns of shortages, sent the U.N. food agency's average price index to the highest level on record. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 143.7 points in 2022, up 14.3% from 2021, and the highest since records started in 1990, the agency said on Friday.

  • DOJ Files Charges Against Alleged Mutant Ape Planet NFT Rug Pull

    Authorities arrested the collection’s founder, Aurelien Michel, at JFK airport on Wednesday evening.

  • Factbox-Details of Tesla price cuts in China, other Asian markets

    Tesla slashed prices for all versions of its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China by between 6% to 13.5%, according to Reuters calculations based on the prices shown on its website. The latest cut in China, along with a price cut in October and incentives extended to Chinese buyers over the past three months, mean a 13% to 24% reduction in Tesla's prices from September in its second-largest market after the United States, according to Reuters calculations. Tesla cut the prices of Model 3 and Model Y cars by about 10% each in Japan, the first time it had done so since 2021.

  • Why Micron Is Rallying Today

    The memory giant rose on reports that China may be throwing in the towel on subsidizing competitors.

  • ExxonMobil's Profits Are Falling. Is It Time to Sell the Oil Stock?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is starting to feel the pinch of lower oil prices. The oil giant's profits could continue declining in 2023 if oil and gas prices don't perk back up. The company's profit slump might have investors wondering if it's time to sell.

  • Warm Weather Sends Some of 2022's Hottest Stocks South

    Unseasonably warm weather is snuffing out the rally in natural-gas stocks, which were some of the market's top performers over the past two years. Shares of EQT, which is the country's largest gas producer, logged annual gains of 72% and 55% in 2021 and 2022, respectively, while Antero Resources tripled in 2021 and rose another 77% last year. They and rivals have started this year headed the other way now that it looks like the northern hemisphere will have plenty of natural gas to get through w

  • ‘Rage-applying’ is the new ‘quiet quitting,’ and it’s helping Gen Z and millennials land $30,000 raises

    Firing off applications when you’re passed over for a promotion might be the key to getting a huge salary bump, work-from-home privileges, and whatever else you’re after.

  • 10 Biggest Canadian Oil & Gas Companies

    With Cenovus Energy leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest Canadian oil & gas companies by 12-months trailing revenue.

  • ‘A friend advised me to find a husband’: I’m nearly 50 and close to retiring. Would it be a mistake to marry and commingle my finances?

    ‘If a relationship did not work out, I would have a big problem parting with any of my pension or savings.’

  • Shopify Just Threw a Big Lifeline to Meta Platforms and Alphabet

    In early 2021, Apple turned the digital advertising world on its head. This put a multibillion-dollar dent in the online advertising last year, disrupting companies including Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google and Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which rely exclusively on targeted ads for the lion's share of their revenue.

  • How Many Roth Conversions Per Year Does the IRS Allow?

    A Roth Individual Retirement Account (IRA) can offer tax benefits in the form of tax-free withdrawals in retirement. If you have a traditional IRA or 401(k), you can use a Roth conversion to change the tax status of your retirement … Continue reading → The post How Many Roth Conversions Can You Make Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why It’s Hard for Apple to Make iPhones Outside of China

    Apple is facing an uphill battle as it plans to shift its production out of China. Here’s why it’s difficult to replicate Foxconn’s ‘iPhone City’ in Zhengzhou and the company’s finely-tuned ecosystem in countries like India and Vietnam. Photo: Karen Dias/Bloomberg News

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • Silvergate Tumbles After FTX Implosion Prompts $8.1 Billion Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp. shares plunged after the bank said the crypto industry’s meltdown triggered a run on deposits, prompting the company to sell assets at a steep loss and fire 40% of its staff.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicle

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Rallies, So Let's Adjust Our Bullish Strategy

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows some slight improvement from late September. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bullish. The weekly OBV line has stayed steady but the MACD oscillator is now above the zero line and bullish.

  • Here are the companies in the layoffs spotlight: Amazon joins Salesforce, Intel, Google, HP, Cisco

    Analysts at Morgan Stanley are looking for Amazon and other tech companies to continue reining in costs.

  • 2023 could bring markdowns and sustainability into focus for footwear brands

    As the new year starts, footwear and apparel analysts are anticipating 2023 could bring continued inventory troubles but success for smaller brands. Nike’s stock was down 29% on the year, but Cowen analyst John Kernan and Baird analysts Jonathan Komp and Alexander Conway raised their price targets for Nike to $130 in mid-December, citing the company’s unexpected Q2 revenues of $13.3 billion. Both firms said a large part of Nike’s success last quarter can be attributed to its digital sales, which grew 34% on the year, as well as the hefty markdowns given its massive inventories from shipping and freight problems.