At 3.61% CAGR, Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry to Grow by USD 9.78 Billion from 2020 to 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 for METAL CANS MARKET FOR FOOD AND BEVERAGE INDUSTRY was estimated at 3.24%. Technavio categorizes the global metal cans market for the food and beverage industry as a part of the global metal and glass containers market within the overall global containers and packaging market. The global metal and glass containers market includes products of metal, glass, or plastic containers, including corks and caps. The global containers and packaging market include the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/providers of metal, glass, and plastic containers and paper packaging.

Latest market research report titled Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Nowadays, vendors prefer using metal cans for packaging new products. For instance, The mackerel line contains skinless and boneless mackerel fillets in marinades, and the tuna range features hand-picked pieces of tuna infused in oil. Thus, the rising number of launches of food and beverage products in metal cans is expected to drive the growth of the metal cans market for the food and beverage industry during the forecast period.

The major challenge impeding the metal cans market for food and beverage industry market growth is the increasing concerns about BPA present in metal cans. BPA is found to seep into food and beverage from metal containers. Exposure to BPA can cause various health issues which can hinder the growth of the global metal cans market for the food and beverage industry during the forecast period.

Browse Summary of the METAL CANS MARKET FOR FOOD AND BEVERAGE INDUSTRY Research Report to Learn More

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

The metal cans market for food and beverage market share growth by the beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing launch of new beverages in metal cans is supporting the growth of the segment.

Geography

28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for metal cans market for food and beverage market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA.

Story continues

Download Sample Report of the METAL CANS MARKET FOR FOOD AND BEVERAGE INDUSTRY to Gain Further Insights

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corp.

Berlin Packaging LLC

COFCO Corp.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd.

J.L. Clark

National Can Industries Pty Ltd.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

The metal cans market for food and beverage market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal cans market for food and beverage industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal cans market for food and beverage industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal cans market for food and beverage industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal cans market for food and beverage industry vendors

Related Reports:

Browse Summary of the METAL CANS MARKET Report by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 7.59 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 2.64% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the metal cans market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Browse Summary of the METAL PACKAGING MARKET Report by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 7.59 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 2.64% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the metal cans market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 9.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd., J.L. Clark, National Can Industries Pty Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "MATERIALS MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amcor Plc

10.4 Ardagh Group SA

10.5 Ball Corp.

10.6 Berlin Packaging LLC

10.7 COFCO Corp.

10.8 Crown Holdings Inc.

10.9 Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd.

10.10 J.L. Clark

10.11 National Can Industries Pty Ltd.

10.12 Silgan Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/metal-cansmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-3-61-cagr-metal-cans-market-for-food-and-beverage-industry-to-grow-by-usd-9-78-billion-from-2020-to-2025--301616781.html

SOURCE Technavio