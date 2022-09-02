U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,024.53
    -38.76 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

At 3.61% CAGR, Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry to Grow by USD 9.78 Billion from 2020 to 2025

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 for METAL CANS MARKET FOR FOOD AND BEVERAGE INDUSTRY was estimated at 3.24%. Technavio categorizes the global metal cans market for the food and beverage industry as a part of the global metal and glass containers market within the overall global containers and packaging market. The global metal and glass containers market includes products of metal, glass, or plastic containers, including corks and caps. The global containers and packaging market include the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/providers of metal, glass, and plastic containers and paper packaging.

Latest market research report titled Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Nowadays, vendors prefer using metal cans for packaging new products. For instance, The mackerel line contains skinless and boneless mackerel fillets in marinades, and the tuna range features hand-picked pieces of tuna infused in oil. Thus, the rising number of launches of food and beverage products in metal cans is expected to drive the growth of the metal cans market for the food and beverage industry during the forecast period.

The major challenge impeding the metal cans market for food and beverage industry market growth is the increasing concerns about BPA present in metal cans. BPA is found to seep into food and beverage from metal containers. Exposure to BPA can cause various health issues which can hinder the growth of the global metal cans market for the food and beverage industry during the forecast period.

Browse Summary of the METAL CANS MARKET FOR FOOD AND BEVERAGE INDUSTRY Research Report to Learn More

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

The metal cans market for food and beverage market share growth by the beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing launch of new beverages in metal cans is supporting the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for metal cans market for food and beverage market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA.

Download Sample Report of the METAL CANS MARKET FOR FOOD AND BEVERAGE INDUSTRY to Gain Further Insights

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

  • Amcor Plc

  • Ardagh Group SA

  • Ball Corp.

  • Berlin Packaging LLC

  • COFCO Corp.

  • Crown Holdings Inc.

  • Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd.

  • J.L. Clark

  • National Can Industries Pty Ltd.

  • Silgan Holdings Inc.

The metal cans market for food and beverage market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist metal cans market for food and beverage industry growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the metal cans market for food and beverage industry size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the metal cans market for food and beverage industry

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal cans market for food and beverage industry vendors

Related Reports:

Browse Summary of the METAL CANS MARKET Report by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 7.59 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 2.64% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the metal cans market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Browse Summary of the METAL PACKAGING MARKET Report by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 7.59 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 2.64% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the metal cans market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 9.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 28%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd., J.L. Clark, National Can Industries Pty Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "MATERIALS MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amcor Plc

  • 10.4 Ardagh Group SA

  • 10.5 Ball Corp.

  • 10.6 Berlin Packaging LLC

  • 10.7 COFCO Corp.

  • 10.8 Crown Holdings Inc.

  • 10.9 Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 J.L. Clark

  • 10.11 National Can Industries Pty Ltd.

  • 10.12 Silgan Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/metal-cansmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-3-61-cagr-metal-cans-market-for-food-and-beverage-industry-to-grow-by-usd-9-78-billion-from-2020-to-2025--301616781.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Erases Morning Gains On Russian Pipeline Retaliation

    The major stock market indexes relinquished morning gains in afternoon trading on Friday, dropping to lows for the day. Market players hit the exits on news that Russia will suspend natural gas pipeline shipments to Germany. The Nasdaq changed course, now down 0.5%. The S&P 500 has shed 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 0.2%. The Russell...

  • Why Nio Dropped Again Today

    Nio's August deliveries soared year over year, but there are plenty of clouds on the horizon too.

  • Amazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., determined to reduce the size of its sprawling delivery operation amid slowing sales growth, has abandoned dozens of existing and planned facilities around the US, according to a closely watched consulting firm. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From

  • Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

    Five years after Amazon announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," Buechel wrote in a letter announcing his retirement to Whole Foods Staff in September 2021. The transition took nearly a year and, now, former Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel is stepping in to lead the high-end supermarket chain.

  • Long-Term Analyst: Don’t Play the “Fool’s Game” of Timing the Market and Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss some of the best stocks to buy according to Dave Smith, Chief Investment Officer at investment management company Rockland Trust. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also look at Long-Term Analyst: Buy These 5 Stocks. David Smith has been in the financial services industry for over […]

  • Rivian opens first service center on the East Coast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports live from Rivian's first, newly opened service center on the East Coast on how the company plans to expand across the U.S. by 2023.

  • After selling Nvidia last month, Cathie Wood’s ARK snaps up graphic chipmaker’s stock as it hits 52-week low

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest cut its stake in Nvidia ahead of the graphic chipmaker's results last month. Now it's snapped up the stock which has dropped to a 52-week low.

  • New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams

    SEOUL/DETROIT (Reuters) -After grabbing the No. 2 spot in the U.S. electric vehicle market with stylish, long-range models, Hyundai Motor and Kia are the automakers with the most to lose from new rules that halt subsidies for EVs made outside North America. These two companies, which make the popular Ioniq 5 and EV6 models, sold more than 39,000 EVs in the United States between January and July – doubling last year's sales and blowing past Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. But the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last month excludes Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Corp from federal tax credits because they don't yet make EVs in North America, knocking their EV ambitions in the short term at least, a Hyundai official, parts suppliers, analysts and car dealers said.

  • 3 Permian Explorers to Gain From Continued Oil Price Strength

    Exploration and production businesses are witnessing big gains from a healthy crude price trajectory. Thus, Diamondback (FANG), Pioneer (PXD) & Matador (MTDR) are poised to benefit.

  • Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs

    Orchid Island Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORC) is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%. However, in the last few years, the stock price has floundered, and ORC has reduced its dividend payment several times. Orchid’s price had recently be

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter. Check out the ticker page here.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 tech stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see some other tech stocks receiving updated recommendations from analysts, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Tech Stocks. Notable stocks from the tech sector, including HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and […]

  • Time to get bullish again on China? J.P. Morgan sees buying opportunity in these 2 Chinese stocks

    Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 50% This Year

    Ready to go bottom fishing again? Any good angler can tell you that there’s plenty of good eating just waiting at the bottom of the creek, or the pond, or the lake. The same concept also holds for stocks – investors can always find some quality equities down at the market bottoms. Stocks get down there for a multitude of reasons, and the reasons aren’t always related to any fundamental flaw in the company or its share trading policies. Sometimes, it’s some idiosyncratic business move, or over-re

  • If you need one more reason why stocks will likely lose money in September, here it is.

    Finally, investors have a good reason for why the U.S. stock market will suffer above-average volatility and below-average performance this month: It’s the Fed. Relatively few advisers are focusing on this outcome — at least among the more than 100 I regularly monitor.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again. According to Wells Fargo strategist Paul Christopher, it’s evidence that the stock rally is sputtering to a halt. Christopher writes that “Cracks in financial market liquidity are appearing,” and says of the S&P 500, “3,

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Rose 27% in August on Strong EV Demand

    The auto maker reported a fourfold surge in electric-vehicle sales amid strong interest in its all-electric F-150 Lightning truck.

  • US Deals Heavy Blow to China Tech Ambitions With Nvidia Chip Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s new restrictions on the ability of Nvidia Corp. to sell artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers threatens to deal a heavy blow to the country’s development of a sweeping range of cutting-edge technologies.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falli

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in September

    The Dow Jones, which is comprised of 30 multinational companies, has likely outperformed the other major indexes because it's packed with profitable, time-tested businesses. What follows are three Dow stocks that are nothing short of screaming buys in September. The first Dow stock that's begging to be bought by long-term investors in September is semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • Brace for ‘Recession Shock’ as Outflows Rock Equities, Bank of America Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors bracing for a recession jolt accelerated their retreat from stocks after the Federal Reserve warned it won’t be easily deterred in its fight against inflation, Bank of America Corp. strategists say.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesGazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to EuropeStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGloba