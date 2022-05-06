$3.72 Bn 3D Scanning Market By Type, Services, Range, and Application 2022-2030: Opportunities Among Growing 3D Printing Market & Structured Light-Based 3D Scanning

Company Logo

Global 3D Scanning Market

Global 3D Scanning Market

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Scanning Market By Type, Services, Range, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D scanning market size was valued at $3.72 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $16.66 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.



3D scanning technology is an improved process of analyzing an environment in the real world by collecting data in order to recreate a three-dimensional shape and appearance. Moreover, the 3D laser scanner is well suited to the measuring & inspection of curved surfaces and complicated geometries that require enormous volumes of data with the correct description. The 3D scanning market has witnessed significant development, owing to the high adoption of AR/VR devices and the commercialization of autonomous vehicles.



The global 3D scanning market trends are majorly driven by an increase in need to capture large volumes of 3D data for modelling and analysis paired with a surge in the need for highly accurate 3D scanning. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements in 3D scanning is anticipated to drive the growth of 3D scanning. However, the dependence of market growth on non-3D businesses and high price of high-resolution 3D scanners are acting as a prime restraint of the market. On the contrary, structured light-based 3D scanning and growing 3D printing market generating demand is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the 3D scanning industry during the forecast period.



According to 3D scanning market analysis, the laser scanner segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. The short range scanning and long range scanner segments collectively accounted for around 81.9% market share in 2020. The surge in adoption of VR and AR solutions led the growth of the medium range scanning and long range scanner segment; thereby, enhancing the 3D scanning market growth.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the 3D scanner and 3D printer scanner applications. The decline in demand for applications such as projectors has significantly impacted the demand for 3D scanning solutions during the pandemic. Further, the lack of availability of a professional workforce due to partial and complete lockdown implemented by governments across the globe has restrained the growth of the 3D scanning market during a pandemic. However, rise in demand for VR and digital application-based gaming solution has led the growth of three-dimensional scanning solutions that is expected to drive the growth of the market after the pandemic.



Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global 3D scanning market, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. Further, China holds a dominating position in the market, owing to rise in investment by prime players and government agencies to develop next generation 3D scanning solution. The adoption of 3D printing solution across healthcare, construction, and other sectors is expected to propel the growth of the 3D scanning industry in this region.



Key Findings Of The Study

In 2020, the laser scanner segment accounted for maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 167% during the forecast period

The short range scanning and long range scanner segments together accounted for around 819% of the market share in 2020

The healthcare segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 200% during the forecast period

North America contributed for the major share in the market, accounting for more than 403% share in 2020

The key players profiled in the report include Faro Technologies Inc., Creaform Inc., Direct Dimensions Inc., GOM GmbH, Konica Minolta Inc., Nikon Corporation, Autodesk Inc., 3D Systems Inc., ShapeGrabber, and Maptek Pty Ltd These market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the industry

Story continues

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Need for Highly Accurate 3D Scanning

Ongoing Technological Advancements in 3D Scanning

Increasing Need to Capture Large Volumes of 3D Data for Modelling and Analysis

Restraints

High Price of High-Resolution 3D Scanners

Dependence of Market Growth on Non-3D Businesses

Opportunities

Structured Light-Based 3D Scanning

Growing 3D Printing Market

Companies Mentioned

Faro Technologies Inc.

Creaform Inc.

Direct Dimensions Inc.

GOM GmbH

Konica Minolta Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Autodesk Inc.

3D Systems Inc.

ShapeGrabber

Maptek Pty Ltd.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfn3vz

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



