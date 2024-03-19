3,745-piece 'Dungeons & Dragons' Lego set designed by a fan debuts soon with $360 price tag

"Dungeons & Dragons" fans will not only embark on an unforgettable adventure, but they'll also be able to build it brick by brick with a new Lego set next month.

Lego unveiled the 3,745-piece "Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale set" on Tuesday, the Danish toy company said in a news release. The set priced at $359.99 will be available April 4 and is a "brick representation of the iconic tabletop game," according to the release.

"Released in the year Dungeons & Dragons turns 50, this is the first time the Lego Group has developed a Dungeons & Dragons set and to do so they turned to their fans to create the design, via a challenge on the Lego Ideas platform," the company said.

The 'Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale set'

Lego Ideas allowed over 600 fans to submit designs inspired by "Dungeons & Dragons", according to the company. The winner of the competition was Lucas Bolt, a 32-year-old man from Amsterdam who "created his version of the game in Lego bricks," Lego said.

"The Dungeons & Dragons theme combined with my love of history, fantasy and making games, inspired me to create a playable layout with different challenges and routes to explore," Bolt said about his inspiration for the game set. "I had so much fun designing this piece, and it is a real privilege seeing my design developed into a detailed Lego set to celebrate 50 years of the iconic game."

Bolt would work with the Lego design team to develop "the unique setting represented in the final set," according to the release. The Wizards of the Coast, the owners of "Dungeons & Dragons," created a "bespoke adventure" for the set, the company added.

Features included in the 'Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale set'

Features of the set include a tavern with a removable roof, a dungeon, a tower and six Lego minifigures of Orc Rogue, Gnome Fighter, Elf Wizard, Dwarf Cleric and brick-built monsters like a beholder, an owlbear and a displacer beast, the company said.

A giant Cinderhowl red dragon is also featured for builders who want to wrap the beast around the tower, according to the release.

Sets of Dungeons & Dragons, a fantasy role-playing game, are featured on shelves along with other games at Sanctuary Comics and Games in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Lego even allowed fans to customize the set's building instructions, the company said. Chris Yu, who won the design competition, recreated an "epic battle using techniques to create depth in the image while showcasing good against evil centered around the iconic 20-sided die that's set to determine the outcome," Lego said.

"Chris’ design was a celebration of the game's core values of collaboration, creativity, and adventure," according to the release.

A "Dungeons & Dragons" adventure book, created in partnership with Lego and the Wizards of the Coast, will also be available and offer "a completely new and unique play experience," the toy company said. Lego insiders will be able to digitally download the book or buy it as a paperback book for 2,700 insider points, the company added.

D&D Beyond, the official digital toolset, and companion for the board game, will also carry the book along with "character sheets, digital dice and more," according to the company.

'Dungeons & Dragons' fans invited to game night at Lego House in Denmark

To celebrate the new set, Lego invited well-known Dungeons & Dragons players to Lego House in Billund, Denmark for "an epic game night," the company said.

The event will be recorded live and watchable at noon EST on April 6 to fans on Lego's dedicated "Dungeons & Dragons" site and the "Dungeons & Dragons" YouTube and Twitch channels.

"With the amazing Lego Ideas set designed by Lucas Bolt, the adventure package available on D&D Beyond, and the Lego Minifigure series coming this fall, fans will have so many new sparks of imagination available to enjoy creating fantasy stories together with friends and family," Dan Rawson, global play lead on Dungeons & Dragons and RPGs, said in the release.

